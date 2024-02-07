Vendasta Expands Presence in Chennai's Thriving Tech Hub

Vendasta Technologies Inc.

07 Feb, 2024

Strategic move highlights commitment to innovation and collaboration in India's Tech Hub.

CHENNAI, Tamil Nadu, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Vendasta, a global technology leader, is delighted to announce the expansion and relocation of its India team to a new office space in Chennai. This move reinforces Vendasta's commitment to fostering innovation and growth, amplifying its global workforce, and establishing a robust presence in one of India's foremost technology hubs.

Situated in the Sai Supreme building, Guindy, Chennai, the new office offers an expansive and modern workspace strategically positioned near other leading tech companies. This relocation not only strengthens Vendasta's physical footprint but also nurtures collaboration within the vibrant tech ecosystem.

"Vendasta has become a global company", said Brendan King, Vendasta's CEO ."Our expanded offices in Chennai allow us to comfortably support new and existing customers 24 hours a day and satisfy the growing global demand for our platform, products and services. Chennai's vast talent pool allows us to grow quickly and acquire exceptional talent."

Abinesh Monrahan, Country Head, India, emphasized the significance of the move, saying, "This new office is not merely a physical space; it represents a strategic step in our journey. It is crafted to inspire creativity and collaboration among our talented team, enabling us to better serve our clients and partners."

Vendasta strategically leverages India's talent pool and market opportunities, prioritizing the recruitment of experienced professionals to provide cutting-edge solutions and drive client success in the dynamic digital marketing landscape. The recent relocation underscores Vendasta's commitment to delivering exceptional value globally. The company is well-positioned to foster innovation, make positive contributions to local economies, and solidify its global presence.

As part of this growth journey, Vendasta is actively seeking experienced software developers to join our dynamic team. If you are passionate about shaping the future of digital marketing, we invite you to apply to our exciting opportunities. To explore all the career opportunities at Vendasta India, please visit: https://www.vendasta.com/company/careers/ 

To learn more about Vendasta's Indian team, visit: https://www.vendasta.com/homepage-india/ 

About Vendasta
Vendasta is a provider of digital solutions that help businesses operate and grow. It delivers these solutions through a vast network of channel sellers and its direct brands. In September of 2023, Vendasta was listed on The Globe and Mail's 5th annual list of Top Growing Companies in Canada with 135% growth over the past 3 years. Based in Saskatoon, Vendasta is now a global enterprise with offices in Saskatoon, Boca Raton, and Chennai and employs over 700 people around the globe. Discover more and sign up for free at www.vendasta.com.

