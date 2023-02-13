VEN JOHNSON LAW ATTORNEYS AWARDED FOR OUTSTANDING LEGAL WORK BY 'MICHIGAN LAWYERS WEEKLY'

DETROIT, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ven Johnson Law attorneys Thomas Waun and Kanwarpreet (Ken) S. Khahra have been named winners of Michigan Lawyers Weekly Class of 2023 Hall of Fame and Up & Coming Lawyers award. They have been recognized for numerous achievements gained throughout their careers and tireless dedication to their clientele.

2023 Hall of Fame Award

Waun was selected as a member of the Hall of Fame Class of 2023 - Michigan's top legal leaders who are over 60-years-old and have been practicing law for at least three decades.

Over the course of his 40-year career, Waun, a managing partner at Ven Johnson Law's Flint office, has made his mark in and out of the courtroom. He has been the lead counsel for more than 100 civil jury trials that have ended in a verdict in both state and federal court, and has successfully obtained verdicts and settlements of seven figures or higher more than 15 times, and mid-to-high six figures over 50 times. In the past year, he received a $5.8 million verdict in Saginaw for a motorcyclist who suffered a traumatic brain injury and other critical injuries after he was struck by a truck.

Waun has been an active member and held leadership roles in many legal organizations, including the Negligence Section of the State Bar of Michigan, Michigan Association for Justice, and American Board of Trial Advocates. He also has sat on various committees that address different issues important to the state's court system, including drafting the standard civil jury instructions used by all Michigan courts.

2023 Up & Coming Lawyers Award

Khahra was named an Up & Coming Lawyer for the class of 2023. This award honors attorneys who have excelled in their professions and are standouts among their peers in their first 10 years of practice.

Since passing the bar in 2015, Khahra has gained experience on both sides of the courtroom, and has practiced several diverse areas of law. He is also licensed to practice in Ontario, Canada, expanding his capabilities.

After becoming a plaintiff's lawyer in 2019, Khahra has won case settlements totalling more than $15 million. In the past year at Ven Johnson Law, he has been involved with cases that have garnered national attention, including the civil lawsuit against Oxford Community Schools, a product liability lawsuit against Mercedes-Benz and several medical malpractice cases. Khahra is an active member of Michigan Association for Justice, American Association for Justice, State Bar of Michigan, and the Law Society of Ontario.

"Tom and Ken are exceptional attorneys because of their passion for the practice of law and their clients. This is evident not only at Ven Johnson Law, but throughout the course of their careers," said Ven Johnson, president of Ven Johnson Law. "These are well deserved awards."

Michigan Lawyers Weekly will host a recognition awards luncheon to honor the class of 2023 on April 21 at the Detroit Marriott Troy. Profiles of the honorees will be featured in the April 24 issue of Michigan Lawyers Weekly.

