Vena and Certent Deepen Partnership in Strategic Financial Reporting

Vena is the first company to deliver a cloud platform of finance process management solutions that are trusted by finance and loved by business. Unlike traditional CPM software, Vena combines Microsoft ® Excel ® with workflow automation, powerful reporting and analytics. As a result, finance leaders can trust their numbers and inform better business decisions while benefiting from the rapid adoption of its Excel interface.

Certent's Disclosure Management platform accesses the financial performance data within Vena and allows users to link this data across Microsoft products, updating tables and content from spreadsheets directly into regulatory documents in Microsoft Word® and management and board reports in Microsoft PowerPoint®. By connecting the reporting process from one step to the next, companies increase efficiency and maintain one version of the truth.

"Certent's High-definition Reporting is a timely development that enables companies to combine the high-quality presentation-style reports that people prefer with the digital XBRL data that regulators require into a single web experience," said Gary Simon, CEO of FSN & Leader of the Modern Finance Forum for CFOs on LinkedIn. "The Certent and Vena partnership is good news for Finance teams as they continue their journey to automate key finance processes that support their business. Innovation in finance is essential to meet constantly changing governance, risk and compliance mandates, globally."

Vena and Certent will expand in North America, Europe and Middle East/Africa, targeting mid-market and enterprise companies. With combined decades experience in financial reporting, the companies share expertise from legacy platforms to today's solutions – Vena CPM and Certent CDM. Customers can leverage proven technology and the deep expertise of both companies to advance their narrative reporting, budget books and board books report production and management processes. Finance teams can shorten the reporting cycle time, maximize accuracy and meet compliance requirements.

"Vena and Certent transform how modern finance teams meet ever changing reporting needs," said Hunter Madeley, CEO of Vena Solutions. "It's about empowering finance teams with the security, control and adoption they need while freeing up their time to make smarter, more insightful business decisions."

"With today's announcement, Vena is an even more important strategic partner for Certent," said Jorge Martin, CEO of Certent, Inc. "Our expanded partnership, joint solutions and deep regulatory expertise mean that customers can leverage the strengths of two industry leaders to automate & streamline their complex reporting processes. Our combined experience in reporting practices provides best practices and world class support that help finance teams drive reporting efficiencies to play a more critical, recognized role in shaping the future of their organizations."

About Certent

Certent, Inc., founded in 2002, helps customers elevate their business with smart, intuitive solutions for modern finance. Our advanced solutions for disclosure management, narrative reporting, and equity management help business and finance leaders improve accuracy, save time, and get more done. Deploy with confidence over the cloud, backed by our end-to-end support services, deep expertise, and global reach. Integrate easily with existing systems and data sources. Certent helps you redefine your approach to governance, risk, and compliance. The company operates in seven countries and serves over 2,400 public, private, and pre-IPO companies around the world.

About Vena

Vena's finance process management software accelerates and improves business by connecting people and enterprise data, resulting in better planning, better decision making, and an elevated role for finance. Chosen by over 600 organizations, Vena drives adoption by embracing Microsoft® Excel® and empowering it to do all the things you wish it could do - enterprise workflow and approvals, version control, collaboration and being your single version of the truth. Discover why we're trusted by finance and loved by business users everywhere. Visit us at venasolutions.com to learn more.

