VemoHerb Is Listening to the Wisdom of Centuries

The Bulgarian Supplement Brand Is Leaning on Ancient Wisdom to Produce Its Innovative Products

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VemoHerb is a Bulgarian supplement brand that utilizes the miraculous powers of modern science. The brand's in-house team operates within a closed production cycle that researches, formulates, sources, processes, and packages each supplement in order to maintain a high degree of quality with each and every product.

VemoHerb's application of scientific methodology has enabled the brand to set an impeccable standard with all of its dietary supplements. However, throughout this forward-thinking process, the company hasn't forgotten the wisdom of the past.

"We don't use science to create new, synthetic solutions," explains company co-owner Vasil Zlatev, "We use it to standardize and optimize the wisdom of the past." Zlatev goes on to explain that VemoHerb's goal is to provide premium quality herbal supplements for anyone looking for a natural way to support their health and wellness. "Our brand has embraced the wisdom of centuries," he continues, "we understand that every plant has its health properties and uses as a healer. Our goal is to listen to the voice of nature and then turn those benefits into standardized, high-quality supplements that our customers can trust."

This mindset can be seen across VemoHerb's wide selection of dietary supplements. Some of these, such as the brand's Muscle Kick , Ecdysterone , and Turkesterone , support exercise goals. Others, like its Bulgarian Tribulus , offer a variety of benefits, like higher libido and more energy. The ingredients in these products come from wild-grown herbs. The VemoHerb team harvests these at precise times and obtains high concentrations of their active ingredients using the company's know-how extraction technology.

"This combination of science and nature has enabled VemoHerb to tap into the wisdom of centuries," declares Zlatev, "We're literally encapsulating the pharmacy of the garden into potent, standardized, clean supplements that can help improve the health and wellness of everyone interested in living a clean, active, and optimized lifestyle."

About VemoHerb

VemoHerb is a health and wellness enterprise with over two decades of experience in the supplement industry. Founded in 1999, the family-owned label was established to develop and market innovative herbal extracts and food enzymes. The brand prides itself on its closed-loop production process, which starts with harvesting wild-grown herbs from the Balkan mountain region, includes cutting-edge active ingredient extraction via the company's in-house lab, and ends with elite supplements with transparent and informed labels. Learn more at vemoherb.com .

