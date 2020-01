Venator to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results on February 21, 2020

WYNYARD, UK, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) ("Venator") will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET. Results will be released to the public before the market opens that day via PR Newswire.

Call-in numbers for the conference call: U.S. participants 1-833-366-1118 International participants 1-412-902-6770 (No passcode required)



In order to facilitate the registration process, you may use the following link to pre-register for the conference call. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN and separate call-in number to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. To pre-register, please go to:

http://dpregister.com/10138583

Webcast Information

The conference call and an accompanying presentation will be available via live webcast and can be accessed from the company's website at venatorcorp.com/investor-relations. Participants are encouraged to dial into the call or link to the webcast at least fifteen minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Replay Information

The conference call will be available for replay beginning February 21, 2020 and ending February 28, 2020.

Call-in numbers for the replay: U.S. participants 1-877-344-7529 International participants 1-412-317-0088 Passcode 10138583

About Venator

Venator is a global manufacturer and marketer of chemical products that comprise a broad range of pigments and additives that bring color and vibrancy to buildings, protect and extend product life, and reduce energy consumption. We market our products globally to a diversified group of industrial customers through two segments: Titanium Dioxide, which consists of our TiO2 business, and Performance Additives, which consists of our functional additives, color pigments, timber treatment and water treatment businesses. We operate 24 facilities, employ approximately 4,000 associates worldwide and sell our products in more than 110 countries.

