Venator announces appointment of E. Bryan Snell as President and CEO

WYNYARD, England, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Venator, a leading supplier of specialty chemicals and ingredients today announced the appointment of Mr. E. Bryan Snell as President, Chief Executive Officer, and Executive Director, effective September 1, 2024. Mr. Snell succeeds Mr. Simon Turner, who will be stepping down from the role.

Ms. Katherine Harper, Chairperson of Venator's Board, expressed her gratitude for Mr. Turner's leadership: "Through Simon's resolute leadership, Venator is on track to becoming more resilient, while upholding our commitment to the safe, sustainable, and responsible manufacturing of high-performance titanium dioxide (TiO 2 ) pigments and performance additives. We are extremely thankful for his dedication and commitment to Venator over his illustrious career.

"The Board has full confidence in Bryan's ability to lead Venator. His strategic outlook, excellent leadership skills, technical and business acumen, and deep experience in TiO 2 operations position him well to take the helm. On behalf of the Board, I am delighted to welcome Bryan to the role of Chief Executive Officer, and I am excited for the future of Venator."

Mr. Snell has served as an Independent Board Director for Venator since October 2023. He brings a wealth of experience from his previous role as President of Titanium Technologies at Chemours, one of the world's largest producers of TiO 2 pigments for coatings, plastics, and laminates. Over his 40-year career, he has held various senior management and operational roles at Chemours (formerly DuPont), including positions in sales and marketing, plant management, and commercial strategy.

Mr. Snell commented on his new role: "I am looking forward to working with the Board, the Venator family, our customers, and all our stakeholders as we strengthen and transform Venator."

About Venator

Venator is a global manufacturer and marketer of chemical products that comprise a broad range of pigments and additives that bring color and vibrancy to buildings, protect and extend product life, and reduce energy consumption. We market our products globally to a diversified group of industrial customers through two segments: Titanium Dioxide, which consists of our TiO 2 business, and Performance Additives, which consists of our functional additives, color pigments and timber treatment businesses. Based in Wynyard, U.K., Venator employs approximately 2,700 associates and sells its products in more than 109 countries.

Social Media:

X: www.twitter.com/VenatorCorp

Facebook: www.facebook.com/venatorcorp

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/venator-corp

For more information about Venator and its sustainability initiatives, visit www.venatorcorp.com

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this communication constitute "forward looking statements", including statements regarding our environmental goals, commitments, strategies and related business and stakeholder impacts. These forward-looking statements represent Venator's expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the expected results described in this communication will not be achieved or will be materially different than as described. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of Venator's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, any failure to meet stated environmental goals and commitments, and our ability to execute our strategies in the time frame expected or at all, global sociodemographic and economic trends, changing government laws and regulations, technological innovations, climate-related conditions and weather events, our ability to gather and verify data regarding environmental impacts, the compliance of various third parties with our policies and procedures, and our expansion into new products and geographic regions. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law or regulation, Venator does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Venator to predict all such factors. Moreover, many of the assumptions, standards, metrics, and measurements related to the information in this press release continue to evolve and are based on assumptions believed to be reasonable at the time of preparation, but should not be considered guarantees. Given the inherent uncertainty of the estimates, assumptions, and timelines related to the information in this press release, we may not be able to anticipate whether or the degree to which we will be able to meet our plans, targets, or goals in advance.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/538281/4817320/Venator_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Venator