Venator Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results; Stable Sequential TiO2 Pricing and Seasonally Higher Volumes

WYNYARD, UK, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Second Quarter 2019 Highlights

Net income attributable to Venator of $21 million and adjusted net income attributable to Venator of $14 million compared to a net loss attributable to Venator of $3 million and adjusted net income attributable to Venator of $14 million in the first quarter of 2019

and adjusted net income attributable to Venator of compared to a net loss attributable to Venator of and adjusted net income attributable to Venator of in the first quarter of 2019 Adjusted EBITDA of $61 million compared to $60 million in the first quarter of 2019

compared to in the first quarter of 2019 Diluted earnings per share of $0.20 and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.13

and adjusted diluted earnings per share of Net cash used in operating activities was $21 million and free cash flow was a use of $50 million

and free cash flow was a use of Specialty TiO 2 price and volume trends remain stable globally

price and volume trends remain stable globally Average TiO 2 pricing was flat compared to the first quarter of 2019 and volumes improved, offset by higher costs





Three months ended

Six months ended



June 30,

March 31,

2019

June 30, (In millions, except per share amounts)

2019

2018



2019

2018 Revenues

$ 578



$ 626



$ 562



$ 1,140



$ 1,248























Net income (loss) attributable to Venator

$ 21



$ 196



$ (3)



$ 18



$ 274

Adjusted net income attributable to Venator(2)

$ 14



$ 91



$ 14



$ 28



$ 183

Adjusted EBITDA(2)

$ 61



$ 157



$ 60



$ 121



$ 314























Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.20



$ 1.84



$ (0.03)



$ 0.17



$ 2.57

Adjusted diluted earnings per share(2)

$ 0.13



$ 0.85



$ 0.13



$ 0.26



$ 1.71























Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

$ (21)



$ 254



$ (29)



$ (50)



$ 305

Free cash flow(4)

$ (50)



$ 159



$ (82)



$ (132)



$ 144



See end of press release for footnote explanations

Venator Materials PLC ("Venator") (NYSE: VNTR) today reported second quarter 2019 results with revenues of $578 million, net income attributable to Venator of $21 million, adjusted net income attributable to Venator of $14 million and adjusted EBITDA of $61 million.

Simon Turner, President and CEO of Venator, commented:

"Second quarter performance was largely in-line with our expectations notwithstanding a difficult global macroeconomic backdrop. Our Titanium Dioxide business delivered flat sequential TiO 2 pricing as we continued to manage our supply network and tailor our customer approach to reduce price volatility. We also benefited from modest demand, augmented by a solid contribution from our industry leading specialty TiO 2 business.

"The current macroeconomic challenges are poised to persist in the second half of 2019. We are committed to managing these headwinds by delivering on our Business Improvement Program and restoring our specialty TiO 2 business which will enhance our competitiveness throughout the TiO 2 cycle."

Segment Analysis for 2Q19 Compared to 2Q18

Titanium Dioxide

The Titanium Dioxide segment generated revenues of $439 million in the three months ended June 30, 2019, a decrease of $16 million, or 4%, compared to the same period in 2018. The decrease was primarily due to a 9% decline in the average TiO 2 selling price and a 4% unfavorable impact from foreign currency translation partially offset by a 9% increase in sales volumes. The decrease in the average selling price was primarily attributable to lower European prices and softer business conditions in Asia Pacific. Sales volumes of functional and specialty TiO 2 products increased globally and broadly across end-use applications due to higher availability of certain products and increased sales of new products.

Adjusted EBITDA for the Titanium Dioxide segment was $55 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, a decrease of $92 million compared to the same period in 2018, or a decrease of $69 million after excluding $23 million of lost earnings attributable to our Pori, Finland TiO 2 manufacturing facility, which were reimbursed through insurance proceeds in 2018. The decrease was primarily a result of lower TiO 2 margins due to a lower average TiO 2 selling price, higher raw material costs and $6 million from the sale of carbon credits in the prior year period, partially offset by higher sales volumes and a $3 million benefit from our 2019 Business Improvement Program.

Performance Additives

The Performance Additives segment generated $139 million of revenues in the three months ended June 30, 2019, a decline of $32 million, or 19%, compared to the same period in 2018. The decline was primarily due to a 16% decrease in sales volumes, a 3% unfavorable impact of foreign currency translation and a 1% decrease in the average selling price, partially offset by a 1% increase from mix and other. The decline in sales volumes was attributable to lower construction activity in North America and Europe, lower demand for certain products used in automotive, electronics and plastics applications and a discontinuation of sales of a product to a Timber Treatment customer. The average selling price declined due to the composition of sales within our functional additives and color pigments businesses.

Adjusted EBITDA in the Performance Additives segment was $16 million, a decrease of $7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the same period in 2018, primarily due to lower sales volumes and a lower average selling price, partially offset by lower costs and a $1 million benefit from our 2019 Business Improvement Program.

Corporate and Other

Corporate and other represents expenses which are not allocated to our segments. Losses from Corporate and other were $10 million, or $3 million lower in the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the same period in 2018, primarily as a result of the timing of corporate costs.

Tax Items

We recorded an income tax benefit of $9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to an income tax expense of $45 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. Our adjusted effective tax rate was 35% for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

Our tax expense is significantly affected by the mix of income and losses in tax jurisdictions in which we operate and valuation allowances in certain jurisdictions. As a result, in 2019, we expect to see a higher adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 35% and a cash tax rate of 10 to 15%. We continue to expect our adjusted effective tax rate will be approximately 15% to 20% in the long-term and a cash tax rate of 10 to 15%.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2019, we had cash and cash equivalents of $50 million compared with $165 million as of December 31, 2018. In the second quarter, we increased the aggregate principal amount of our asset based revolving credit facility from $300 million to $350 million. At the end of the second quarter of 2019, we had in place an asset based revolving credit facility with an available borrowing capacity of $257 million. Net debt was $720 million as of June 30, 2019, compared to $583 million as of December 31, 2018.

In the second quarter of 2019, we spent $31 million of total capital expenditures, of which $11 million was related to project wind-down and closure costs at our Pori, Finland TiO 2 manufacturing facility. We continue to expect capital expenditures, including capital expenditures related to the specialty TiO 2 transfer program, to be approximately $130 million in 2019.

Earnings Conference Call Information

We will hold a conference call to discuss our second quarter 2019 results on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Call-in numbers for the conference call: U.S. participants 1-833-366-1118 International participants 1-412-902-6770 (No passcode required)









In order to facilitate the registration process, you may use the following link to pre-register for the conference call. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN and separate call-in number to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. To pre-register, please go to:

http://dpregister.com/10133097

Webcast Information

The conference call will be available via webcast and can be accessed from the company's website at venatorcorp.com/investor-relations.

Replay Information

The conference call will be available for replay beginning August 6, 2019 and ending August 13, 2019.

Call-in numbers for the replay: U.S. participants 1-877-344-7529 International participants 1-412-317-0088 Passcode 10133097







Upcoming Conferences

During the third quarter of 2019, a member of management is expected to present at the Jefferies Industrials Conference on August 7, 2019, the Goldman Sachs EMEA Leveraged Finance Conference on September 3, 2019 and the UBS Chemicals Conference on September 4, 2019. A webcast of the presentations, if applicable, along with accompanying materials will be available at venatorcorp.com/investor-relations.

Table 1 — Results of Operations





Three months ended

Six months ended



June 30,

June 30, (In millions, except per share amounts)

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues

$ 578



$ 626



$ 1,140



$ 1,248

Cost of goods sold(1)

511



193



997



647

Operating expenses

45



46



100



97

Restructuring, impairment and plant closing and transition costs

—



136



12



145

Operating income

22



251



31



359

Interest expense, net

(10)



(10)



(21)



(20)

Other income

1



2



2



4

Income before income taxes

13



243



12



343

Income tax benefit (expense)

9



(45)



8



(65)

Net income

22



198



20



278

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(1)



(2)



(2)



(4)

Net income attributable to Venator

$ 21



$ 196



$ 18



$ 274



















Adjusted EBITDA(2)

$ 61



$ 157



$ 121



$ 314

Adjusted net income(2)

$ 14



$ 91



$ 28



$ 183



















Basic earnings per share

$ 0.20



$ 1.84



$ 0.17



$ 2.58

Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.20



$ 1.84



$ 0.17



$ 2.57

Adjusted earnings per share(2)

$ 0.13



$ 0.86



$ 0.26



$ 1.72

Adjusted diluted earnings per share(2)

$ 0.13



$ 0.85



$ 0.26



$ 1.71



















Ordinary share information:















Basic shares outstanding

106.6



106.4



106.5



106.4

Diluted shares

106.6



106.7



106.5



106.8



See end of press release for footnote explanations

Table 2 — Results of Operations by Segment





Three months ended





Six months ended







June 30,

Favorable /

June 30,

Favorable / (In millions)

2019

2018

(Unfavorable)

2019

2018

(Unfavorable) Segment Revenues:























Titanium Dioxide

$ 439



$ 455



(4)%

$ 864



$ 911



(5)% Performance Additives

139



171



(19)%

276



337



(18)% Total

$ 578



$ 626



(8)%

$ 1,140



$ 1,248



(9)%

























Segment Adjusted EBITDA(2):























Titanium Dioxide

$ 55



$ 147



(63)%

$ 116



$ 290



(60)% Performance Additives

16



23



(30)%

31



47



(34)% Corporate and other

(10)



(13)



23%

(26)



(23)



(13)% Total

$ 61



$ 157



(61)%

$ 121



$ 314



(61)%

See end of press release for footnote explanations

Table 3 — Factors Impacting Sales Revenue



Three months ended

June 30, 2019 vs. 2018

Average Selling Price(a)













Local

Currency

Exchange

Rate

Sales Mix

& Other

Sales

Volume(b)

Total Titanium Dioxide (9)%

(4)%

—%

9%

(4)% Performance Additives (1)%

(3)%

1%

(16)%

(19)% Total Company (6)%

(4)%

—%

2%

(8)%





Six months ended

June 30, 2019 vs. 2018

Average Selling Price(a)













Local

Currency

Exchange

Rate

Sales Mix

& Other

Sales

Volume(b)

Total Titanium Dioxide (7)%

(4)%

—%

6%

(5)% Performance Additives (1)%

(3)%

1%

(15)%

(18)% Total Company (6)%

(3)%

—%

—%

(9)%





(a) Excludes revenues from tolling arrangements, by-products and raw materials (b) Excludes sales volumes of by-products and raw materials

Table 4 — Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures





EBITDA

Net Income

(Loss)

Diluted Earnings

(Loss) Per

Share(2)



Three months

ended

Three months

ended

Three months

ended



June 30,

June 30,

June 30, (In millions, except per share amounts)

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income

$ 22



$ 198



$ 22



$ 198



$ 0.21



$ 1.86

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(1)



(2)



(1)



(2)



(0.01)



(0.02)

Net income attributable to Venator

21



196



21



196



0.20



1.84

Interest expense, net

10



10

















Income tax (benefit) expense

(9)



45

















Depreciation and amortization

29



35

















Business acquisition and integration (adjustments) expenses

(1)



2



(1)



2



(0.01)



0.02

Loss on disposal of businesses/assets

—



2



—



2



—



0.02

Certain legal settlements and related expenses

1



—



1



—



0.01



—

Amortization of pension and postretirement actuarial losses

4



4



4



4



0.03



0.04

Net plant incident costs (credits)

6



(273)



6



(273)



0.06



(2.56)

Restructuring, impairment, plant closing and transition costs

—



136



—



136



—



1.27

Income tax adjustments(3)

—



—



(17)



24



(0.16)



0.22

Adjusted(2)

$ 61



$ 157



$ 14



$ 91



$ 0.13



$ 0.85



























Adjusted income tax expense(3)









$ 8



$ 21









Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax









1



2









Adjusted pre-tax income









$ 23



$ 114









Adjusted effective tax rate









35 %

18 %













EBITDA

Net Income

(Loss)

Diluted Earnings

(Loss) Per

Share(2)



Three months

ended March 31,

Three months

ended March 31,

Three months ended March 31, (In millions, except per share amounts)

2019

2019

2019 Net loss

$ (2)



$ (2)



(0.02)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(1)



(1)



(0.01)

Net loss attributable to Venator

(3)



(3)



(0.03)

Interest expense, net

11









Income tax benefit

1









Depreciation and amortization

26









Business acquisition and integration expenses

2



2



0.02

Amortization of pension and postretirement actuarial losses

4



4



0.04

Net plant incident costs

7



7



0.07

Restructuring, impairment, plant closing and transition costs

12



12



0.11

Income tax adjustments(3)

—



(8)



(0.08)

Adjusted(2)

$ 60



$ 14



0.13















Adjusted income tax expense(3)





$ 9





Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax





1





Adjusted pre-tax income





$ 24





Adjusted effective tax rate





38 %









EBITDA

Net Income

(Loss)

Diluted Earnings

(Loss) Per

Share(2)



Six months

ended

Six months

ended

Six months

ended



June 30,

June 30,

June 30, (In millions, except per share amounts)

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income

$ 20



$ 278



$ 20



$ 278



$ 0.19



$ 2.60

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(2)



(4)



(2)



(4)



(0.02)



(0.03)

Net income attributable to Venator

18



274



18



274



0.17



2.57

Interest expense, net

21



20

















Income tax (benefit) expense

(8)



65

















Depreciation and amortization

55



69

















Business acquisition and integration expenses

1



4



1



4



0.01



0.04

Separation expense, net

—



1



—



1



—



0.01

Loss on disposal of businesses/assets

—



2



—



2



—



0.02

Certain legal settlements and related expenses

1



—



1



—



0.01



—

Amortization of pension and postretirement actuarial losses

8



7



8



7



0.07



0.06

Net plant incident costs (credits)

13



(273)



13



(273)



0.12



(2.56)

Restructuring, impairment, plant closing and transition costs

12



145



12



145



0.11



1.36

Income tax adjustments(3)

—



—



(25)



23



(0.23)



0.21

Adjusted(2)

$ 121



$ 314



$ 28



$ 183



$ 0.26



$ 1.71



























Adjusted income tax expense(3)









$ 17



$ 42









Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax









2



4









Adjusted pre-tax income









$ 47



$ 229









Adjusted effective tax rate









36 %

18 %









See end of press release for footnote explanations

Table 5 — Selected Balance Sheet Items





June 30,

December 31, (In millions)

2019

2018 Cash and cash equivalents

$ 50



$ 165

Accounts and notes receivable, net

423



351

Inventories

508



538

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

75



71

Property, plant and equipment, net

965



994

Other assets

433



366

Total assets

$ 2,454



$ 2,485











Accounts payable

$ 313



$ 400

Other current liabilities

125



135

Current portion of debt

32



8

Long-term debt

738



740

Non-current payable to affiliates

34



34

Other non-current liabilities

326



313

Total equity

886



855

Total liabilities and equity

$ 2,454



$ 2,485



Table 6 — Outstanding Debt



June 30,

December 31, (In millions)

2019

2018 Debt:







Senior Notes

$ 371



$ 370

Term Loan Facility

363



365

Other debt

36



13

Total debt - excluding affiliates

770



748

Total cash

50



165

Net debt - excluding affiliates

$ 720



$ 583



Table 7 — Summarized Statement of Cash Flows



Three months ended

Six months ended



June 30,

June 30, (In millions)

2019

2018

2019

2018 Total cash at beginning of period

$ 80



$ 223



$ 165



$ 238

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(21)



254



(50)



305

Net cash used in investing activities

(29)



(95)



(82)



(162)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

20



(6)



17



(14)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

—



(22)



—



(13)

Total cash at end of period

$ 50



$ 354



$ 50



$ 354

Supplemental cash flow information:















Cash paid for interest

$ (5)



$ (6)



$ (23)



$ (25)

Cash paid for income taxes

(2)



(5)



(3)



(20)

Capital expenditures

(31)



(94)



(83)



(167)

Depreciation and amortization

29



35



55



69



















Changes in primary working capital:















Accounts receivable

(16)



(6)



(77)



(56)

Inventories

(5)



(34)



30



(46)

Accounts payable

(22)



(24)



(44)



(17)

Total cash used in primary working capital

$ (43)



$ (64)



$ (91)



$ (119)

