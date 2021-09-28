Vena Launches The Financial Close Livestream To Help Businesses Close With Confidence

The live and interactive virtual experience will bring together finance, operations and business leaders to learn best practices for year-end planning and earn up to three CPE/CPD credits

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vena, the Complete Planning platform loved by finance and trusted by business, today announced its latest evolution of best-in-class digital programming and experiences, The Financial Close Livestream and Interactive Demo . Taking place on November 16, 2021 at Plantogrow.com, this free, half-day live and interactive virtual experience will connect participants with leading organizations, such as the Arizona Cardinals, industry experts and fellow professionals to discover new benchmarks and methodologies for transforming financial close management.

The Financial Close Livestream is the first of Vena's seasonal Plan To Grow Livestreams— live and interactive virtual experiences that support finance and operations professionals throughout the year as they navigate challenges specific to seasonal needs, such as year-end planning.

During The Financial Close Livestream, participants can:

Earn up to three CPE/CPD credits.

Discover how to scale the financial close process with speed, accuracy and greater visibility.

Connect and interact with presenters and each other through live chat, Q&As and demonstrations.

See firsthand how technology can streamline the close process to save your team more time for reporting and analysis.

Dive deeper into topics surrounding the financial close process in the exclusive Plan To Grow Forum, an interactive peer-to-peer destination for finance and operations professionals.

"We understand that collaboration is the foundation of success. By offering free access to The Financial Close Livestream, we are giving finance, operations and business leaders the opportunity to connect, interact, share knowledge and excel together," said Allison Munro, CMO at Vena. "With the livestream's lineup of speakers and programming, our goal for participants is that they walk away feeling more confident in their ability to transform their financial close process."

Featured programming and speakers will include:

Excel at More With Financial Close: Kick off the day with Vena's VP of FP&A Tom Seegmiller and VP of Finance Muneerah Kanji who will share best practices on how to close with confidence in a virtual world—from mapping workflows to building better internal controls.

Kick off the day with Vena's VP of FP&A Tom Seegmiller and VP of Finance who will share best practices on how to close with confidence in a virtual world—from mapping workflows to building better internal controls. The Modern Financial Close Panel: Join Christine Harms (Controller, Arizona Cardinals), John Power (Founder and COO, Fluence), Brian Carlson (VP Financial Planning, Otter Tail) and Vena's Chief Solutions Architect and Co-founder Rishi Grover to hear how leading finance professionals are transforming their financial close process with automation, data integration, enhanced performance analysis and more, without abandoning Excel.

Join (Controller, Arizona Cardinals), (Founder and COO, Fluence), (VP Financial Planning, Otter Tail) and Vena's Chief Solutions Architect and Co-founder to hear how leading finance professionals are transforming their financial close process with automation, data integration, enhanced performance analysis and more, without abandoning Excel. The Formula To Scale Your Financial Close: Learn from Michelle Canada (Director of Financial Planning, Tanger Outlets) and Vena executives Rishi Grover and Tom Seegmiller to discover how forward-thinking companies are leveraging Excel through the power of the Vena Growth Engine to accelerate account reconciliation, simplify complex financial consolidations, drive collaboration and save time with their financial close.

About Vena

Vena is the only Complete Planning platform that empowers and inspires business leaders and finance and operations professionals to Plan To Grow™. Vena leverages the familiarity and flexibility of an Excel interface within the Vena Growth Engine, the SaaS platform and methodology that powers your plans and guides your journey to growth. Over 1,000 of the world's leading companies grow with Vena. For more information, visit venasolutions.com .

