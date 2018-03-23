Vencore SVP and General Manager Joe Broadwater Named to FCW Federal 100

CHANTILLY, Va., March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vencore Inc. announced today that Joe Broadwater, senior vice president and general manager, was selected to FCW's 2018 Federal 100.

FCW's Federal 100 awards honor government and industry leaders who challenge the status quo about how information technology (IT) is leveraged to meet critical government missions. The Federal 100 is now in its 29th year, and is one of the most prestigious awards for the federal IT community.

Joe Broadwater is a pioneer within the space community, leading the way in how public and private sector constituents work together to revolutionize space exploration.

"Joe has the vision to see beyond the obvious importance of space exploration," said Mac Curtis, president and CEO of Vencore. "He understands the impact of our nation's investment in space programs from a national security perspective as the fifth domain becomes a reality. He has been an integral part of the Vencore leadership team since the company's inception and we congratulate him on this well-deserved honor."

Federal 100 honorees will be profiled in the March/April issue of FCW, and were celebrated in person at the Federal 100 Gala on March 22, 2018 at the Grand Hyatt in Washington, DC. The complete list of the 2018 winners can be found at www.FCW.com/fed100.

About Vencore

Vencore is a proven provider of information solutions, engineering and analytics for the U.S. Government. With more than 40 years of experience working in the defense, civilian and intelligence communities, Vencore and its transformational applied research organization, Vencore Labs, design, develop and deliver high impact, mission-critical services and solutions to overcome its customers most complex problems.

Vencore has 3,750 employees and is based in Chantilly, Va. For more information about Vencore and Vencore Labs, visit www.vencore.com and www.vencorelabs.com.

