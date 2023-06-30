VemoHerb's Tribulus Terrestris Reignites the Libido

VemoHerb

30 Jun, 2023, 08:44 ET

The Ancient Bulgarian Herb Is a Natural Way to Kickstart a Person's Sex Drive Without the Negative Side Effects of Chemical Alternatives

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VemoHerb is a well-established health brand known for its range of gold-standard supplements. While the company includes many different wild-grown herbs in its formulations, it has a unique corner on the market for one herb, in particular — an herb that hails directly from its home region of Bulgaria: Tribulus Terrestris.

"Bulgaria has many wild herbs that we harvest and incorporate into our standardized formulas," says VemoHerb co-owner Vasil Zlatev, "But at the end of the day, Tribulus Terrestris is one of our most important herbal ingredients."

Tribulus Terrestris has a reputation for its potential to increase strength and muscle growth and clean the body of toxins. It's also well-known as a natural libido booster for both men and women. Its aphrodisiac effect increases sexual desire and satisfaction.

The herb is a safe and simple alternative to stronger drugs like Viagra and Cialis, which use chemical ingredients like tadalafil and sildenafil, respectively. These are harsh on the body and can lead to a plethora of side effects from headaches and heartburn to nausea, nosebleeds, numbness, and even changes in color vision.

In contrast, Tribulus Terrestris has been shown to safely and effectively boost libido. Using a clean, potent dose of the herbal extract can reignite an individual's sex drive without the need to risk other symptoms or side effects in the process. Of course, the key factor is finding a "clean, potent dose." That's where VemoHerb comes into the picture.

"I can proudly say that currently, we are the leading manufacturer of genuine Bulgarian Tribulus extract," says Zlatev, adding that VemoHerb's Tribulus Terrestris-based products are created with a unique know-how technology and production process that his company has developed for more than 20 years. From quality to consistency to standardization, VemoHerb's supplement is one of the most potent and genuine Bulgarian Tribulus Terrestris extracts on the market. It is standardized at a minimum of 60% furostanol saponins determined as protodioscin. (Furostanol saponins are the compound responsible for many of the herb's biological activities.)

The resulting product is a powerful way to enhance physical performance and improve overall health. It is also an excellent way to tap into a natural libido booster that doesn't require chemical ingredients or prescription drugs. For those considering using Bulgarian Tribulus Terrestris as a natural way to recapture some of their former passion in the bedroom, there is nothing cleaner, stronger, or more consistent than VemoHerb's Bulgarian Tribulus.

About VemoHerb

VemoHerb is a health and wellness enterprise with over two decades of experience in the supplement industry. Founded in 1999, the family-owned label was established to develop and market innovative herbal extracts and food enzymes. The brand prides itself on its closed-loop production process, which starts with harvesting wild-grown herbs from the Balkan mountain region, includes cutting-edge active ingredient extraction via the company's in-house lab, and ends with elite supplements with transparent and informed labels. Learn more at vemoherb.us.

SOURCE VemoHerb

