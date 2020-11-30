Venclose to Participate in 2020 Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Venclose Inc., a privately-held medical device corporation focused on innovative advancements for the minimally invasive treatment of chronic venous insufficiency, a major underlying cause of varicose veins, today announced that Jerry Gibson, Venclose Chairman and CEO, will participate in the 32nd Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference taking place virtually November 30 - December 3, 2020.

"Venclose is honored to be one of the 40 private companies selected to participate in this year's conference," commented Mr. Gibson. "We are pleased to share the company's commercial progress, a direct reflection of the quality of products in the Venclose portfolio and the hard work of its valued employees. We look forward to highlighting our exciting future plans and upcoming product launches."

The Venclose Corporate Overview presentation can be viewed in the Newsroom section of the Venclose website: https://venclose.com/news/.

About Venclose, Inc.

Venclose is a privately held, commercial-stage Silicon Valley medical technology company developing next-generation solutions for the treatment of venous reflux disease, also known as chronic venous insufficiency (CVI). CVI is a progressive medical condition affecting more than 40 million adults in the United States alone. The VENCLOSE RF Ablation System offers physicians more versatility than earlier generation endovenous radiofrequency ablation technologies and is commercially available in the United States and Europe. For more information, visit www.venclose.com.

Media contact: Investor Relations

Name: Jon Kitahara Name: Peter Osborne

Venclose, Communications Venclose, Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 408 460 5572 Phone 408 888 9460

Email: [email protected] Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Venclose, Inc.

Related Links

venclose.com

