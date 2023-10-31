VemoHerb Sources Health Solutions From the Pharmacy "of the Garden"

The Bulgarian Health Brand Believes in Using Natural, Holistic Nutraceuticals as a Gift From Nature to Cultivate Genuine, Long-Term Health

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The modern health and wellness market often mirrors the pharmaceutical market in its pursuit of specific, individual solutions to symptoms. However, those who wish to truly utilize the power of natural supplements must remember that they work best when taken consistently over time as part of a long-term, comprehensive approach to health.

"Our busy 21st-century lifestyles are too often dictated by results, no matter the cost," says VemoHerb co-owner Vasil Zlatev. "Both at work and in play, we're always looking for greater efficiency and productivity. We often apply the same approach to health, too. Rather than think holistically, we look for surgical, hyper-targeted, fast-acting solutions that make problems go away now, even if they have other symptoms and consequences down the road."

Often, consumers resort to strong-acting, single-ingredient pharmaceutical solutions, such as taking an NSAID for a headache or sildenafil citrate (the primary ingredient in Viagra) for low libido. For Zlatev and the VemoHerb team, the best way to handle most health concerns is through a natural, holistic approach.

"For us, we prefer to start our search for health by turning to the wisdom of centuries," Zlatev explains. "We need to slow down in the midst of the bustle of life and think about the pharmacy right in our gardens. Health can be a gift from nature if we choose to receive it. That is the philosophy that backs each and every one of our supplements."

In pursuit of this holistic goal, VemoHerb has established a closed-cycle production process that takes place entirely in-house. Its ingredients are carefully harvested from wild-grown herbs in Bulgaria. From there, each plant's ingredients are extracted at high concentrations using the brand's unique know-how technology before being carefully shepherded through the rest of the manufacturing process from plant to bottle.

VemoHerb's Bulgarian Tribulus Terrestris is its flagship product and an ideal example of the superiority of the garden over the countless one-dimensional chemical products on the market. Tribulus is known as a libido enhancer that can support the management of sexual dysfunction in women as well as men. While one should always be careful with any supplement or medication and should talk to their doctor before use, the side effects and health concerns with Tribulus, as with most natural supplements, are minimal.

To get the most out of each supplement, VemoHerb stresses the need for consistent usage over time to develop a cumulative effect. In addition, supplements should be used in concert with a healthy diet, regular exercise, and even simple things like walking in nature and smiling.

When combined with a holistic approach to living life, clean, standardized supplements sourced from the garden can have a more powerful and far-reaching impact on health than most short-term pharmaceutical solutions.

About VemoHerb
VemoHerb is a health and wellness enterprise with over two decades of experience in the supplement industry. Founded in 1999, the family-owned label was established to develop and market innovative herbal extracts and food enzymes. The brand prides itself on its closed-loop production process, which starts with harvesting wild-grown herbs from the Balkan Mountain region, includes cutting-edge active ingredient extraction via the company's in-house lab, and ends with elite supplements with transparent and informed labels. Learn more at vemoherb.com.

