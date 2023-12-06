Vena Named a Visionary in Financial Close and Consolidation Solutions in Gartner's 2023 Magic Quadrant

News provided by

Vena

06 Dec, 2023, 06:00 ET

Complete Planning platform noted for its innovation, responsiveness to customer needs and wants

TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vena, the Complete Planning platform loved by finance and trusted by business, today announced it has been named a Visionary by the research firm Gartner® in its 2023 Magic Quadrant© for Financial Close and Consolidation Services (FCCS). The analysis ranked Vena's vision above seven companies, including Blackline, IBM, Solver, Jedox, Planful and Prophix.

"To be named a Magic Quadrant Visionary means Gartner sees us as bringing a unique, ambitious and transformative approach to financial close and consolidation," said Hugh Cumming, Chief Technology Officer at Vena. "This recognition validates that our product strategy and technology vision are right on target. The creativity, skill and effort demonstrated by everyone on the Vena team gives me great confidence that we will continue to lead the way in transforming the corporate performance management market."

Nisha Bhandare, Vice President Analyst; Permjeet Gale, Senior Director Analyst; Jeffrin Francis, Director; and Renata Viana, Director Analyst, wrote in the Magic Quadrant for Financial Close and Consolidation Solutions, "Financial Close and Consolidation Solutions enable finance teams to manage their organization's close, consolidation and reporting processes. FCCS provides configurable workflows and dashboards for a centralized view that can be audited, enables financial consolidation for multiple legal entities and/or geographies, adheres to multiple accounting standards and generates reports that meet Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP)".

As defined by Gartner, a Visionary in the Magic Quadrant is a company that understands where the market is going and that has a vision for changing market rules. The report identifies strengths in the Vena Complete Planning platform as:

  • Close management capabilities, including configurable workflows as well as multilevel approvals and certifications, alongside a dashboard that enables collaboration and improves the closing experience for users.
  • Continued innovation, such as AI-enabled transaction matches, the ability to query data using natural language and planned integration of Microsoft's AI capabilities into Vena's reporting analytics.
  • Responsiveness to customers, as evidenced by its use of feedback from customers, employees and external research to determine feature pipeline priorities. Recent enhancements like Vena Insights were cited as evidence of Vena's strategic approach to feature development.

For more information on Vena or its Complete Planning platform, please visit www.venasolutions.com.

About Vena
Vena is the only Complete Planning platform natively integrated with Microsoft 365, empowering teams to plan the way they think. Vena streamlines financial and operational planning, reporting and analysis processes, and provides advanced analytics and modeling capabilities to help business, finance and operations leaders make informed business decisions. With Vena, you can leverage the power of Excel and AI-powered insights in a unified, cloud-based platform that enhances collaboration, scalability and security. Over 1,600 of the world's leading companies rely on Vena to power their planning. For more information, visit venasolutions.com.

Media Contact
Jonathan Paul
Vice President, Content Marketing
jpaul@venacorp.com

SOURCE Vena

Also from this source

Vena Named One of Greater Toronto's Top Employers

Vena Named One of Greater Toronto's Top Employers

Vena, the Complete Planning platform loved by finance and trusted by business, today announced that Mediacorp Canada Inc. has named Vena to the 2024...
Vena Announces Key Leadership Changes To Elevate Customer Experience and Deliver Industry-Leading Customer Value

Vena Announces Key Leadership Changes To Elevate Customer Experience and Deliver Industry-Leading Customer Value

Vena, the Complete Planning platform loved by finance and trusted by business, is pleased to announce key changes to its executive leadership team, a ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.