Vena CBD Unveils New Gourmet CBD Chocolate Collection

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vena CBD , created by Tamra and Eddie Judge to bring high quality CBD to everyone, has today announced the addition of CBD chocolates to its product collection. Available December 2020 at VenaCBD.com , the new chocolates feature three luxurious flavors with 25mg CBD per serving in perfectly proportioned, snackable squares. As with all Vena products, they are third-party tested pre and post production to ensure consistency and quality, contain no heavy metals, mold, pesticides or THC, and have certificate of analysis (COA) from an accredited laboratory.

"We created Vena during our journey to improve our own health and wellness, and the challenges we experienced with finding quality products," said Vena Co-Founder and Real Housewives of Orange County alum Tamra Judge. "We hope that Vena fans are as thrilled to try our new gourmet CBD chocolates as we are to share them."

Vena's CBD chocolates are made from clean, non-GMO ingredients. Each package includes ten individually wrapped chocolates, available in Dark Chocolate, Dark Chocolate Peppermint and Milk Chocolate Toffee Crumble flavors. Customers can enjoy the product as part of health and wellness lifestyles, or for a tasty treat packed with the finest CBD. The chocolates are also a unique gift for holidays, birthdays and more.

Founded in 2019, Vena also offers a broad selection of CBD-infused products, including edible gummies, capsules, and oils, as well as personal care. For more information, visit www.venacbd.com .

About Vena CBD

Created by Tamra and Eddie Judge, Vena was born from the passion to make high quality CBD accessible to everyone. In 2017, Eddie suffered from a heart condition known as Atrial Fibrillation. Tamra and Eddie searched high and low for the best way to improve his health and find relief but were at a loss. Born from a need for transparent, high-quality products, they set out to start a brand that is committed to helping its customers find the right products to help them on a daily, weekly, monthly (and beyond) basis. VENA - derived from "Vena Cava" - pays homage to the two largest veins in the human body that carry blood to the heart. Vena is inspired by these powerful vessels, in the pursuit of products that empower a healthier, happier lifestyle. Vena has since grown into a range of CBD products to accommodate each individual lifestyle. Whether you prefer CBD oil, gel capsules, or topical cream, Vena offers a form of attainable relief for everyone. Made from the bottom of our hearts, to yours. For more information, visit www.venacbd.com .

SOURCE Vena CBD

Related Links

http://www.venacbd.com

