Venbrook Welcomes Evan Gilroy as Vice President of Employee Benefits

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Venbrook Insurance Services announces Evan Gilroy, as Vice President in the firm's Employee Benefits Practice. Venbrook is one of the largest independent insurance brokerage and services firms in the country and an affiliate of Benefits America Insurance Services, LLC.

Evan brings over 15 years of employee benefits consulting experience working with Brown & Brown, Sun Life Financial, and Standard Insurance. Evan began his career working back office operations and gaining deep knowledge into implementing processes, underwriting negotiations, and learning about complex claims adjudication processes with the largest writers of group insurance in the country. At Brown and Brown, he was awarded rookie of the year for the entire country. This invaluable knowledge has helped him guide valued clients through the many layers of insurance and risk management. At Venbrook, he will oversee all aspects of benefits and develop custom solutions to address unique business and healthcare challenges.

"Evan's unrelenting pursuit of how to best serve his clients, led him to join forces with Robert Corenson, Managing Director for Venbrook's Employee Benefits Practice," said Jason Turner, Chief Executive Officer. "Their shared vision, common values, and individual skillsets make them an unparalleled force in the industry. By joining Venbrook and accessing the purchasing power of Benefits America, Evan can deliver a high-touch service with the personalized care of a boutique agency."

Evan Gilroy earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from California Lutheran University and an Associate of Arts from Moorpark College. He can be contacted at egilroy@venbrook.com or (805) 807-5807

About Benefits America Insurance Services, LLC

Benefits America is an exclusive partner relationship comprised of premier agencies including Venbrook Insurance Services, Orion Risk Management, StoneTapert Employee Benefits, J.D. Gilmour & Co, Westlake Risk & Insurance Services, and Designed Protection Insurance Services. The innovative agency partnership aims to redefine the way carriers work with companies to address key industry challenges. The companies work in conjunction to design, deliver and implement benefit packages for businesses of all sizes and industries to develop benefit programs that foster a healthy and productive workplace and workforce.

For more information on Benefits America, visit www.benefitsamericallc.com.

About Venbrook Insurance Services, LLC

Venbrook Insurance Services is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Venbrook Group, LLC. Venbrook is one of the largest independent insurance brokerage and services firms. Venbrook offers a diverse roster of products and services including Retail and Wholesale Brokerage, Employee Benefits, Program Management, and Risk Management.

Venbrook is licensed in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The headquarters is located in Los Angeles, California with various locations across the country.

For more information on Venbrook, visit www.venbrook.com.

Media and Press Release Inquiries:

Erika Magana

Vice-President, Marketing and Communications

818-598-8900

www.venbrook.com

Follow our community:

LinkedIn – www.linkedin.com/company/venbrook

Facebook – www.facebook.com/venbrook

Twitter – www.twitter.com/venbrook

SOURCE Venbrook Insurance Services, LLC

Related Links

www.venbrook.com

