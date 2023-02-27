VemoHerb Is a Supplement Brand Founded on Honesty, Transparency, and Quality

The Bulgarian Brand Adheres to a Strict Code That Percolates Throughout Every Aspect of Its Two-Decade Old Business

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The health and wellness world is massive and growing. Vitamins and supplements are a major part of the natural fitness revolution, as well, with some estimating the size of that one portion of the larger health and wellness market to be nearly $40 billion in 2023 . In other words, there are a lot of options when it comes to sourcing supplements. It's an issue that leaves many consumers struggling to decipher which brands are offering superior solutions. This analysis paralysis is precisely why VemoHerb has managed to stand out and even grow in the midst of a crowded industry.

"VemoHerb was founded over two decades ago," explains co-owner Vasil Zlatev, "so we've been around the block a few times. Our experience, along with our natural herbal resources here in Bulgaria, has allowed us to create a powerful company philosophy that has consumers squarely in its focus."

As a health and wellness company, VemoHerb prioritizes several key elements:

Quality : VemoHerb has a one-of-a-kind approach to manufacturing that harvests wild Bulgarian herbs, processes them, and manufactures their products in a closed-loop, in-house cycle that helps them maintain meticulous control over their quality.

: VemoHerb has a one-of-a-kind approach to manufacturing that harvests wild Bulgarian herbs, processes them, and manufactures their products in a closed-loop, in-house cycle that helps them maintain meticulous control over their quality. Honesty : Consistency is an issue in the herbal supplement industry. VemoHerb has mastered the art of producing standardized, consistent, and concentrated products with no unnecessary fillers.

: Consistency is an issue in the herbal supplement industry. VemoHerb has mastered the art of producing standardized, consistent, and concentrated products with no unnecessary fillers. Transparency : "Proprietary blends" have no place in health. VemoHerb doesn't hide behind labels. It ensures that everyone knows what they're getting with each bottle.

: "Proprietary blends" have no place in health. VemoHerb doesn't hide behind labels. It ensures that everyone knows what they're getting with each bottle. Affordability : Excessively marking up health products makes them inaccessible. VemoHerb fights to keep its costs down and its prices low so that everyone can benefit from wild-harvested herbal supplement support.

: Excessively marking up health products makes them inaccessible. VemoHerb fights to keep its costs down and its prices low so that everyone can benefit from wild-harvested herbal supplement support. Uniqueness : VemoHerb's home region of Bulgaria is a treasure trove of unique herbs, with the well-known Bulgarian Tribulus Terrestris among them, giving the brand a larger variety of unique formulas.

: VemoHerb's home region of is a treasure trove of unique herbs, with the well-known Bulgarian Tribulus Terrestris among them, giving the brand a larger variety of unique formulas. Natural ingredients: VemoHerb's approach to supplementation is purely natural. There are no synthetic or modified ingredients in its formulas.

Taken together, this combination of quality and commitment to the customer has helped VemoHerb remain a consistent source of potent herbal supplements for years. In fact, it has positioned the company to not just survive in a competitive environment. The brand is growing, including an ongoing expansion to the United States, where Zlatev and the VemoHerb team look forward to offering their popular supplements to American consumers in the near future.

About VemoHerb

VemoHerb is a health and wellness enterprise with over two decades of experience in the supplement industry. Founded in 1999, the family-owned label was established to develop and market innovative herbal extracts and food enzymes. The brand prides itself on its closed-loop production process, which starts with harvesting wild-grown herbs from the Balkan mountain region, includes cutting-edge active ingredient extraction via the company's in-house lab, and ends with elite supplements with transparent and informed labels. Learn more at vemoherb.com .

