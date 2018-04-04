Vencore Labs Enters Distribution Agreement with Power Line Supply

CHANTILLY, Va., April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vencore Inc. announced today that its innovative research arm, Vencore Labs, is partnering with Power Line Supply (PLS) to expand the reach of Vencore Labs' SecureSmart™ solution and utility consulting services.

Under the agreement, PLS will assist in marketing, promoting and selling Vencore Labs' SecureSmart™, a patented infrastructure monitoring technology for smart grid field networks, to its utility customers. PLS will also offer Vencore Labs' security, planning and operations consulting services to its current base of utility customers.

PLS will be the exclusive distributor of Vencore Labs' utility offerings to more than 30 investor-owned utilities in nine states across the Mid-Atlantic and Mid-West regions. This partnership with PLS is a significant extension of Vencore Labs' effort to provide utilities with the visibility and actionable intelligence needed to support modern smart grid infrastructures.

SecureSmart™ is an integrated cybersecurity, operations and engineering solution for Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), Distributed Automation DA and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems. It is the industry's only wireless network intrusion detection system that provides real-time network health, anomaly detection, threat analysis and visualization.

About Vencore

Vencore is a proven provider of information solutions, engineering and analytics for the U.S. Government. With more than 40 years of experience working in the defense, civilian and intelligence communities, Vencore and its transformational applied research organization, Vencore Labs, design, develop and deliver high impact, mission-critical services and solutions to overcome its customers most complex problems.

Vencore has 3,750 employees and is based in Chantilly, Va. For more information about Vencore and Vencore Labs, visit www.vencore.com and www.vencorelabs.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Vencore and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Vencore undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Vencore believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vencore-labs-enters-distribution-agreement-with-power-line-supply-300624295.html

SOURCE Vencore, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.vencore.com

