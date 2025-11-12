Vend Park Raises $17.5M Series A to Transform Parking into Digital Infrastructure for Commercial Real Estate

BOSTON, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vend Park, the unified technology and operations company transforming how commercial real estate owners manage and monetize parking, today announced it has raised $17.5 million in Series A funding. The round was led by Blue Heron Capital, with participation from Nuveen's Real Asset Ventures, Communitas Capital, and John McMahon, along with follow-on investments from Derive Ventures, Floating Point Capital, PagsGroup, Crossbeam, and others.

The funding will accelerate Vend's expansion into major U.S. markets, advance its AI-powered product roadmap, and fuel hiring across sales, engineering, and customer success.

Vend replaces outdated operators and fragmented point solutions by combining AI with a world-class operations team to automate day-to-day management, eliminate inefficiencies, and unlock revenue trapped in outdated, fragmented systems and operating processes. Owners working with Vend typically see increases in Net Operating Income (NOI) of 30%, reduced operating costs of 30–50%, and deliver a seamless experience to their tenants and visitors.

"Parking has been running inefficiently for years, built on a dual-vendor model that splits responsibilities between a traditional operator and a third-party technology provider. This setup creates high costs for real estate owners with significant inefficiencies like fragmented systems across access, billing, and reporting, and a poor experience that every driver can relate to," said Michael Miele, CEO of Vend Park. "Vend replaces that outdated structure with an AI-powered infrastructure that unifies technology and operations to drive NOI and deliver a seamless experience. With Nuveen as a new partner and this additional capital, we're excited to scale into hundreds of premium properties nationwide."

Vend has seen 35x growth in just 24 months, expanding from 3 cities to 15, while growing its customer base to include marquee CRE owners such as Nuveen, Jamestown, Federal Realty, and Harwood International.

"Vend is unlocking real value for real estate owners with a platform approach that blends operations and technology seamlessly," said Brad Wilner, EVP at CBRE, who joins Vend's board of directors as an operator. "This team is not just modernizing parking—they're creating digital infrastructure for the built world."

Customers echo that sentiment, pointing to measurable financial impact and a vastly improved driver experience across their portfolios.

"Our extensive research on the changing landscape of the parking industry revealed a sector undergoing a fundamental transformation from traditional labor-intensive operations toward digital solutions," said Jeanne Casey, Head of Real Asset Ventures at Nuveen. "Vend's integrated technology and operations platform quickly proved it can drive significant value for real estate owners and capture market share. What differentiates Vend is their flexible approach to implementation, tailoring solutions to meet each property's unique operational requirements and ensuring frictionless onboarding. Their approach makes it easy for us to work with them across a diverse set of assets."

As the lead investor, Blue Heron Capital recognized the significant opportunity in modernizing an overlooked segment of the real estate ecosystem.

"The majority of parking assets across the country are still operating on outdated systems and legacy operating models that haven't evolved in decades," said Kevin Musco, Vice President at Blue Heron Capital. "Vend is uniquely positioned to revolutionize this space by delivering a unified, AI-powered platform that transforms parking into a strategic asset. We see enormous potential for Vend to capture market share and redefine what's possible for owners and operators in this category."

About Vend Park:

Vend Park is a unified technology and operations company transforming how commercial real estate owners manage and monetize parking. By combining agentic AI with a world-class operations team, Vend automates day-to-day management, eliminates inefficiencies, and unlocks revenue trapped in outdated, fragmented systems and operating processes. Designed to meet each property where it is, Vend replaces the legacy two-vendor model with a single, integrated solution that consolidates technology, operations, and data. The result is a streamlined parking operation that drives NOI, reduces operating costs, and delivers a premium experience tenants and guests actually enjoy. From office towers and mixed-use properties to healthcare facilities, hotels, university campuses, event venues, and airports, Vend turns parking into a strategic lever for property value creation—backed by real-time intelligence, seamless automation, and measurable financial impact.

