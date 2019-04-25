Vendasta adds MyCorporation to Marketplace

SASKATOON, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Vendasta is pleased to welcome MyCorporation to its robust Marketplace. The move is part of the marketing and sales platform's evolution to becoming mission control and the single source for local business needs.

Vendasta's channel partners can now help their U.S.-based small and medium business (SMB) clients form a limited liability company (LLC), providing security and adding further credibility to the local business and its digital solutions provider.

Businesses are required to renew their certificate annually through their Channel Partner expert, increasing retention and providing yet another source of recurring revenue.

Forming an LLC provides certain tax protections, and helps safeguard a business owner's personal assets.

"MyCorporation could not be more pleased to work with Vendasta's channel partners, and to support their offerings to business owners and entrepreneurs looking to protect assets, save taxes, and add legitimacy to their businesses," said Deborah Sweeney, CEO of MyCorporation.

"This partnership allows SMBs to keep their businesses protected through our trusted partners," said Ed O'Keefe, GM/EVP of the Vendasta Marketplace. "This is another way Vendasta is able to provide our cloud broker partners new growth solutions for both themselves and their small and medium business clients."

MyCorporation is among a series of best-in-class business solutions recently added to the expanding Vendasta Marketplace, such as G Suite and the soon-to-be added Office 365. The software platform is adding human resources and accounting software in 2019.

Sign up for free to explore Vendasta's robust Marketplace, or visit Vendasta to learn more about the single sign-on white-label platform for channel partners and their SMB clients.

About Vendasta:

Vendasta is a software company that builds a platform for helping local businesses with digital marketing. Sold exclusively through channel partners — including agencies, broadcasters, publishers, banks, telecoms, and more — the Vendasta platform enables sales professionals to brand it as their own and provide re-sellable products and services to local businesses around the world. Vendasta has been named one of the 50 fastest growing technology companies in Canada and one of the top 500 fastest growing companies in North America by Deloitte. It has also been listed on Canadian Business Magazine's Growth 500 for three consecutive years. For more information, visit www.vendasta.com.

About MyCorporation:

MyCorporation is a leading provider of online document filing services for clients who wish to form a corporation or limited liability company. For more than 20 years, MyCorporation has helped small business clients and real estate investors incorporate their businesses in a reliable and affordable manner. In addition to offering document filing services for online incorporation, MyCorporation also offers trademark searches and applications, copyright registrations, DBA registrations, registered agent services and many more products that help customers protect and maintain the legitimacy of their businesses.

SOURCE Vendasta Technologies Inc.

