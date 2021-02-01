Vendavo Announces Record Growth and Numerous Industry Accolades in 2020

DENVER, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vendavo, the global market leader in price management and commercial excellence solutions, is pleased to announce both record growth and industry accolades in 2020. The company also bolstered its product lineup with two major releases, helping drive record customer retention.

In 2020, Vendavo experienced record growth and retention amongst challenging economic conditions that saw many businesses forced to scale back costs. In 2020, Vendavo's SaaS business grew by 51%, service booking grew by 54%, and the company had 95% customer retention of its subscription service. Of note is the fact that 78% of Vendavo's customers are in the cloud.

To help support the growing needs of their clients, Vendavo launched Margin Bridge Analyzer (MBA) , a cloud-based commercial intelligence solution. To keep pace with growing calls for seamless integration using AI, the Vendavo® Deal Price Optimizer was launched.

Additionally, in 2020 Vendavo launched the inaugural Commercial Excellence Awards to recognize those companies that achieved exceptional results by overcoming difficult challenges.

"We are extremely proud of what we can accomplish on behalf of our customers," said Bruno Slosse, CEO of Vendavo, "and that's reflected in our business results and the recognition we've received. Any success we achieve is entirely a team effort, and the collaboration we enjoy with our customers is a huge part of that."

Vendavo was named one of the Best Places to Work in Colorado for the third year in a row, an award that demonstrates the company's dedication to its employees. In 2020, Vendavo also focused outwardly on their community, making a charitable donation to Food for Thought Denver, helping to feed over 16,000 meals to school kids in the Denver area.

About Vendavo:

Vendavo powers the shift to digital business for the world's most demanding B2B companies, unlocking value, growing margin and accelerating revenue. With the Vendavo Commercial Excellence platform, companies develop dynamic customer insights and optimal pricing strategies that maximize margin, boost sales effectiveness and improve customer experience. With an annual margin improvement totaling more than $2.5 billion across companies in chemicals, distribution, high-tech, and manufacturing, Vendavo delivers cutting-edge analytics and deep industry expertise that help companies stay one step ahead. Vendavo is headquartered in Denver, CO and has offices around the globe. Learn more at Vendavo.com.

