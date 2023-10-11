Vendasta raises $20M to fuel strategic acquisitions

News provided by

Vendasta Technologies Inc.

11 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

Saskatoon-based software company welcomes Foundry partner Brad Feld to board of directors

SASKATOON, SK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Vendasta Technologies today announced a CAD $20 million financing. At the same time, a CAD $52.5 million debenture converted to equity. This financing provides the company with a clean capital structure and funding for future acquisitions to accelerate growth. Vendasta  was recognized on the Globe and Mail's 2023 list of Top Growing Companies in Canada with 135% growth from 2020 to 2022.

Brendan King, Vendasta's founder and CEO said, "Vendasta is the industry leading platform for channel partners to market, sell, bill, fulfill, and deliver digital solutions to SMBs. Today over 200K small and medium sized businesses are serviced through Vendasta's platform. These new funds are earmarked for strategic acquisitions to achieve our mission. We won't stop until our channel partners can provide everything their SMB customers need to run their business from a single login."

In the past two years, Vendasta has acquired four companies:

  • CalendarHero, to provide meeting and scheduling solutions to SMBs.
  • MatchCraft, to equip channel partners with tools to effectively advertise on Google, Bing, Facebook, Instagram, and other social platforms on behalf of SMBs.
  • Yesware, to advance its core CRM by allowing for email outreach at scale.
  • Broadly, to help local businesses engage with leads and customers, automatically send review requests, and streamline invoices and payments.

Foundry led the financing, with Brad Feld joining the Board of Directors. "We've gotten to know Vendasta over the past year through their acquisition of two of our portfolio companies. We believe they have built the most compelling platform in the market for selling and delivering B2B software to SMBs," said Feld. "Today, there are thousands of B2B SaaS companies whose growth has slowed while they are sub-scale. We believe Vendasta is a natural consolidator of these companies."

King concluded by saying, "We're super excited to work with Brad and the entire Foundry team with their deep experience in high growth software companies. Vendasta has enjoyed remarkable growth over the past several years and I am really pleased that Vendasta will be profitable by the end of the year. SMB's more than ever need digital solutions to grow and compete. Through internal R&D and acquisitions, we are positioning Vendasta to capitalize on satisfying that growing demand."

About Vendasta

Vendasta is a provider of digital solutions that help businesses operate and grow. It delivers these solutions through a vast network of channel sellers and through its direct brands. In September of 2023, Vendasta was listed on The Globe and Mail's 5th annual list of Top Growing Companies in Canada with 135% growth over the past 3 years. Based in Saskatoon, Vendasta is now a global enterprise with offices in Saskatoon, Boston, Boca Raton, and Chennai and employs over 750 people around the globe.

SOURCE Vendasta Technologies Inc.

Also from this source

Vendasta recognized among Canada's Top Growing Companies for exceptional performance

Vendasta recognized among Canada's Top Growing Companies for exceptional performance

Vendasta places No. 296 on The Globe and Mail's fifth annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies. SASKATOON, SK, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -...

Vendasta releases 2023 Agency Insights Report

Report provides an essential snapshot of the agency world SASKATOON, SK, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Vendasta announced the release of its inaugural ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Real Estate

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.