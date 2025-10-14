Venbrook Student Insurance Expands Exclusive Athlete Insurance Program Across 14 States

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Venbrook Student Insurance ("VSI"), today announced the expansion across 14 states of the Student Athlete Insurance Network ("SAIN"), an accident coverage program for student-athletes at the university and college level. VSI is a division of Venbrook Group LLC ("Venbrook"), one of the fastest growing independently owned insurance brokerage, claims, and risk management consulting companies in the U.S.

Established in 1993 to meet the demand for access to high-quality care for student-athletes, SAIN originated at the community college level in California and grew to include 80% of colleges and universities in the state. The expanded program is now being provided to student athletes in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Virginia, and Wisconsin. SAIN is the only accident plan for students with a national provider network behind it and provides these athletes with the power of a broader care provider network and the discounts that make care affordable.

As part of the expansion, students will have 24/7 electronic access to their claims, bills, ID cards and more through a customized, mobile app. Meanwhile, schools will be able to streamline their administrative tasks, replacing outdated manual processes to help guide students through the claims process for improved and faster outcomes.

Meant to fill the gap between a student-athlete's health insurance policy usually provided by a parent's plan, and the NCAA's offering of catastrophic coverage, 100% of treatment for accidents is covered by the National Preferred Provider Network. First dollar coverage with zero deductible is provided for students on all covered in-network accident injury claims.

VSI, a leader in student-athlete health, also announced an on-campus training program for injury prevention to help keep student athletes safe both on and off the field. VSI falls under Venbrook's recently created Corporate Benefits & Specialty Health division.

"Our expanded program is a welcome relief to school administrators who help students through the claims process," said Michael Conway, Sr. Vice President of Venbrook Student Insurance. "With access to a national network, the discounts and savings it provides, students will pay less out of pocket—at the most critical time when they face injury."

"The SAIN program ensures student-athletes receive high-quality, and affordable care when it matters most." said Myers. "By expanding access and leveraging innovative technology, we're improving outcomes and simplifying the care journey—for both students and the athletic departments that support them. This is about protecting our students and giving them the tools to stay healthy, on and off the field."

"I'm very proud of the widening availability of the SAIN program, now available to so many students," said Jason Turner, Founder and CEO of Venbrook. "We see too many injuries on the field go unnoticed and untreated, both because of a lack of accessible coverage and the protocols necessary to recognize injuries."

