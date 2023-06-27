Venables Bell + Partners and Little Free Library Launch The Unbanned Book Club

News provided by

Venables Bell + Partners

27 Jun, 2023, 10:00 ET

New Initiative Brings Banned Books to Duval County, FL Communities this Summer 

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent advertising agency Venables Bell + Partners announced today the launch of The Unbanned Book Club, an initiative that will provide communities in Duval County, FL access to books currently banned and challenged in the local school systems.

The Unbanned Book Club was created in partnership with Little Free Library, a nonprofit organization dedicated to building community, inspiring readers, and expanding book access through a global network of free book exchange boxes. Utilizing its network, The Unbanned Book Club consists of a collection of custom-branded Little Free Libraries containing books currently banned and challenged in local schools. Publishers HarperCollins and Penguin Random House have donated these books free of charge.

"An unprecedented number of books have been banned and challenged in America in recent years, silencing authors with diverse viewpoints and eliminating the chance for readers to feel seen and represented in their stories," said Greig Metzger, Executive Director of Little Free Library. "At our core as an organization, we are book lovers who believe deeply in the power of books to share unique ideas and perspectives and ultimately enhance our human experience, understanding, and appreciation for one another. The Unbanned Book Club aims to keep these voices and opportunities for connection alive. We're grateful for the VB+P team's leadership in bringing this effort to life and for HarperCollins and Penguin Random House's generous support and donation of over 500 books for the Unbanned Book Club. We're hopeful that together, along with involvement and support of citizens who feel strongly about these issues also, we can make a difference."

Initial Unbanned Book Club libraries are distributed in Jacksonville, FL. They will be managed in collaboration with 904WARD, a nonprofit organization committed to creating a community of inclusion for all Jacksonville residents.

Jacksonville is located within Duval County, FL, a region that has banned and/or challenged over 150 books in local schools over the past two years; however, similar restrictions exist in over 30 states across America. An additional 200 custom kits, including two banned books for distribution in Little Free Libraries and Unbanned Book Club branded materials, will soon be available for Little Free Library's community members, with details posted on LittleFreeLibrary.Org.

"A core mission guides The Unbanned Book Club: When they ban books in schools, we un-ban them in the communities," said Byron Del Rosario, Group Creative Director at VB+P. "With schools now out for the summer, there is an opportunity for local communities to embrace all literary voices and perspectives. This issue is vitally important, and we are honored to help make this initiative happen."

"Penguin Random House believes that books, and the stories and ideas they hold, have the unique capacity to connect us, change us, and carry us toward a better future for generations to come," said Penguin Random House's Skip Dye, SVP, Director, Library Sales, and Digital Strategy. "Equitable access to books is core to our mission to create books for everyone, and it is why we are steadfast in fighting for the freedom to read and against all forms of censorship."

For additional information, visit UnbannedBookClub.com. Join the social media community at Instagram @UnbannedBookClub and Twitter @UnbannedBooks. A selection of banned and challenged books will also be available for purchase through Booksio, at unbannedbookclub.booksio.com, with 15% of proceeds going to the Little Free Library organization.

To support Unbanned Book Club's movement and ambition to make an impact nationally, please contact [email protected].

About Venables Bell + Partners

Venables Bell + Partners is a leading full-service independent creative company with headquarters in San Francisco and driven by a core mission of "doing right" by employees, clients, and consumers. The agency is proud to partner with exceptional brands such as Scout Motors, Chipotle, Opendoor, and Affirm and to have been recognized as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies; for more information, visit VenablesBell.com.

About Little Free Library

Little Free Library® (LittleFreeLibrary.org) is a 501(c)(3) organization that builds community, inspires readers, and expands book access for all. Since 2009, over 300 million books have been shared through its global network of more than 160,000 volunteer-led book-sharing boxes in 120 countries across seven continents.

SOURCE Venables Bell + Partners

