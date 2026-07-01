Vendavo Signs Agreement to Acquire Model N High-Tech Business Unit to Expand Leading Position in High-Tech and Semiconductor Manufacturing

DENVER, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vendavo, the leader in AI-powered pricing, quoting and rebate software used to turn complexity into commercial advantage, today announced it signed an agreement to acquire Model N's High-Tech business unit, subject to closing, to advance its leading position in semiconductor and high-tech manufacturing. This acquisition strengthens its ability to serve customers with a more comprehensive revenue and channel management solution.

Vendavo Signs Agreement to Acquire Model N High-Tech Business Unit

The acquisition brings together Vendavo's pricing, quoting, and rebate capabilities with Model N's channel data management and execution expertise, creating a more complete system for managing the full revenue lifecycle, from price setting through channel execution to net price realization.

"We are investing to provide a unified solution that's purpose-built for scale, complex channel dynamics, and price complexity that are hallmarks of semiconductor and high-tech manufacturing," said Sharath Dorbala, CEO of Vendavo. "This combination gives our customers the ability to own the full revenue lifecycle and command greater control over pricing, quoting, rebates, channel execution, and data."

Built for the Reality of High-Tech Manufacturing

Semiconductor and high-tech manufacturers operate with extraordinarily complex channel dynamics, multi-layer pricing, high-volume rebates and incentives, short product lifecycles with increasing pressure on margins, and massive transaction scale.

"High-tech manufacturers face a level of channel and pricing complexity that requires precision, scale, and deep domain experience," said Bret Connor, CEO of Model N. "We've focused on helping customers manage that complexity with confidence, and bringing these capabilities together with Vendavo strengthens how customers execute across revenue and channel operations."

Following the closing of this transaction, Model N will continue to operate its life sciences business, serving pharmaceutical and medtech customers worldwide.

The acquisition of Model N's High-Tech business unit strengthens Vendavo's position as a leading provider in the industry, bringing deep vertical expertise, embedded AI, and robust capabilities across pricing, quoting, rebates, and channel operations, supporting mission-critical processes inside these complex environments.

Vendavo will work to maintain continuity for existing Model N customers across systems, teams, and support while providing a clear path forward:

A unified platform across pricing, rebates, and channel management

Greater visibility into margin and performance drivers

AI applied where it improves financial performance and decision-making

Continued investment in high-tech use cases

The approach is designed to ensure stability for customers with their existing solutions, with a clear view into how Vendavo will deliver innovations in revenue and channel management.

Vendavo's existing customers can take advantage of channel data management capabilities designed to support the collection, cleansing, and management of complex channel data, with the ability to scale and automate high-volume distributor interactions.

Integrated into the Vendavo platform, this creates a stronger commercial foundation:

Channel execution connects directly to pricing and rebate strategy

Margin performance becomes more visible, not inferred

Decisions become defensible and more data driven

"Channel data management is foundational to modern revenue execution and is a key reason we are making this investment," said Vendavo SVP Product Management, Gloria Kee. "When it's structured and connected, execution becomes measurable and optimal. We see a significant opportunity to accelerate innovation for high-tech and semiconductor manufacturers and capture new growth."

This acquisition accelerates Vendavo's vision of a unified commercial platform that captures value systematically across pricing, quoting, rebates, and channel execution.

By connecting these elements, Vendavo enables organizations to:

Replace fragmented workflows with a coherent system

Turn complexity into pricing, revenue, and margin advantage

Move from execution alone to measurable optimization

For more information, visit www.vendavo.com.

About Vendavo

Vendavo helps manufacturers, distributors, and other complex B2B enterprises turn commercial complexity into advantage; leveraging AI, enterprise data, and human brilliance to build a cogent commercial system. Through a unified platform for pricing, quoting, and rebates, organizations capture value systematically, improve margins by up to 1 to 3 percent, and make every decision traceable and defensible. Learn more at vendavo.com.

About Model N

For more than 25 years, Model N has been a leader in end-to-end commercialization, revenue optimization, and compliance for pharmaceutical, medtech, and high-tech innovators. With a focus on innovation and customer success, Model N helps manufacturers streamline their revenue operations and remain compliant, empowering them to deliver life-changing products to the world. Our intelligent platform, purpose-built solutions, and advanced analytics and AI automation are trusted by more than 150 of the world's leading companies across more than 120 countries. For more information, visit www.modeln.com.

SOURCE Vendavo, Inc.