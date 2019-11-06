Venator Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results; Stable Sequential TiO2 Pricing and Accelerated Delivery of Cost Initiatives
Third Quarter 2019 Highlights
- Net loss attributable to Venator of $19 million and adjusted net income attributable to Venator of $8 million
- Adjusted EBITDA of $50 million which includes an $8 million nonrecurring benefit; diluted loss per share of $0.18 and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.08
- Average TiO2 pricing was stable compared to the second quarter of 2019; volumes declined in-line with normal seasonality
- Our Business Improvement Program provided an incremental adjusted EBITDA benefit of $8 million in the third quarter or $15 million year-to-date
- Net cash provided by operating activities was $14 million and free cash flow was a use of $5 million and does not include a $15 million benefit from monetizing cross-currency interest rate swaps
|
Three months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
2019
|
September 30,
|
(In millions, except per share amounts)
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Revenues
|
$
|
526
|
$
|
533
|
$
|
578
|
$
|
1,666
|
$
|
1,781
|
Net (loss) income attributable to Venator(a)
|
$
|
(19)
|
$
|
(368)
|
$
|
21
|
$
|
(1)
|
$
|
(94)
|
Adjusted net income attributable to Venator(2)(a)
|
$
|
8
|
$
|
34
|
$
|
14
|
$
|
36
|
$
|
216
|
Adjusted EBITDA(2)(a)
|
$
|
50
|
$
|
77
|
$
|
61
|
$
|
171
|
$
|
391
|
Diluted (loss) earnings per share(a)
|
$
|
(0.18)
|
$
|
(3.46)
|
$
|
0.20
|
$
|
(0.01)
|
$
|
(0.88)
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per share(2)(a)
|
$
|
0.08
|
$
|
0.32
|
$
|
0.13
|
$
|
0.34
|
$
|
2.02
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
$
|
14
|
$
|
1
|
$
|
(21)
|
$
|
(36)
|
$
|
306
|
Free cash flow(4)(b)
|
$
|
(5)
|
$
|
(103)
|
$
|
(50)
|
$
|
(137)
|
$
|
41
|
(a)
|
Includes an $8 million nonrecurring benefit in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, due to a change in plant utilization rates, which increased our overhead absorption and corresponding inventory valuation at certain facilities
|
(b)
|
Does not include a $15 million benefit from monetizing cross-currency interest rate swaps in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019
Venator Materials PLC ("Venator") (NYSE: VNTR) today reported third quarter 2019 results with revenues of $526 million, net loss attributable to Venator of $19 million, adjusted net income attributable to Venator of $8 million and adjusted EBITDA of $50 million.
Simon Turner, President and CEO of Venator, commented:
"Notwithstanding macroeconomic challenges, we generated $50 million of adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2019. Our Titanium Dioxide business delivered stable sequential TiO2 pricing, consistent with our tailored approach to individual customer requirements, which reduces overall price volatility.
"We remain on track with our strategic initiatives. We have accelerated savings from our Business Improvement Program and generated $15 million of adjusted EBITDA benefit year-to-date. We have also made substantial progress on the phased transfer of our specialty TiO2 products, which will enhance our leading position in these high value applications.
"Following a comprehensive review of our color pigments business, we identified meaningful self-help measures that should improve the annual EBITDA of the business by approximately $10 million, for a similar amount of investment. We also have received inquiries from third parties expressing interest in purchasing this business. In order to maximize value for our shareholders, we have retained Citi as a financial advisor to assist us in exploring a potential sale."
Segment Analysis for 3Q19 Compared to 3Q18
Titanium Dioxide
The Titanium Dioxide segment generated revenues of $396 million in the three months ended September 30, 2019, an increase of $7 million, or 2%, compared to the same period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to a 12% increase in sales volumes, partially offset by a 7% decline in the average TiO2 selling price, a 2% unfavorable impact from foreign currency translation and a 1% unfavorable impact due to mix and other. Sales volumes increased compared to the prior year quarter as a result of higher sales of new products, increased product availability at certain manufacturing sites and increased demand. The decline in the average TiO2 selling price was primarily attributable to lower global average functional TiO2 prices with regional variations.
Adjusted EBITDA for the Titanium Dioxide segment was $51 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, a decrease of $24 million compared to the same period in 2018. The decline was primarily as a result of lower TiO2 margins driven by a lower average TiO2 selling price, higher raw material costs and unfavorable fixed cost absorption related to planned maintenance. This was partially offset by higher TiO2 sales volumes and a $5 million benefit from our 2019 Business Improvement Program. In the third quarter of 2019, we had a $6 million nonrecurring benefit due to a change in plant utilization rates, which increased our overhead absorption and corresponding inventory valuation at certain facilities.
Performance Additives
The Performance Additives segment generated $130 million of revenues in the three months ended September 30, 2019, a decline of $14 million, or 10%, compared to the same period in 2018. The decline was primarily due to an 8% decrease in sales volumes, a 2% unfavorable impact of foreign currency translation and a 2% unfavorable impact of mix and other, partially offset by a 2% increase in the average selling price. The decline in volumes was primarily attributable to lower sales into construction-related applications, softer demand in coatings and plastics, principally related to automotive and electronics end-use applications and a discontinuation of sales of a product to a timber treatment customer. The average selling price increased due to the mix of sales within our functional additives, timber treatment and color pigments businesses.
Adjusted EBITDA in the Performance Additives segment was $13 million, an increase of $1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to the same period in 2018. A higher average selling price, lower overhead costs and a $2 million benefit from our 2019 Business Improvement Program was offset by lower sales volumes. In the third quarter of 2019, we had a $2 million nonrecurring benefit due to a change in plant utilization rates, which increased our overhead absorption and corresponding inventory valuation at certain facilities.
Corporate and Other
Corporate and Other represents expenses which are not allocated to our segments. Losses from Corporate and Other were $14 million, or $4 million higher in the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to the same period in 2018. This was primarily as a result of the unfavorable impact of foreign currency translation, partially offset by a $1 million benefit from our 2019 Business Improvement Program.
Tax Items
We recorded an income tax expense of $8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to an income tax benefit of $55 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. Our adjusted effective tax rate was 35% for the three months ended September 30, 2019.
Our tax expense is significantly affected by the mix of income and losses in tax jurisdictions in which we operate and valuation allowances in certain jurisdictions. As a result, in 2019, we expect to see an adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 35%. We continue to expect our adjusted effective tax rate in the long-term will be approximately 15% to 20% with a cash tax rate of 10% to 15%.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
As of September 30, 2019, we had cash and cash equivalents of $40 million compared with $165 million as of December 31, 2018. In August 2019, we monetized three cross-currency interest rate swaps entered into in 2017, resulting in cash proceeds of approximately $15 million. We concurrently entered into three new cross-currency interest rate swaps which are expected to provide annual interest savings of approximately $4 million, or approximately $20 million by maturity in July 2024 compared to an unhedged position on our fixed rate U.S. Dollar intercompany loan. As of September 30, 2019, we had in place an asset-based revolving credit facility with an available borrowing capacity of $285 million. Net debt was $713 million as of September 30, 2019, compared to $583 million as of December 31, 2018.
In the three months ended September 30, 2019, we spent $27 million of total capital expenditures, of which $2 million was related to project wind-down and closure costs at our Pori, Finland TiO2 manufacturing facility ("Pori site capital expenditures"). In the nine months ended September 30, 2019, we have spent $110 million of total capital expenditures, of which $37 million was related to Pori site capital expenditures. In 2019, we expect to spend approximately $155 million in total capital expenditures including approximately $40 million related to Pori site capital expenditures. Thus, we have reduced our 2019 total expected capital expenditures, excluding Pori site capital expenditures, to $115 million.
|
Table 1 — Results of Operations
|
Three months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
(In millions, except per share amounts)
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Revenues
|
$
|
526
|
$
|
533
|
$
|
1,666
|
$
|
1,781
|
Cost of goods sold(1)
|
464
|
463
|
1,461
|
1,110
|
Operating expenses
|
50
|
57
|
150
|
154
|
Restructuring, impairment and plant closing and transition costs
|
12
|
428
|
24
|
573
|
Operating income
|
—
|
(415)
|
31
|
(56)
|
Interest expense, net
|
(10)
|
(10)
|
(31)
|
(30)
|
Other income
|
1
|
4
|
3
|
8
|
Income before income taxes
|
(9)
|
(421)
|
3
|
(78)
|
Income tax (expense) benefit
|
(8)
|
55
|
—
|
(10)
|
Net (loss) income
|
(17)
|
(366)
|
3
|
(88)
|
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
(2)
|
(2)
|
(4)
|
(6)
|
Net loss attributable to Venator
|
$
|
(19)
|
$
|
(368)
|
$
|
(1)
|
$
|
(94)
|
Adjusted EBITDA(2)
|
$
|
50
|
$
|
77
|
$
|
171
|
$
|
391
|
Adjusted net income(2)
|
$
|
8
|
$
|
34
|
$
|
36
|
$
|
216
|
Basic loss per share
|
$
|
(0.18)
|
$
|
(3.46)
|
$
|
(0.01)
|
$
|
(0.88)
|
Diluted loss per share
|
$
|
(0.18)
|
$
|
(3.46)
|
$
|
(0.01)
|
$
|
(0.88)
|
Adjusted earnings per share(2)
|
$
|
0.08
|
$
|
0.32
|
$
|
0.34
|
$
|
2.03
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per share(2)
|
$
|
0.08
|
$
|
0.32
|
$
|
0.34
|
$
|
2.02
|
Ordinary share information:
|
Basic shares outstanding
|
106.6
|
106.4
|
106.5
|
106.4
|
Diluted shares
|
106.6
|
106.7
|
106.5
|
106.8
|
Table 2 — Results of Operations by Segment
|
Three months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
September 30,
|
Favorable /
|
September 30,
|
Favorable /
|
(In millions)
|
2019
|
2018
|
(Unfavorable)
|
2019
|
2018
|
(Unfavorable)
|
Segment Revenues:
|
Titanium Dioxide
|
$
|
396
|
$
|
389
|
2%
|
$
|
1,260
|
$
|
1,300
|
(3)%
|
Performance Additives
|
130
|
144
|
(10)%
|
406
|
481
|
(16)%
|
Total
|
$
|
526
|
$
|
533
|
(1)%
|
$
|
1,666
|
$
|
1,781
|
(6)%
|
Segment Adjusted EBITDA(2):
|
Titanium Dioxide
|
$
|
51
|
$
|
75
|
(32)%
|
$
|
167
|
$
|
365
|
(54)%
|
Performance Additives
|
13
|
12
|
8%
|
44
|
59
|
(25)%
|
Corporate and other
|
(14)
|
(10)
|
(40)%
|
(40)
|
(33)
|
(21)%
|
Total
|
$
|
50
|
$
|
77
|
(35)%
|
$
|
171
|
$
|
391
|
(56)%
|
Table 3 — Factors Impacting Sales Revenue
|
Three months ended
|
September 30, 2019 vs. 2018
|
Average Selling Price(a)
|
Local
|
Exchange
|
Sales Mix
|
Sales
|
Total
|
Titanium Dioxide
|
(7)%
|
(2)%
|
(1)%
|
12%
|
2%
|
Performance Additives
|
2%
|
(2)%
|
(2)%
|
(8)%
|
(10)%
|
Total Company
|
(4)%
|
(2)%
|
(1)%
|
6%
|
(1)%
|
Nine months ended
|
September 30, 2019 vs. 2018
|
Average Selling Price(a)
|
Local
|
Exchange
|
Sales Mix
|
Sales
|
Total
|
Titanium Dioxide
|
(7)%
|
(4)%
|
—%
|
8%
|
(3)%
|
Performance Additives
|
—%
|
(2)%
|
—%
|
(14)%
|
(16)%
|
Total Company
|
(5)%
|
(3)%
|
—%
|
2%
|
(6)%
|
(a)
|
Excludes revenues from tolling arrangements, by-products and raw materials
|
(b)
|
Excludes sales volumes of by-products and raw materials
|
Table 4 — Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
|
EBITDA
|
Net Income
|
Diluted Earnings
|
Three months
|
Three months
|
Three months
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
(In millions, except per share amounts)
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(17)
|
$
|
(366)
|
$
|
(17)
|
$
|
(366)
|
$
|
(0.16)
|
$
|
(3.43)
|
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
(2)
|
(2)
|
(2)
|
(2)
|
(0.02)
|
(0.02)
|
Net loss attributable to Venator
|
(19)
|
(368)
|
(19)
|
(368)
|
(0.18)
|
(3.45)
|
Interest expense, net
|
10
|
10
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
8
|
(55)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
27
|
33
|
Business acquisition and integration expenses
|
2
|
5
|
2
|
5
|
0.02
|
0.05
|
Loss on disposal of businesses/assets
|
1
|
—
|
1
|
—
|
0.01
|
—
|
Certain legal settlements and related expenses
|
2
|
—
|
2
|
—
|
0.02
|
—
|
Amortization of pension and postretirement actuarial losses
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
0.03
|
0.03
|
Net plant incident costs
|
4
|
21
|
4
|
21
|
0.04
|
0.20
|
Restructuring, impairment, plant closing and transition costs
|
12
|
428
|
12
|
428
|
0.11
|
4.01
|
Income tax adjustments(3)
|
—
|
—
|
3
|
(55)
|
0.03
|
(0.52)
|
Adjusted(2)
|
$
|
50
|
$
|
77
|
$
|
8
|
$
|
34
|
$
|
0.08
|
$
|
0.32
|
Adjusted income tax expense(3)
|
$
|
5
|
$
|
—
|
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax
|
2
|
2
|
Adjusted pre-tax income
|
$
|
15
|
$
|
36
|
Adjusted effective tax rate
|
35
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
EBITDA
|
Net Income
|
Diluted Earnings
|
Three months
|
Three months
|
Three months
|
(In millions, except per share amounts)
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
Net income
|
$
|
22
|
$
|
22
|
$
|
0.21
|
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
(0.01)
|
Net income attributable to Venator
|
21
|
21
|
0.20
|
Interest expense, net
|
10
|
Income tax benefit
|
(9)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
29
|
Business acquisition and integration adjustments
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
(0.01)
|
Certain legal settlements and related expenses
|
1
|
1
|
0.01
|
Amortization of pension and postretirement actuarial losses
|
4
|
4
|
0.03
|
Net plant incident costs
|
6
|
6
|
0.06
|
Income tax adjustments(3)
|
—
|
(17)
|
(0.16)
|
Adjusted(2)
|
$
|
61
|
$
|
14
|
$
|
0.13
|
Adjusted income tax expense(3)
|
$
|
8
|
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax
|
1
|
Adjusted pre-tax income
|
$
|
23
|
Adjusted effective tax rate
|
35
|
%
|
EBITDA
|
Net Income
|
Diluted Earnings
|
Nine months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
(In millions, except per share amounts)
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
3
|
$
|
(88)
|
$
|
3
|
$
|
(88)
|
$
|
0.03
|
$
|
(0.82)
|
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
(4)
|
(6)
|
(4)
|
(6)
|
(0.04)
|
(0.06)
|
Net loss attributable to Venator
|
(1)
|
(94)
|
(1)
|
(94)
|
(0.01)
|
(0.88)
|
Interest expense, net
|
31
|
30
|
Income tax expense
|
—
|
10
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
82
|
102
|
Business acquisition and integration expenses
|
3
|
9
|
3
|
9
|
0.03
|
0.08
|
Separation expense, net
|
—
|
1
|
—
|
1
|
—
|
0.01
|
Loss on disposal of businesses/assets
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
0.01
|
0.02
|
Certain legal settlements and related expenses
|
3
|
—
|
3
|
—
|
0.03
|
—
|
Amortization of pension and postretirement actuarial losses
|
11
|
10
|
11
|
10
|
0.10
|
0.09
|
Net plant incident costs (credits)
|
17
|
(252)
|
17
|
(252)
|
0.16
|
(2.36)
|
Restructuring, impairment, plant closing and transition costs
|
24
|
573
|
24
|
573
|
0.23
|
5.37
|
Income tax adjustments(3)
|
—
|
—
|
(22)
|
(33)
|
(0.21)
|
(0.31)
|
Adjusted(2)
|
$
|
171
|
$
|
391
|
$
|
36
|
$
|
216
|
$
|
0.34
|
$
|
2.02
|
Adjusted income tax expense(3)
|
$
|
22
|
$
|
43
|
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax
|
4
|
6
|
Adjusted pre-tax income
|
$
|
62
|
$
|
265
|
Adjusted effective tax rate
|
35
|
%
|
16
|
%
|
Table 5 — Selected Balance Sheet Items
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
(In millions)
|
2019
|
2018
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
40
|
$
|
165
|
Accounts and notes receivable, net
|
366
|
351
|
Inventories
|
496
|
538
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
88
|
71
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
936
|
994
|
Other assets
|
404
|
366
|
Total assets
|
$
|
2,330
|
$
|
2,485
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
287
|
$
|
400
|
Other current liabilities
|
116
|
135
|
Current portion of debt
|
16
|
8
|
Long-term debt
|
737
|
740
|
Non-current payable to affiliates
|
34
|
34
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
295
|
313
|
Total equity
|
845
|
855
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
2,330
|
$
|
2,485
|
Table 6 — Outstanding Debt
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
(In millions)
|
2019
|
2018
|
Debt:
|
Senior Notes
|
$
|
371
|
$
|
370
|
Term Loan Facility
|
362
|
365
|
Other debt
|
20
|
13
|
Total debt - excluding affiliates
|
753
|
748
|
Total cash
|
40
|
165
|
Net debt - excluding affiliates
|
$
|
713
|
$
|
583
|
Table 7 — Summarized Statement of Cash Flows
|
Three months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
(In millions)
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Total cash at beginning of period
|
$
|
50
|
$
|
354
|
$
|
165
|
$
|
238
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
14
|
1
|
(36)
|
306
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(19)
|
(104)
|
(101)
|
(266)
|
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|
(4)
|
(3)
|
13
|
(17)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|
(1)
|
3
|
(1)
|
(10)
|
Total cash at end of period
|
$
|
40
|
$
|
251
|
$
|
40
|
$
|
251
|
Supplemental cash flow information:
|
Cash paid for interest
|
$
|
(18)
|
$
|
(16)
|
$
|
(41)
|
$
|
(41)
|
Cash paid for income taxes
|
(1)
|
(8)
|
(4)
|
(28)
|
Capital expenditures
|
(27)
|
(105)
|
(110)
|
(272)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
27
|
33
|
82
|
102
|
Changes in primary working capital:
|
Accounts receivable
|
49
|
42
|
(28)
|
(14)
|
Inventories
|
(3)
|
(21)
|
27
|
(67)
|
Accounts payable
|
(28)
|
(1)
|
(72)
|
(18)
|
Total cash provided by (used in) primary working capital
|
$
|
18
|
$
|
20
|
$
|
(73)
|
$
|
(99)
|
Three months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
(In millions)
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Free cash flow:
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
$
|
14
|
$
|
1
|
$
|
(36)
|
$
|
306
|
Capital expenditures
|
(27)
|
(105)
|
(110)
|
(272)
|
Other investing activities
|
8
|
1
|
9
|
6
|
Non-recurring separation costs(a)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
1
|
Total free cash flow(4)(b)
|
$
|
(5)
|
$
|
(103)
|
$
|
(137)
|
$
|
41
|
Adjusted EBITDA(2)
|
$
|
50
|
$
|
77
|
$
|
171
|
$
|
391
|
Capital expenditures excluding cash paid for Pori rebuild
|
(25)
|
(30)
|
(73)
|
(72)
|
Cash paid for interest
|
(18)
|
(16)
|
(41)
|
(41)
|
Cash paid for income taxes
|
(1)
|
(8)
|
(4)
|
(28)
|
Primary working capital change
|
18
|
20
|
(73)
|
(99)
|
Restructuring
|
(5)
|
(11)
|
(22)
|
(29)
|
Maintenance & other
|
(22)
|
(38)
|
(40)
|
(60)
|
Net cash flows associated with Pori
|
(2)
|
(97)
|
(55)
|
(21)
|
Total free cash flow(4)(b)
|
$
|
(5)
|
$
|
(103)
|
$
|
(137)
|
$
|
41
|
|
(a)
|
Represents payments associated with our separation from Huntsman
|
(b)
|
Does not include a $15 million benefit from monetizing cross-currency interest rate swaps in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019
Footnotes
|
(1)
|
Cost of goods sold for the nine month period ended September 30, 2019 increased by $351 million from the same period in the prior year primarily as a result of the recognition of $325 million of insurance proceeds which was an offset to cost of goods sold in 2018.
|
(2)
Our management uses adjusted EBITDA to assess financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income/loss before interest income/expense, net, income tax expense/benefit, depreciation and amortization, and net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, as well as eliminating the following adjustments: (a) business acquisition and integration expenses/adjustments; (b) separation expense/gain, net; (c) loss/gain on disposition of business/assets; (d) certain legal settlements and related expenses/