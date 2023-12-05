Vena Named One of Greater Toronto's Top Employers

News provided by

Vena

05 Dec, 2023, 06:00 ET

Employee-first culture, hybrid work environment and employee resource groups validate CPM leader's spot on prestigious list 

TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vena, the Complete Planning platform loved by finance and trusted by business, today announced that Mediacorp Canada Inc. has named Vena to the 2024 list of Greater Toronto's Top Employers. This is the second time Vena has appeared on the list, which evaluates Canadian employers on a wide range of criteria, including benefits and policies, training and development, workplace environment and corporate culture. 

"We are thrilled to be recognized again as one of Greater Toronto's Top Employers, an achievement that reflects the work our entire team does every day to create support and build our culture," said Vena CEO Hunter Madeley

"Being named to this elite list let's us know we are heading in the right direction with the work we have done to make this an employee-first organization," he continued. "In addition to offering outstanding benefits and providing opportunities for career development at all levels of the organization, our growing number of employee support groups enable every employee to be their authentic selves while at work. We will continue to find new ways to engage our people and help them thrive both professionally and personally." 

During the evaluation period (January 2022–May 2023), Vena established ongoing hybrid workforce support, with a one-time home office allowance and ongoing stipends for flex and full-time remote employees. Additionally, the company extended its Vena Resource Group framework with new groups for Black employees and LGBTQIA+ employees. 

Other recent accolades for Vena include its recertification for Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures by Waterstone Human Capital, multiple 'Best Of' Awards from TrustRadius, recognition from Ventana Research as a Vendor of Merit and validation of its DE&I, onboarding and leadership programs from Brandon Hall Group.  

"It's thrilling to be named one of Greater Toronto's Top Employers again. Our people are at the core of every decision we make," said Tracey Mikita, Chief People Person at Vena. "While we listen to what our team needs and do our best to create rewarding programs and policies, what makes Vena an awesome place to work are its people. This award validates those efforts and belongs to every employee here at Vena." 

To learn more about Vena, its company culture and current job openings, visit venasolutions.com. 

About Vena 
Vena is the only Complete Planning platform that's natively integrated with Microsoft 365, empowering teams to plan the way they think. Vena streamlines financial and operational planning, reporting and analysis processes, and provides advanced analytics and modeling capabilities to help business, finance and operations leaders make informed business decisions. With Vena, you can leverage the power of Excel and AI-powered insights in a unified, cloud-based platform that enhances collaboration, scalability and security. Over 1,600 of the world's leading companies rely on Vena to power their planning. For more information, visit venasolutions.com

Media Contact 
Jonathan Paul 
Vice President, Content Marketing 
[email protected] 

SOURCE Vena

