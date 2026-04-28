Vendavo Named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for B2B Pricing & Rebate Optimization Software

DENVER, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vendavo, the leader in AI-powered pricing, quoting and rebates to turn complexity into commercial advantage, today announced it has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for B2B Pricing & Rebate Optimization Software.

Gartner recognized Vendavo as a Leader for its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute, which we believe reflects the company's ability to support complex pricing and rebate requirements across a wide range of global industries.

Vendavo has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for B2B Pricing & Rebate Optimization Software. Post this Gartner recognized Vendavo as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for B2B Pricing & Rebate Optimization Software for its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

"In our view, being recognized as a Leader by Gartner validates our long-standing commitment to enable B2B enterprises to improve profitable growth through smarter pricing and rebate strategies," said Vendavo CEO Sharath Dorbala. "We believe this recognition highlights the depth of our rebate management capabilities, the strength of our special price agreement workflows, and the depth and breadth of our end-to-end pricing solutions."

Broad Pricing and Rebate Capabilities for Global B2B Enterprises

Vendavo delivers a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to address the full lifecycle of B2B pricing and commercial management. Its portfolio includes price list management, price optimization, price execution, rebate management, and long-term deal negotiation. The platform supports complex pricing environments across B2B manufacturing, distribution, and services.

Vendavo believes its breadth of pricing and rebate capabilities — combined with deep expertise in complex B2B commercial models — helps global enterprises standardize and scale programs across regions, channels, and business units.

Powering Profitable Growth in an Increasingly Complex Market

As pricing volatility, margin pressure, and customer channel complexity intensify across B2B markets, companies are placing greater emphasis on pricing and rebate discipline as strategic levers for growth. Vendavo helps organizations move beyond manual processes and fragmented systems to deliver consistent, AI-powered pricing decisions and scalable rebate and incentive programs.

"Our mission is to enable pricing and commercial teams to operate with confidence, aligning strategy, execution, and incentives," added Vendavo SVP Product Management, Gloria Kee. "We believe this recognition reflects the trust global enterprises place in Vendavo to manage their most critical revenue and margin drivers."

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for B2B Pricing and Rebate Optimization Software, Mark Lewis, Luke Tipping, 13 April 2026

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This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The Gartner document is available upon request from Vendavo.

Download a complimentary copy of the report here.

For more information about Vendavo and its pricing and rebate solutions, visit vendavo.com.

About Vendavo

Vendavo helps manufacturers, distributors, and other complex B2B enterprises turn commercial complexity into advantage; leveraging AI, enterprise data, and human brilliance to build a cogent commercial system. Through a unified platform for pricing, quoting, and rebates, organizations capture value systematically, improve margins by 1 to 3 percent, and make every decision traceable and defensible. Learn more at vendavo.com.

SOURCE Vendavo, Inc.