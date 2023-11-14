Vena Announces Key Leadership Changes To Elevate Customer Experience and Deliver Industry-Leading Customer Value

Tina Goulbourne appointed Chief Operating & Customer Officer and Ilene Landon joins Vena as Senior Vice President of Professional Services

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vena, the Complete Planning platform loved by finance and trusted by business, is pleased to announce key changes to its executive leadership team, a strategic move to prioritize the needs and preferences of customers to inform product development, support and operational excellence. Tina Goulbourne, formerly Chief Operating Officer, has assumed an expanded role as Chief Operating & Customer Officer, emphasizing the company's commitment to enhancing customers' experience. Additionally, Vena welcomes Ilene Landon as Senior Vice President of Professional Services, reinforcing its dedication to delivering exceptional service to its growing customer base.

In her new role, Goulbourne will lead the teams responsible for the customer experience, aligning customer-centric initiatives with the company's broader operational goals. Goulbourne, a seasoned technology executive, brings a wealth of experience to this role, having successfully led strategic cross-functional initiatives designed to enhance company performance and customer value in her previous roles.

"Our long-term vision is for every customer to consistently expand the value they derive from their investment in Vena, and to feel valued by the extended Vena team," said Goulbourne. "The evolution of my role allows us to orient all functions of the business around the customer journey and to elevate the voice of our customers."

Joining Vena as Senior Vice President of Professional Services, Landon will be instrumental in maintaining Vena's tradition of excellence in customer satisfaction and trust while driving operational improvements and cost efficiency. Landon has built her career scaling, transforming and optimizing SaaS delivery organizations and will play a critical role in Vena's growth story.

"I am thrilled to be part of Vena's journey in enhancing customer satisfaction and trust," said Landon. "I look forward to working closely with teams across the organization to deliver exceptional services and business value to our customers."

Hunter Madeley, CEO of Vena, expressed his confidence in the newly expanded leadership team. "At Vena, customer trust is at the core of everything we do. Tina's expanded role and Ilene's addition to the team signify our commitment to providing unparalleled customer experiences. In doing so, we are ensuring that every organization, regardless of size or industry, has the tools and insights needed to navigate the ever-changing business landscape successfully."

Vena's mission to help businesses plan for anything remains unwavering. The company continues to invest in building a robust product roadmap and to leveraging its strong relationship with Microsoft and its broader Partner ecosystem.

For more information about Vena's award-winning Complete Planning platform, please visit www.venasolutions.com.

About Vena

Vena is the only Complete Planning platform that's natively integrated with Microsoft 365, empowering teams to plan the way they think. Vena streamlines financial and operational planning, reporting and analysis processes, and provides advanced analytics and modeling capabilities to help business, finance and operations leaders make informed business decisions. With Vena, you can leverage the power of Excel and AI-powered insights in a unified, cloud-based platform that enhances collaboration, scalability and security. Over 1,600 of the world's leading companies rely on Vena to power their planning. For more information, visit venasolutions.com.

