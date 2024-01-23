Vendasta Celebrated Among Canada's Top Employers for Young People in 2024

Empowering the future: Vendasta is committed to supporting and guiding young professionals in their early careers.

SASKATOON, SK, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Vendasta is thrilled to announce its inclusion among 'Canada's Top Employers for Young People' in 2024, a recognition bestowed by the annual Canada's Top 100 Employers competition organized by Mediacorp Canada Inc. This accolade highlights Vendasta's commitment to supporting and guiding young professionals in their early careers.

In response to the evolving workforce, Vendasta, alongside other forward-thinking employers, is prioritizing initiatives to ease the transition of young professionals back to onsite work post-pandemic. Recognizing the unique challenges faced by young individuals entering the workforce, Vendasta is dedicated to creating an environment that fosters relationship-building, development, and mentorship and instills confidence in the career journeys of young talent.

Vendasta boasts a workforce of 715 employees, with 40% of our team being under the age of 30. The collective average age is 32.6, embodying a dynamic blend of youthful enthusiasm and seasoned expertise. This diversity creates a collaborative and innovative environment, driving our success in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

"This recognition is a testament to our efforts in creating an atmosphere focused on growth and development for our team members," emphasized Jean Parchewsky, VP of People Operations. People choose to work at Vendasta because they seek engaging and challenging work alongside our diverse and passionate team of Vendastians. Our success at Vendasta thrives on this incredible team, and we believe in the boundless potential of each individual, offering ample opportunities for career growth. Beyond just jobs, we're crafting pathways to personal and professional success. It's not merely a team; it's a journey of growth, where aspirations transform into reality."

The ethos of "One Company, Many Careers" is deeply embedded in Vendasta's DNA, where Vendastians are recognized as catalysts for global impact, not just employees. The company invests in individual growth planning, development, educational support, and various empowering programs, including the Vendasta Leadership Academy, mentorship initiatives, and professional development funding.

As Vendasta continues its evolution and expansion, it remains a beacon for young professionals seeking not just a job but a transformative career experience. This recognition on the Top Employers for Young People list is a testament to Vendasta's dedication to fostering a workplace where innovation, growth, and the development of extraordinary careers are not just encouraged but celebrated.

The complete list of recognized companies is being acknowledged by the Mediacorp editorial team at a luncheon reception in Toronto today.

About Vendasta

Vendasta is a provider of digital solutions that help businesses operate and grow. It delivers these solutions through a vast network of channel sellers and its direct brands. In September of 2023, Vendasta was listed on The Globe and Mail's 5th annual list of Top Growing Companies in Canada with 135% growth over the past 3 years. Based in Saskatoon, Vendasta is now a global enterprise with offices in Saskatoon, Boston, Boca Raton, and Chennai and employs over 750 people around the globe. Discover more and sign up for free at www.vendasta.com .

About Top Employers for Young People

Now in its 22nd year, Canada's Top Employers for Young People is an editorial competition that recognizes the employers that offer the nation's best workplaces and programs for young people starting their careers. Winners are chosen by the editorial team at the Canada's Top 100 Employers project based on the programs and initiatives they offer to attract and retain younger workers. These include benefits such as tuition assistance and co-op/work-study programs. The editors also examine each employer's mentorship and training programs, including benefits such

as bonuses for completing trades or professional designations. The editors also review each employer's career management program, looking for initiatives that help younger workers advance faster in the organization.

About Mediacorp Canada Inc

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 19 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach millions of Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners, including The Globe and Mail. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, one of Canada's largest job search engines, used by millions of job-seekers annually to find new job postings and discover what the nation's best employers are offering.

