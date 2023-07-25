VemoHerb Is Bringing Its European Quality Supplements to the U.S.

The Bulgarian Nutraceutical Brand Manufactures Its Top-Shelf Supplements Under the Strict Standards of the E.U.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Issues like consistency and quality are concerns across the global health and wellness market. The quality and dosage of nutraceuticals, in particular, are notoriously difficult to predict, which is why VemoHerb considers its elite sourcing and manufacturing standards to be a core tenet of its business philosophy.

"For us, quality and standardization are requirements if you want to serve your customers in this business," says company co-owner Vasil Zlatev, adding, "Along with our demanding corporate standards, we also operate within the European Union. That means our customers can rest in the fact that we're following the region's strenuous standards and regulations when it comes to supplement manufacturing. We're certified for ISO, HACCP, FSSC, Kosher, Halal, GMP, GMP+ — you name it. If it's a nutraceutical manufacturing certification, chances are we have it."

The proof is in the pudding. Every aspect of VemoHerb's process stems from a quality-first business model that has developed over a quarter of a century. The company sources its ingredients — especially its flagship Tribulus Terrestris herbal extract — from wild-grown herbs in the rural and mountainous regions of its native Bulgaria. After careful harvesting, these raw materials are reviewed by the company's in-house lab. Its closed-loop production cycle utilizes unique know-how extraction technology to achieve the highest possible concentration of active ingredients. This allows for maximum potency and strictly monitored standardization in every dose.

Most modern herbal supplement manufacturers strive for some sense of consistency. Clean ingredients are also a priority for companies and customers alike. But there isn't another brand in the marketplace coming through on these priorities quite like VemoHerb. From a long track record of success to access to premium wild-grown raw herbal ingredients to a unique in-house closed-loop manufacturing cycle, VemoHerb is setting the gold standard for herbal supplement production, standardization, and potency.

About VemoHerb

VemoHerb is a health and wellness enterprise with over two decades of experience in the supplement industry. Founded in 1999, the family-owned label was established to develop and market innovative herbal extracts and food enzymes. The brand prides itself on its closed-loop production process, which starts with harvesting wild-grown herbs from the Balkan mountain region, includes cutting-edge active ingredient extraction via the company's in-house lab, and ends with elite supplements with transparent and informed labels. Learn more at vemoherb.com .

