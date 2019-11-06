Venator Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results; Stable Sequential TiO2 Pricing and Accelerated Delivery of Cost Initiatives

WYNYARD, UK, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Third Quarter 2019 Highlights

Net loss attributable to Venator of $19 million and adjusted net income attributable to Venator of $8 million

and adjusted net income attributable to Venator of Adjusted EBITDA of $50 million which includes an $8 million nonrecurring benefit; diluted loss per share of $0.18 and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.08

which includes an nonrecurring benefit; diluted loss per share of and adjusted diluted earnings per share of Average TiO 2 pricing was stable compared to the second quarter of 2019; volumes declined in-line with normal seasonality

pricing was stable compared to the second quarter of 2019; volumes declined in-line with normal seasonality Our Business Improvement Program provided an incremental adjusted EBITDA benefit of $8 million in the third quarter or $15 million year-to-date

in the third quarter or year-to-date Net cash provided by operating activities was $14 million and free cash flow was a use of $5 million and does not include a $15 million benefit from monetizing cross-currency interest rate swaps





Three months ended

Nine months ended



September 30,

June 30, 2019

September 30, (In millions, except per share amounts)

2019

2018



2019

2018 Revenues

$ 526

$ 533

$ 578

$ 1,666

$ 1,781





















Net (loss) income attributable to Venator(a)

$ (19)

$ (368)

$ 21

$ (1)

$ (94) Adjusted net income attributable to Venator(2)(a)

$ 8

$ 34

$ 14

$ 36

$ 216 Adjusted EBITDA(2)(a)

$ 50

$ 77

$ 61

$ 171

$ 391





















Diluted (loss) earnings per share(a)

$ (0.18)

$ (3.46)

$ 0.20

$ (0.01)

$ (0.88) Adjusted diluted earnings per share(2)(a)

$ 0.08

$ 0.32

$ 0.13

$ 0.34

$ 2.02





















Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$ 14

$ 1

$ (21)

$ (36)

$ 306 Free cash flow(4)(b)

$ (5)

$ (103)

$ (50)

$ (137)

$ 41





(a) Includes an $8 million nonrecurring benefit in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, due to a change in plant utilization rates, which increased our overhead absorption and corresponding inventory valuation at certain facilities (b) Does not include a $15 million benefit from monetizing cross-currency interest rate swaps in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019

See end of press release for numbered footnote explanations

Venator Materials PLC ("Venator") (NYSE: VNTR) today reported third quarter 2019 results with revenues of $526 million, net loss attributable to Venator of $19 million, adjusted net income attributable to Venator of $8 million and adjusted EBITDA of $50 million.

Simon Turner, President and CEO of Venator, commented:

"Notwithstanding macroeconomic challenges, we generated $50 million of adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2019. Our Titanium Dioxide business delivered stable sequential TiO 2 pricing, consistent with our tailored approach to individual customer requirements, which reduces overall price volatility.

"We remain on track with our strategic initiatives. We have accelerated savings from our Business Improvement Program and generated $15 million of adjusted EBITDA benefit year-to-date. We have also made substantial progress on the phased transfer of our specialty TiO 2 products, which will enhance our leading position in these high value applications.

"Following a comprehensive review of our color pigments business, we identified meaningful self-help measures that should improve the annual EBITDA of the business by approximately $10 million, for a similar amount of investment. We also have received inquiries from third parties expressing interest in purchasing this business. In order to maximize value for our shareholders, we have retained Citi as a financial advisor to assist us in exploring a potential sale."

Segment Analysis for 3Q19 Compared to 3Q18

Titanium Dioxide

The Titanium Dioxide segment generated revenues of $396 million in the three months ended September 30, 2019, an increase of $7 million, or 2%, compared to the same period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to a 12% increase in sales volumes, partially offset by a 7% decline in the average TiO 2 selling price, a 2% unfavorable impact from foreign currency translation and a 1% unfavorable impact due to mix and other. Sales volumes increased compared to the prior year quarter as a result of higher sales of new products, increased product availability at certain manufacturing sites and increased demand. The decline in the average TiO 2 selling price was primarily attributable to lower global average functional TiO 2 prices with regional variations.

Adjusted EBITDA for the Titanium Dioxide segment was $51 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, a decrease of $24 million compared to the same period in 2018. The decline was primarily as a result of lower TiO 2 margins driven by a lower average TiO 2 selling price, higher raw material costs and unfavorable fixed cost absorption related to planned maintenance. This was partially offset by higher TiO 2 sales volumes and a $5 million benefit from our 2019 Business Improvement Program. In the third quarter of 2019, we had a $6 million nonrecurring benefit due to a change in plant utilization rates, which increased our overhead absorption and corresponding inventory valuation at certain facilities.

Performance Additives

The Performance Additives segment generated $130 million of revenues in the three months ended September 30, 2019, a decline of $14 million, or 10%, compared to the same period in 2018. The decline was primarily due to an 8% decrease in sales volumes, a 2% unfavorable impact of foreign currency translation and a 2% unfavorable impact of mix and other, partially offset by a 2% increase in the average selling price. The decline in volumes was primarily attributable to lower sales into construction-related applications, softer demand in coatings and plastics, principally related to automotive and electronics end-use applications and a discontinuation of sales of a product to a timber treatment customer. The average selling price increased due to the mix of sales within our functional additives, timber treatment and color pigments businesses.

Adjusted EBITDA in the Performance Additives segment was $13 million, an increase of $1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to the same period in 2018. A higher average selling price, lower overhead costs and a $2 million benefit from our 2019 Business Improvement Program was offset by lower sales volumes. In the third quarter of 2019, we had a $2 million nonrecurring benefit due to a change in plant utilization rates, which increased our overhead absorption and corresponding inventory valuation at certain facilities.

Corporate and Other

Corporate and Other represents expenses which are not allocated to our segments. Losses from Corporate and Other were $14 million, or $4 million higher in the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to the same period in 2018. This was primarily as a result of the unfavorable impact of foreign currency translation, partially offset by a $1 million benefit from our 2019 Business Improvement Program.

Tax Items

We recorded an income tax expense of $8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to an income tax benefit of $55 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. Our adjusted effective tax rate was 35% for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

Our tax expense is significantly affected by the mix of income and losses in tax jurisdictions in which we operate and valuation allowances in certain jurisdictions. As a result, in 2019, we expect to see an adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 35%. We continue to expect our adjusted effective tax rate in the long-term will be approximately 15% to 20% with a cash tax rate of 10% to 15%.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2019, we had cash and cash equivalents of $40 million compared with $165 million as of December 31, 2018. In August 2019, we monetized three cross-currency interest rate swaps entered into in 2017, resulting in cash proceeds of approximately $15 million. We concurrently entered into three new cross-currency interest rate swaps which are expected to provide annual interest savings of approximately $4 million, or approximately $20 million by maturity in July 2024 compared to an unhedged position on our fixed rate U.S. Dollar intercompany loan. As of September 30, 2019, we had in place an asset-based revolving credit facility with an available borrowing capacity of $285 million. Net debt was $713 million as of September 30, 2019, compared to $583 million as of December 31, 2018.

In the three months ended September 30, 2019, we spent $27 million of total capital expenditures, of which $2 million was related to project wind-down and closure costs at our Pori, Finland TiO 2 manufacturing facility ("Pori site capital expenditures"). In the nine months ended September 30, 2019, we have spent $110 million of total capital expenditures, of which $37 million was related to Pori site capital expenditures. In 2019, we expect to spend approximately $155 million in total capital expenditures including approximately $40 million related to Pori site capital expenditures. Thus, we have reduced our 2019 total expected capital expenditures, excluding Pori site capital expenditures, to $115 million.

Earnings Conference Call Information

We will hold a conference call to discuss our third quarter 2019 results on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Call-in numbers for the conference call: U.S. participants 1-833-366-1118 International participants 1-412-902-6770 (No passcode required)



In order to facilitate the registration process, you may use the following link to pre-register for the conference call. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN and separate call-in number to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. To pre-register, please go to:

http://dpregister.com/10135620

Webcast Information

The conference call will be available via webcast and can be accessed from the company's website at venatorcorp.com/investor-relations.

Replay Information

The conference call will be available for replay beginning November 6, 2019 and ending November 13, 2019.

Call-in numbers for the replay: U.S. participants 1-877-344-7529 International participants 1-412-317-0088 Passcode 10135620

Upcoming Conferences

During the fourth quarter of 2019, a member of management is expected to present at the 2019 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Leveraged Finance Conference on December 3, 2019 and Citi's 2019 Basic Materials Conference on December 4, 2019. A webcast of the presentations, if applicable, along with accompanying materials will be available at venatorcorp.com/investor-relations.

Table 1 — Results of Operations













Three months ended

Nine months ended



September 30,

September 30, (In millions, except per share amounts)

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues

$ 526

$ 533

$ 1,666

$ 1,781 Cost of goods sold(1)

464

463

1,461

1,110 Operating expenses

50

57

150

154 Restructuring, impairment and plant closing and transition costs

12

428

24

573 Operating income

—

(415)

31

(56) Interest expense, net

(10)

(10)

(31)

(30) Other income

1

4

3

8 Income before income taxes

(9)

(421)

3

(78) Income tax (expense) benefit

(8)

55

—

(10) Net (loss) income

(17)

(366)

3

(88) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(2)

(2)

(4)

(6) Net loss attributable to Venator

$ (19)

$ (368)

$ (1)

$ (94)

















Adjusted EBITDA(2)

$ 50

$ 77

$ 171

$ 391 Adjusted net income(2)

$ 8

$ 34

$ 36

$ 216

















Basic loss per share

$ (0.18)

$ (3.46)

$ (0.01)

$ (0.88) Diluted loss per share

$ (0.18)

$ (3.46)

$ (0.01)

$ (0.88) Adjusted earnings per share(2)

$ 0.08

$ 0.32

$ 0.34

$ 2.03 Adjusted diluted earnings per share(2)

$ 0.08

$ 0.32

$ 0.34

$ 2.02

















Ordinary share information:















Basic shares outstanding

106.6

106.4

106.5

106.4 Diluted shares

106.6

106.7

106.5

106.8

See end of press release for footnote explanations

Table 2 — Results of Operations by Segment





















Three months ended





Nine months ended







September 30,

Favorable /

September 30,

Favorable / (In millions)

2019

2018

(Unfavorable)

2019

2018

(Unfavorable) Segment Revenues:























Titanium Dioxide

$ 396

$ 389

2%

$ 1,260

$ 1,300

(3)% Performance Additives

130

144

(10)%

406

481

(16)% Total

$ 526

$ 533

(1)%

$ 1,666

$ 1,781

(6)%

























Segment Adjusted EBITDA(2):























Titanium Dioxide

$ 51

$ 75

(32)%

$ 167

$ 365

(54)% Performance Additives

13

12

8%

44

59

(25)% Corporate and other

(14)

(10)

(40)%

(40)

(33)

(21)% Total

$ 50

$ 77

(35)%

$ 171

$ 391

(56)%

See end of press release for footnote explanations

Table 3 — Factors Impacting Sales Revenue





Three months ended

September 30, 2019 vs. 2018

Average Selling Price(a)













Local

Currency

Exchange

Rate

Sales Mix

& Other

Sales

Volume(b)

Total Titanium Dioxide (7)%

(2)%

(1)%

12%

2% Performance Additives 2%

(2)%

(2)%

(8)%

(10)% Total Company (4)%

(2)%

(1)%

6%

(1)%





Nine months ended

September 30, 2019 vs. 2018

Average Selling Price(a)













Local

Currency

Exchange

Rate

Sales Mix

& Other

Sales

Volume(b)

Total Titanium Dioxide (7)%

(4)%

—%

8%

(3)% Performance Additives —%

(2)%

—%

(14)%

(16)% Total Company (5)%

(3)%

—%

2%

(6)%





(a) Excludes revenues from tolling arrangements, by-products and raw materials (b) Excludes sales volumes of by-products and raw materials

Table 4 — Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

















EBITDA

Net Income

(Loss)

Diluted Earnings

(Loss) Per

Share(2)



Three months

ended

Three months

ended

Three months

ended



September 30,

September 30,

September 30, (In millions, except per share amounts)

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net loss

$ (17)

$ (366)

$ (17)

$ (366)

$ (0.16)

$ (3.43) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(2)

(2)

(2)

(2)

(0.02)

(0.02) Net loss attributable to Venator

(19)

(368)

(19)

(368)

(0.18)

(3.45) Interest expense, net

10

10















Income tax expense (benefit)

8

(55)















Depreciation and amortization

27

33















Business acquisition and integration expenses

2

5

2

5

0.02

0.05 Loss on disposal of businesses/assets

1

—

1

—

0.01

— Certain legal settlements and related expenses

2

—

2

—

0.02

— Amortization of pension and postretirement actuarial losses

3

3

3

3

0.03

0.03 Net plant incident costs

4

21

4

21

0.04

0.20 Restructuring, impairment, plant closing and transition costs

12

428

12

428

0.11

4.01 Income tax adjustments(3)

—

—

3

(55)

0.03

(0.52) Adjusted(2)

$ 50

$ 77

$ 8

$ 34

$ 0.08

$ 0.32

























Adjusted income tax expense(3)









$ 5

$ —







Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax









2

2







Adjusted pre-tax income









$ 15

$ 36







Adjusted effective tax rate









35 %

— %























































EBITDA

Net Income

(Loss)

Diluted Earnings

(Loss) Per

Share(2)



Three months

ended June 30,

Three months

ended June 30,

Three months

ended June 30, (In millions, except per share amounts)

2019

2019

2019 Net income

$ 22

$ 22



$ 0.21 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(1)

(1)



(0.01) Net income attributable to Venator

21

21



0.20 Interest expense, net

10









Income tax benefit

(9)









Depreciation and amortization

29









Business acquisition and integration adjustments

(1)

(1)



(0.01) Certain legal settlements and related expenses

1

1



0.01 Amortization of pension and postretirement actuarial losses

4

4



0.03 Net plant incident costs

6

6



0.06 Income tax adjustments(3)

—

(17)



(0.16) Adjusted(2)

$ 61

$ 14



$ 0.13















Adjusted income tax expense(3)





$ 8





Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax





1





Adjusted pre-tax income





$ 23





Adjusted effective tax rate





35 %































EBITDA

Net Income

(Loss)

Diluted Earnings

(Loss) Per

Share(2)



Nine months ended

Nine months ended

Nine months ended



September 30,

September 30,

September 30, (In millions, except per share amounts)

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income (loss)

$ 3

$ (88)

$ 3

$ (88)

$ 0.03

$ (0.82) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(4)

(6)

(4)

(6)

(0.04)

(0.06) Net loss attributable to Venator

(1)

(94)

(1)

(94)

(0.01)

(0.88) Interest expense, net

31

30















Income tax expense

—

10















Depreciation and amortization

82

102















Business acquisition and integration expenses

3

9

3

9

0.03

0.08 Separation expense, net

—

1

—

1

—

0.01 Loss on disposal of businesses/assets

1

2

1

2

0.01

0.02 Certain legal settlements and related expenses

3

—

3

—

0.03

— Amortization of pension and postretirement actuarial losses

11

10

11

10

0.10

0.09 Net plant incident costs (credits)

17

(252)

17

(252)

0.16

(2.36) Restructuring, impairment, plant closing and transition costs

24

573

24

573

0.23

5.37 Income tax adjustments(3)

—

—

(22)

(33)

(0.21)

(0.31) Adjusted(2)

$ 171

$ 391

$ 36

$ 216

$ 0.34

$ 2.02

























Adjusted income tax expense(3)









$ 22

$ 43







Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax









4

6







Adjusted pre-tax income









$ 62

$ 265







Adjusted effective tax rate









35 %

16 %



















































See end of press release for footnote explanations

Table 5 — Selected Balance Sheet Items













September 30,

December 31, (In millions)

2019

2018 Cash and cash equivalents

$ 40

$ 165 Accounts and notes receivable, net

366

351 Inventories

496

538 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

88

71 Property, plant and equipment, net

936

994 Other assets

404

366 Total assets

$ 2,330

$ 2,485









Accounts payable

$ 287

$ 400 Other current liabilities

116

135 Current portion of debt

16

8 Long-term debt

737

740 Non-current payable to affiliates

34

34 Other non-current liabilities

295

313 Total equity

845

855 Total liabilities and equity

$ 2,330

$ 2,485

Table 6 — Outstanding Debt













September 30,

December 31, (In millions)

2019

2018 Debt:







Senior Notes

$ 371

$ 370 Term Loan Facility

362

365 Other debt

20

13 Total debt - excluding affiliates

753

748 Total cash

40

165 Net debt - excluding affiliates

$ 713

$ 583

Table 7 — Summarized Statement of Cash Flows













Three months ended

Nine months ended



September 30,

September 30, (In millions)

2019

2018

2019

2018 Total cash at beginning of period

$ 50

$ 354

$ 165

$ 238 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

14

1

(36)

306 Net cash used in investing activities

(19)

(104)

(101)

(266) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(4)

(3)

13

(17) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(1)

3

(1)

(10) Total cash at end of period

$ 40

$ 251

$ 40

$ 251 Supplemental cash flow information:















Cash paid for interest

$ (18)

$ (16)

$ (41)

$ (41) Cash paid for income taxes

(1)

(8)

(4)

(28) Capital expenditures

(27)

(105)

(110)

(272) Depreciation and amortization

27

33

82

102

















Changes in primary working capital:















Accounts receivable

49

42

(28)

(14) Inventories

(3)

(21)

27

(67) Accounts payable

(28)

(1)

(72)

(18) Total cash provided by (used in) primary working capital

$ 18

$ 20

$ (73)

$ (99)













Three months ended

Nine months ended



September 30,

September 30, (In millions)

2019

2018

2019

2018 Free cash flow:















Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$ 14

$ 1

$ (36)

$ 306 Capital expenditures

(27)

(105)

(110)

(272) Other investing activities

8

1

9

6 Non-recurring separation costs(a)

—

—

—

1 Total free cash flow(4)(b)

$ (5)

$ (103)

$ (137)

$ 41

















Adjusted EBITDA(2)

$ 50

$ 77

$ 171

$ 391 Capital expenditures excluding cash paid for Pori rebuild

(25)

(30)

(73)

(72) Cash paid for interest

(18)

(16)

(41)

(41) Cash paid for income taxes

(1)

(8)

(4)

(28) Primary working capital change

18

20

(73)

(99) Restructuring

(5)

(11)

(22)

(29) Maintenance & other

(22)

(38)

(40)

(60) Net cash flows associated with Pori

(2)

(97)

(55)

(21) Total free cash flow(4)(b)

$ (5)

$ (103)

$ (137)

$ 41



See end of press release for numbered footnote explanations

(a) Represents payments associated with our separation from Huntsman (b) Does not include a $15 million benefit from monetizing cross-currency interest rate swaps in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019

Footnotes