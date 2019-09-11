Vena Releases New iPhone 11 Cases That Are Slim, Functional, and Protective

ST. PAUL, Minn., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vena, makers of innovative and protective mobile cases and accessories, announced the launch of seven new additions for the new Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro and Pro Max: vCommute, vLove, vArmor, vArmor Pro, vSkin, MELANGE and RETAIN.

The launch of these new cases cater to the requests for more variety and a slimmer case (vSkin) that holds credit cards besides fan-favorite vCommute, while still delivering great protection for their new iPhone investment. Users can now experience the great fit, stylish design and secure protection these innovative phone cases offer without breaking the bank.

Vena offers an array of smartphone cases for every lifestyle, allowing people to personalize their mobile devices while keeping them protected. With advanced CornerGuard® technology, all the cases are engineered to be shock-absorbent and disperse the force from shock and impact throughout the case. All Vena cases are designed with a raised bezel to protect the phone's screen and camera from scratches upon contact on the ground.

vCommute (Available for all iPhone 11 series)

Patented iPhone wallet case design – cardholder case with kickstand that folds up to 3 different positions.

Hidden card slot can store up to 3 cards – say goodbye to a bulky wallet and exposed credit cards.

Compatible with magnetic car mounts without additional metal plates

The Vena vCommute MSRP is $39.99 and is available for

iPhone 11 Pro https://bit.ly/vCommuteiPhone11Pro

iPhone 11 at https://bit.ly/vCommuteiPhone11

iPhone 11 Pro Max https://bit.ly/vCommuteiPhone11ProMax

vLove (Available for all iPhone 11 series)

Unique heart-shaped cutout plus clear back with glitter enhances your iPhone.

Dual-layer defense–providing your phone all-around drop and scratch protection from everyday use.

Works with Apple Pay and wireless charging.

The Vena vLove MSRP is $24.99 and is available for

iPhone 11 Pro https://bit.ly/vLoveiPhone11Pro

iPhone 11 https://bit.ly/vLoveiPhone11

iPhone 11 Pro Max https://bit.ly/vLoveiPhone11ProMax

vArmor (Available for iPhone 11 Pro Max only)

The rugged and protective case protects the phone's screen and camera from scratches.

Slim and lightweight defender case adds minimal bulk. This design slips in and out of your pocket easily.

Works with Apple Pay and wireless charging.

The Vena vArmor MSRP is $29.99 and is available for

iPhone 11 Pro Max https://bit.ly/vArmoriPhone11ProMax

vArmor Pro (Available for iPhone 11 & 11 Pro)

Rugged and protective case with built-in screen protector designed to provide reliable all-around protection. The integrated screen protector eliminates the need for a separate screen protector and does not interfere with touch sensitivity.

Slim and lightweight full-body case adds minimal bulk and slips in and out of pockets easily.

Works with Apple Pay and wireless charging.

The Vena vArmor Pro MSRP is $29.99 and is available for

iPhone 11 Pro https://bit.ly/vArmorProiPhone11Pro

iPhone 11 https://bit.ly/vArmorProiPhone11

vSkin (Available for all iPhone 11 series)

A hidden compartment to store credit card or cash on the back of the case that holds up to 2 cards.

Slim case engineered with high-quality shock-absorbent thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) protects with minimal bulk.

Works with Apple Pay and wireless charging.

The Vena vSkin MSRP is $24.99 and is available for

iPhone 11 Pro https://bit.ly/vSkiniPhone11Pro

iPhone 11 https://bit.ly/vSkiniPhone11

iPhone 11 Pro Max https://bit.ly/vSkiniPhone11ProMax

RETAIN (Available for iPhone 11)

Designed to protect your device while maintaining a slim and minimal profile.

The clear back highlights your phone while its scratch-resistant back prevents unwanted scratches.

Works with Apple Pay and wireless charging.

The Vena RETAIN MSRP is $24.99 and is available for

iPhone 11 https://bit.ly/RETAINiPhone11

MELANGE (Available for iPhone 11)

MELANGE's marble glitter case is designed to protect your device while maintaining the sleek, minimalist, and chic look to your phone.

Works with Apple Pay and wireless charging.

The Vena MELANGE MSRP is $29.99 and is available for

iPhone 11 https://bit.ly/MELANGEiPhone11

Vena also offers a wide range of cases and accessories for existing Apple and Android devices. The company offers 24/7 free customer support, free standard shipping to the USA, UK, and Canada, as well as a limited lifetime warranty on all its products.

About Vena Products

Vena started in St Paul, Minnesota, in the land of 10,000 lakes. Our goal is to help you protect your latest smart devices with stylish and functional designs. Our customers are our inspiration to create innovative products to suit all walks of life. At Vena, it's not about us; it's about you.

For more information visit https://www.venaproducts.com/.

