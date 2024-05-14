Venable Enters the Colorado Market with the Addition of Eight Attorneys

DENVER, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Venable LLP is pleased to announce that it has expanded its geographic footprint to the state of Colorado, with the addition of eight leading commercial and employment litigators and counselors based in Denver. James (Jim) Sawtelle, a trial attorney with more than three decades of experience, will be the partner-in-charge of Venable's newest office.

Sawtelle and seven colleagues are joining Venable from Sherman & Howard. These key lateral hires include Commercial Litigation partners Jessica Arett and Nick DeWeese; Labor and Employment partners Emily Keimig, Beth Ann Lennon, and Heather Vickles; Tara Bailes, a counsel in the Commercial Litigation practice; and Carissa Davis, an associate focused on labor and employment law.

"Our team is excited about the opportunities that joining Venable will provide to our clients," Sawtelle commented. "We are dedicated to collaborating with our new colleagues to continue to deliver exceptional service, and to support our growth and expansion in Denver."

"Today's announcement reflects a continuation of the firm's deliberate and intentional expansion into robust legal markets that are important to our clients," said Stu Ingis, chairman of Venable. "Entering the Denver market with such a strong group of well-respected lawyers continues our growth in a way that is consistent with our unique firm values and culture."

Also joining the Denver office is Venable Intellectual Property partner Elizabeth Manno. She will continue to focus her thriving national practice on technology disputes—including patent infringement, licensing, and litigation.

This expansion into a key legal market is Venable's third in recent years. In 2020, Venable launched its Chicago office with the addition of a Construction Law Group and has quickly expanded it to include about 25 attorneys, including in other practice areas, such as litigation and corporate. Most recently, in 2023, Venable established its presence in Florida with the arrival of more than 30 attorneys from Genovese Joblove & Battista.

