Vendavo Announces High-Tech Revenue Management & Advances AI Pricing, Rebate Innovations

New purpose-built solution for semiconductor and high-tech manufacturers pairs channel intelligence, pricing, quoting, rebates, and AI-powered innovation in a unified commercial platform.

DENVER, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vendavo, the leader in AI-powered pricing, quoting and rebate software used to turn complexity into commercial advantage, today announced the availability of its High-Tech Revenue Management solution and a series of new AI-powered pricing and rebate management innovations designed to help B2B companies capture value systematically across increasingly complex commercial environments.

High-Tech Revenue Management: Purpose-Built to Manage the Full Revenue Lifecycle

New purpose-built solution for semiconductor and high-tech manufacturers pairs channel intelligence, pricing, quoting, rebates, and AI-powered innovation in a unified commercial platform.

Built specifically for semiconductor, electronic component, and high-tech manufacturers, Vendavo High-Tech Revenue Management unifies pricing, quoting, rebates and channel management, channel data management, and analytics. The platform improves revenue and margin performance, strengthens margin visibility, and provides greater control across direct, OEM, distributor, and partner-led channels. Key capabilities include:

Unified Revenue Management connecting pricing, quoting, rebates and channel management, and channel data management.

connecting pricing, quoting, rebates and channel management, and channel data management. Channel Data Management for automated collection, validation, and enrichment of distributor and partner point-of-sale data.

for automated collection, validation, and enrichment of distributor and partner point-of-sale data. Special Pricing and Deal Management supporting complex direct, distributor, and OEM sales motions.

supporting complex direct, distributor, and OEM sales motions. Design Registration Support to protect pricing on registered design wins and reduce channel conflict.

to protect pricing on registered design wins and reduce channel conflict. Ship-and-Debit Program Management with connected pricing, claims, and settlement workflows.

with connected pricing, claims, and settlement workflows. Inventory Visibility and Reconciliation to improve channel accuracy and program execution.

to improve channel accuracy and program execution. Revenue and Margin Analytics delivering deeper visibility into commercial performance drivers.

delivering deeper visibility into commercial performance drivers. Multi-Channel Revenue Execution supporting direct, OEM, distributor, and partner-led go-to-market models.

The announcement follows Vendavo's acquisition of Model N's High-Tech business unit and marks a significant step toward delivering a comprehensive revenue management platform purpose-built for the realities of high-tech manufacturing.

"Semiconductor and electronic component manufacturers face relentless commercial complexity, where every pricing, channel data, design registration, and ship-and-debit decision affects margin," said Sharath Dorbala, CEO of Vendavo. "Vendavo High-Tech Revenue Management unifies channel data management with pricing, quoting, rebates and channel management in one platform, helping organizations turn complexity into measurable commercial advantage with connected intelligence, AI-powered insights, and end-to-end execution."

Advancements in AI Pricing

Alongside the High-Tech Revenue Management solution, Vendavo announced new AI pricing capabilities, including:

Machine Learning E-Commerce Pricing: Optimizes web channel prices using AI, elasticity, and click-through data.

Optimizes web channel prices using AI, elasticity, and click-through data. AI-Powered List Price Simulations: Models pricing changes before launch to predict business outcomes.

Additionally, innovations within the AI Pricing Assistant include:

Trend Analysis: Identifies pricing risks and opportunities beyond seasonal fluctuations.

Identifies pricing risks and opportunities beyond seasonal fluctuations. Predictive Forecasting: Forecasts revenue, demand, and margin trends with confidence scoring.

Forecasts revenue, demand, and margin trends with confidence scoring. Enhanced Margin Leakage Analysis: Detects price inconsistencies and quantifies margin impact.

Each innovation expands Vendavo's existing machine learning and agentic AI pricing capabilities, helping customers improve margins, make faster, more confident pricing decisions, and more quickly execute price changes.

Expanded Rebate and Channel Management Capabilities

Additionally, Vendavo has expanded its rebate and channel management capabilities with new innovations that improve inventory visibility, automate manual processes, and strengthen program governance across distributor networks.

New capabilities include:

Inventory Reconciliation : Automatically identifies and reconciles inventory discrepancies across channel partners.

: Automatically identifies and reconciles inventory discrepancies across channel partners. Automated Distributor Stock Transfer Management : Automates inventory transfers between authorized distributor partners.

: Automates inventory transfers between authorized distributor partners. Price Protection & Reverse Price Protection Automation : Automatically calculates distributor reimbursements and recovery claims.

: Automatically calculates distributor reimbursements and recovery claims. Automated Notifications : Alerts stakeholders when reconciliations occur.

: Alerts stakeholders when reconciliations occur. Channel Visibility: Provides greater insight into distributor inventory and program exposure.

Together, these enhancements help manufacturers improve inventory accuracy, reduce manual effort, and execute rebate and channel programs more effectively.

For more information:

About Vendavo High-Tech Revenue Management, please visit: https://www.vendavo.com/platform/high-tech-revenue-management/

Join the High-Tech Manufacturing Demo Series on Tuesday, August 11 at 9 a.m. CDT: https://web.bigmarker.com/vendavo-webinars/demo-series-high-tech-manufacturing

About Vendavo's AI Pricing Assistant: https://www.vendavo.com/platform/ai-and-intelligence/

About Vendavo Rebates: https://www.vendavo.com/platform/rebates/

About Vendavo

Vendavo helps manufacturers, distributors, and other complex B2B enterprises turn commercial complexity into advantage; leveraging AI, enterprise data, and human brilliance to build a cogent commercial system. Through a unified platform for pricing, quoting, and rebates, organizations capture value systematically, improve margins by up to 1 to 3 percent, and make every decision traceable and defensible. Learn more at www.vendavo.com.

SOURCE Vendavo, Inc.