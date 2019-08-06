Venator Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results; Stable Sequential TiO2 Pricing and Seasonally Higher Volumes
Aug 06, 2019, 06:00 ET
Second Quarter 2019 Highlights
- Net income attributable to Venator of $21 million and adjusted net income attributable to Venator of $14 million compared to a net loss attributable to Venator of $3 million and adjusted net income attributable to Venator of $14 million in the first quarter of 2019
- Adjusted EBITDA of $61 million compared to $60 million in the first quarter of 2019
- Diluted earnings per share of $0.20 and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.13
- Net cash used in operating activities was $21 million and free cash flow was a use of $50 million
- Specialty TiO2 price and volume trends remain stable globally
- Average TiO2 pricing was flat compared to the first quarter of 2019 and volumes improved, offset by higher costs
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
(In millions, except per share amounts)
2019
2018
2019
2018
Revenues
$
578
$
626
$
562
$
1,140
$
1,248
Net income (loss) attributable to Venator
$
21
$
196
$
(3)
$
18
$
274
Adjusted net income attributable to Venator(2)
$
14
$
91
$
14
$
28
$
183
Adjusted EBITDA(2)
$
61
$
157
$
60
$
121
$
314
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
0.20
$
1.84
$
(0.03)
$
0.17
$
2.57
Adjusted diluted earnings per share(2)
$
0.13
$
0.85
$
0.13
$
0.26
$
1.71
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
$
(21)
$
254
$
(29)
$
(50)
$
305
Free cash flow(4)
$
(50)
$
159
$
(82)
$
(132)
$
144
See end of press release for footnote explanations
Venator Materials PLC ("Venator") (NYSE: VNTR) today reported second quarter 2019 results with revenues of $578 million, net income attributable to Venator of $21 million, adjusted net income attributable to Venator of $14 million and adjusted EBITDA of $61 million.
Simon Turner, President and CEO of Venator, commented:
"Second quarter performance was largely in-line with our expectations notwithstanding a difficult global macroeconomic backdrop. Our Titanium Dioxide business delivered flat sequential TiO2 pricing as we continued to manage our supply network and tailor our customer approach to reduce price volatility. We also benefited from modest demand, augmented by a solid contribution from our industry leading specialty TiO2 business.
"The current macroeconomic challenges are poised to persist in the second half of 2019. We are committed to managing these headwinds by delivering on our Business Improvement Program and restoring our specialty TiO2 business which will enhance our competitiveness throughout the TiO2 cycle."
Segment Analysis for 2Q19 Compared to 2Q18
Titanium Dioxide
The Titanium Dioxide segment generated revenues of $439 million in the three months ended June 30, 2019, a decrease of $16 million, or 4%, compared to the same period in 2018. The decrease was primarily due to a 9% decline in the average TiO2 selling price and a 4% unfavorable impact from foreign currency translation partially offset by a 9% increase in sales volumes. The decrease in the average selling price was primarily attributable to lower European prices and softer business conditions in Asia Pacific. Sales volumes of functional and specialty TiO2 products increased globally and broadly across end-use applications due to higher availability of certain products and increased sales of new products.
Adjusted EBITDA for the Titanium Dioxide segment was $55 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, a decrease of $92 million compared to the same period in 2018, or a decrease of $69 million after excluding $23 million of lost earnings attributable to our Pori, Finland TiO2 manufacturing facility, which were reimbursed through insurance proceeds in 2018. The decrease was primarily a result of lower TiO2 margins due to a lower average TiO2 selling price, higher raw material costs and $6 million from the sale of carbon credits in the prior year period, partially offset by higher sales volumes and a $3 million benefit from our 2019 Business Improvement Program.
Performance Additives
The Performance Additives segment generated $139 million of revenues in the three months ended June 30, 2019, a decline of $32 million, or 19%, compared to the same period in 2018. The decline was primarily due to a 16% decrease in sales volumes, a 3% unfavorable impact of foreign currency translation and a 1% decrease in the average selling price, partially offset by a 1% increase from mix and other. The decline in sales volumes was attributable to lower construction activity in North America and Europe, lower demand for certain products used in automotive, electronics and plastics applications and a discontinuation of sales of a product to a Timber Treatment customer. The average selling price declined due to the composition of sales within our functional additives and color pigments businesses.
Adjusted EBITDA in the Performance Additives segment was $16 million, a decrease of $7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the same period in 2018, primarily due to lower sales volumes and a lower average selling price, partially offset by lower costs and a $1 million benefit from our 2019 Business Improvement Program.
Corporate and Other
Corporate and other represents expenses which are not allocated to our segments. Losses from Corporate and other were $10 million, or $3 million lower in the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the same period in 2018, primarily as a result of the timing of corporate costs.
Tax Items
We recorded an income tax benefit of $9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to an income tax expense of $45 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. Our adjusted effective tax rate was 35% for the three months ended June 30, 2019.
Our tax expense is significantly affected by the mix of income and losses in tax jurisdictions in which we operate and valuation allowances in certain jurisdictions. As a result, in 2019, we expect to see a higher adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 35% and a cash tax rate of 10 to 15%. We continue to expect our adjusted effective tax rate will be approximately 15% to 20% in the long-term and a cash tax rate of 10 to 15%.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
As of June 30, 2019, we had cash and cash equivalents of $50 million compared with $165 million as of December 31, 2018. In the second quarter, we increased the aggregate principal amount of our asset based revolving credit facility from $300 million to $350 million. At the end of the second quarter of 2019, we had in place an asset based revolving credit facility with an available borrowing capacity of $257 million. Net debt was $720 million as of June 30, 2019, compared to $583 million as of December 31, 2018.
In the second quarter of 2019, we spent $31 million of total capital expenditures, of which $11 million was related to project wind-down and closure costs at our Pori, Finland TiO2 manufacturing facility. We continue to expect capital expenditures, including capital expenditures related to the specialty TiO2 transfer program, to be approximately $130 million in 2019.
Earnings Conference Call Information
We will hold a conference call to discuss our second quarter 2019 results on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. ET.
Call-in numbers for the conference call:
U.S. participants
1-833-366-1118
International participants
1-412-902-6770
(No passcode required)
In order to facilitate the registration process, you may use the following link to pre-register for the conference call. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN and separate call-in number to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. To pre-register, please go to:
http://dpregister.com/10133097
Webcast Information
The conference call will be available via webcast and can be accessed from the company's website at venatorcorp.com/investor-relations.
Replay Information
The conference call will be available for replay beginning August 6, 2019 and ending August 13, 2019.
Call-in numbers for the replay:
U.S. participants
1-877-344-7529
International participants
1-412-317-0088
Passcode
10133097
Upcoming Conferences
During the third quarter of 2019, a member of management is expected to present at the Jefferies Industrials Conference on August 7, 2019, the Goldman Sachs EMEA Leveraged Finance Conference on September 3, 2019 and the UBS Chemicals Conference on September 4, 2019. A webcast of the presentations, if applicable, along with accompanying materials will be available at venatorcorp.com/investor-relations.
Table 1 — Results of Operations
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
(In millions, except per share amounts)
2019
2018
2019
2018
Revenues
$
578
$
626
$
1,140
$
1,248
Cost of goods sold(1)
511
193
997
647
Operating expenses
45
46
100
97
Restructuring, impairment and plant closing and transition costs
—
136
12
145
Operating income
22
251
31
359
Interest expense, net
(10)
(10)
(21)
(20)
Other income
1
2
2
4
Income before income taxes
13
243
12
343
Income tax benefit (expense)
9
(45)
8
(65)
Net income
22
198
20
278
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(1)
(2)
(2)
(4)
Net income attributable to Venator
$
21
$
196
$
18
$
274
Adjusted EBITDA(2)
$
61
$
157
$
121
$
314
Adjusted net income(2)
$
14
$
91
$
28
$
183
Basic earnings per share
$
0.20
$
1.84
$
0.17
$
2.58
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.20
$
1.84
$
0.17
$
2.57
Adjusted earnings per share(2)
$
0.13
$
0.86
$
0.26
$
1.72
Adjusted diluted earnings per share(2)
$
0.13
$
0.85
$
0.26
$
1.71
Ordinary share information:
Basic shares outstanding
106.6
106.4
106.5
106.4
Diluted shares
106.6
106.7
106.5
106.8
See end of press release for footnote explanations
Table 2 — Results of Operations by Segment
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
Favorable /
June 30,
Favorable /
(In millions)
2019
2018
(Unfavorable)
2019
2018
(Unfavorable)
Segment Revenues:
Titanium Dioxide
$
439
$
455
(4)%
$
864
$
911
(5)%
Performance Additives
139
171
(19)%
276
337
(18)%
Total
$
578
$
626
(8)%
$
1,140
$
1,248
(9)%
Segment Adjusted EBITDA(2):
Titanium Dioxide
$
55
$
147
(63)%
$
116
$
290
(60)%
Performance Additives
16
23
(30)%
31
47
(34)%
Corporate and other
(10)
(13)
23%
(26)
(23)
(13)%
Total
$
61
$
157
(61)%
$
121
$
314
(61)%
See end of press release for footnote explanations
Table 3 — Factors Impacting Sales Revenue
Three months ended
June 30, 2019 vs. 2018
Average Selling Price(a)
Local
Exchange
Sales Mix
Sales
Total
Titanium Dioxide
(9)%
(4)%
—%
9%
(4)%
Performance Additives
(1)%
(3)%
1%
(16)%
(19)%
Total Company
(6)%
(4)%
—%
2%
(8)%
Six months ended
June 30, 2019 vs. 2018
Average Selling Price(a)
Local
Exchange
Sales Mix
Sales
Total
Titanium Dioxide
(7)%
(4)%
—%
6%
(5)%
Performance Additives
(1)%
(3)%
1%
(15)%
(18)%
Total Company
(6)%
(3)%
—%
—%
(9)%
(a)
Excludes revenues from tolling arrangements, by-products and raw materials
(b)
Excludes sales volumes of by-products and raw materials
Table 4 — Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
EBITDA
Net Income
Diluted Earnings
Three months
Three months
Three months
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
(In millions, except per share amounts)
2019
2018
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net income
$
22
$
198
$
22
$
198
$
0.21
$
1.86
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(1)
(2)
(1)
(2)
(0.01)
(0.02)
Net income attributable to Venator
21
196
21
196
0.20
1.84
Interest expense, net
10
10
Income tax (benefit) expense
(9)
45
Depreciation and amortization
29
35
Business acquisition and integration (adjustments) expenses
(1)
2
(1)
2
(0.01)
0.02
Loss on disposal of businesses/assets
—
2
—
2
—
0.02
Certain legal settlements and related expenses
1
—
1
—
0.01
—
Amortization of pension and postretirement actuarial losses
4
4
4
4
0.03
0.04
Net plant incident costs (credits)
6
(273)
6
(273)
0.06
(2.56)
Restructuring, impairment, plant closing and transition costs
—
136
—
136
—
1.27
Income tax adjustments(3)
—
—
(17)
24
(0.16)
0.22
Adjusted(2)
$
61
$
157
$
14
$
91
$
0.13
$
0.85
Adjusted income tax expense(3)
$
8
$
21
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax
1
2
Adjusted pre-tax income
$
23
$
114
Adjusted effective tax rate
35
%
18
%
EBITDA
Net Income
Diluted Earnings
Three months
Three months
Three months ended March 31,
(In millions, except per share amounts)
2019
2019
2019
Net loss
$
(2)
$
(2)
(0.02)
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(1)
(1)
(0.01)
Net loss attributable to Venator
(3)
(3)
(0.03)
Interest expense, net
11
Income tax benefit
1
Depreciation and amortization
26
Business acquisition and integration expenses
2
2
0.02
Amortization of pension and postretirement actuarial losses
4
4
0.04
Net plant incident costs
7
7
0.07
Restructuring, impairment, plant closing and transition costs
12
12
0.11
Income tax adjustments(3)
—
(8)
(0.08)
Adjusted(2)
$
60
$
14
0.13
Adjusted income tax expense(3)
$
9
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax
1
Adjusted pre-tax income
$
24
Adjusted effective tax rate
38
%
EBITDA
Net Income
Diluted Earnings
Six months
Six months
Six months
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
(In millions, except per share amounts)
2019
2018
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net income
$
20
$
278
$
20
$
278
$
0.19
|
$
|
2.60
|
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
(2)
|
(4)
|
(2)
|
(4)
|
(0.02)
|
(0.03)
|
Net income attributable to Venator
|
18
|
274
|
18
|
274
|
0.17
|
2.57
|
Interest expense, net
|
21
|
20
|
Income tax (benefit) expense
|
(8)
|
65
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
55
|
69
|
Business acquisition and integration expenses
|
1
|
4
|
1
|
4
|
0.01
|
0.04
|
Separation expense, net
|
—
|
1
|
—
|
1
|
—
|
0.01
|
Loss on disposal of businesses/assets
|
—
|
2
|
—
|
2
|
—
|
0.02
|
Certain legal settlements and related expenses
|
1
|
—
|
1
|
—
|
0.01
|
—
|
Amortization of pension and postretirement actuarial losses
|
8
|
7
|
8
|
7
|
0.07
|
0.06
|
Net plant incident costs (credits)
|
13
|
(273)
|
13
|
(273)
|
0.12
|
(2.56)
|
Restructuring, impairment, plant closing and transition costs
|
12
|
145
|
12
|
145
|
0.11
|
1.36
|
Income tax adjustments(3)
|
—
|
—
|
(25)
|
23
|
(0.23)
|
0.21
|
Adjusted(2)
|
$
|
121
|
$
|
314
|
$
|
28
|
$
|
183
|
$
|
0.26
|
$
|
1.71
|
Adjusted income tax expense(3)
|
$
|
17
|
$
|
42
|
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax
|
2
|
4
|
Adjusted pre-tax income
|
$
|
47
|
$
|
229
|
Adjusted effective tax rate
|
36
|
%
|
18
|
%
See end of press release for footnote explanations
|
Table 5 — Selected Balance Sheet Items
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
(In millions)
|
2019
|
2018
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
50
|
$
|
165
|
Accounts and notes receivable, net
|
423
|
351
|
Inventories
|
508
|
538
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
75
|
71
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
965
|
994
|
Other assets
|
433
|
366
|
Total assets
|
$
|
2,454
|
$
|
2,485
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
313
|
$
|
400
|
Other current liabilities
|
125
|
135
|
Current portion of debt
|
32
|
8
|
Long-term debt
|
738
|
740
|
Non-current payable to affiliates
|
34
|
34
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
326
|
313
|
Total equity
|
886
|
855
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
2,454
|
$
|
2,485
|
Table 6 — Outstanding Debt
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
(In millions)
|
2019
|
2018
|
Debt:
|
Senior Notes
|
$
|
371
|
$
|
370
|
Term Loan Facility
|
363
|
365
|
Other debt
|
36
|
13
|
Total debt - excluding affiliates
|
770
|
748
|
Total cash
|
50
|
165
|
Net debt - excluding affiliates
|
$
|
720
|
$
|
583
|
Table 7 — Summarized Statement of Cash Flows
|
Three months ended
|
Six months ended
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
(In millions)
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Total cash at beginning of period
|
$
|
80
|
$
|
223
|
$
|
165
|
$
|
238
|
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|
(21)
|
254
|
(50)
|
305
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(29)
|
(95)
|
(82)
|
(162)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
20
|
(6)
|
17
|
(14)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|
—
|
(22)
|
—
|
(13)
|
Total cash at end of period
|
$
|
50
|
$
|
354
|
$
|
50
|
$
|
354
|
Supplemental cash flow information:
|
Cash paid for interest
|
$
|
(5)
|
$
|
(6)
|
$
|
(23)
|
$
|
(25)
|
Cash paid for income taxes
|
(2)
|
(5)
|
(3)
|
(20)
|
Capital expenditures
|
(31)
|
(94)
|
(83)
|
(167)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
29
|
35
|
55
|
69
|
Changes in primary working capital:
|
Accounts receivable
|
(16)
|
(6)
|
(77)
|
(56)
|
Inventories
|
(5)
|
(34)
|
30
|
(46)
|
Accounts payable
|
(22)
|
(24)
|
(44)
|
(17)
|
Total cash used in primary working capital
|
$
|
(43)
|
$
|
(64)
|
$
|
(91)
|
$
|
(119)
|
Three months ended
|
Six months ended
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
(In millions)
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Free cash flow(4):
|
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|
$
|
(21)
|
$
|
254
|
$
|
(50)
|
$
|
305
|
Capital expenditures
|
(31)
|
(94)
|
(83)
|
(167)
|
Other investing activities
|
2
|
(1)
|
1
|
5
|
Non-recurring separation costs(a)