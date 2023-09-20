Vena CFO Melissa Howatson To Host New Podcast for Finance Professionals

The CFO Show to offer insightful, timely commentary on the topics that are top of mind in finance and business

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vena, the Intelligent Complete Planning platform loved by finance and trusted by business today announced that Vena CFO Melissa Howatson has been tapped to host The CFO Show, a new audio and video podcast that aims to create a unique community for CFOs, those who aspire to the post, other finance professionals and business leaders.

The show, which launched on September 19, features Howatson discussing current financial and business topics, industry best practices, economic trends and more. Audiences tuning in will gain access to strategies for professional, business and personal growth and success. Howatson will be joined by co-host, Tom Seegmiller, Vice President of FP&A at Vena.

"Finance leaders are taking on more than ever in this time of rapid change, but many wonder how they can drive strategic innovation and transform their business while still balancing day-to-day financial and operational needs," Howatson said. "My goal as host of The CFO Show is that finance and business professionals will find insightful, timely commentary on the biggest issues in finance and business that will help them grow in their careers."

You can catch new episodes of The CFO Show every Tuesday on the podcast website and on YouTube. The series will also be available soon on all major podcast platforms including Apple, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Google and Amazon.

About Vena
Vena is the only Intelligent Platform for Complete Planning that's natively integrated with Microsoft 365, empowering teams to plan the way they think. Vena streamlines financial and operational planning, reporting and analysis processes, and provides advanced analytics and modeling capabilities to help business, finance and operations leaders make informed business decisions. With Vena, you can leverage the power of Excel and AI-powered insights in a unified, cloud-based platform that enhances collaboration, scalability and security. Over 1,600 of the world's leading companies rely on Vena to power their planning. For more information, visit venasolutions.com.

