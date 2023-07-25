VemoHerb Sources Its Supplements from Nature's Garden

VemoHerb

25 Jul, 2023

The Bulgarian Health Brand Uses Wild-Grown Ingredients From Its Country's Selection of Hundreds of Remedial Higher Plants and Herbs

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Supplements may be easy for consumers to find, but consistency in quality is anything but certain. That's why it's important to peel back the curtain and consider what brand is behind each label. What are their standards, ethics, and commitments to quality?

In the case of VemoHerb, elite nutraceutical quality starts with the ingredients that you put in each capsule. The Bulgarian health brand is committed to structure and organization when it comes to things like dose standardization and closed-loop manufacturing. At the same time, it takes the opposite approach with how it sources its ingredients by harvesting them from the wildest setting possible: nature itself.

"Health-conscious consumers know what they're looking for," says VemoHerb co-owner Vasil Zlatev, "They know they have options, and they want to see signs that a brand cares about results, not excuses. That's why we start each of our in-house formulations with wild-grown herbs sourced right from Nature's garden."

Bulgaria is home to hundreds of remedial plants, and the brand takes care to source each of these from the cleanest rural and mountainous areas. "Harvesting wild herbs is like making wine," Zlatev explains, "The region where the ingredient is grown matters. It affects everything from potency to the plant's phytochemistry."

The process of harvesting wild-grown herbs directly from nature requires experience and care, too. They must grow without human intervention. This gives them a higher concentration and quality of active substances. It also ensures that there is no residue of herbicides or fertilizers. Once grown, wild herbs must be harvested with special training, guidance, and care.

The result is a product that is of the highest quality and that can deliver exceptional results. "You can have results or excuses," Zlatev declares, "but not both. With our herbs, results are the only acceptable standard. We aim for the elite, and that starts with letting our ingredients grow in a natural setting."

VemoHerb is a health and wellness enterprise with over two decades of experience in the supplement industry. Founded in 1999, the family-owned label was established to develop and market innovative herbal extracts and food enzymes. The brand prides itself on its closed-loop production process, which starts with harvesting wild-grown herbs from the Balkan mountain region, includes cutting-edge active ingredient extraction via the company's in-house lab, and ends with elite supplements with transparent and informed labels. Learn more at vemoherb.com.

