Vendavo Announces Tim Weatherall as New Vice President, Sales, EMEA

Vendavo

13 Jun, 2023

DENVER, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vendavo, the global market leader in B2B pricing, selling, and rebate solutions, today announced Tim Weatherall has joined the company as Vice President, Sales, EMEA. His appointment aligns with the company's commitment to drive predictable, profitable growth for manufacturers and distributors across Europe.

A proven expert in optimizing profitable revenue growth and a genuine relationship builder, Weatherall has a long history of driving value and unlocking opportunity for his clients. With the goal of helping every client succeed, his collaborative processes are rooted in data and drive market leadership. His previous roles include sales leadership positions at Camunda, Bizagi, Blueprint Software Systems, and Cordys.

As a senior sales leader, Weatherall will also lead and grow the Vendavo Account Executive team in the region, recruiting, managing, and coaching them on how to deliver profitable growth for clients. Helping them ensure their clients experience the highest levels of satisfaction is a key component of the role.

"Tim has great passion for helping customers succeed," said Bruno Slosse, CEO at Vendavo. "He is a tremendous addition to our EMEA team, and we're excited to roll up our sleeves and, together with each of our customers, unlock new opportunities and drive growth."

"It is an exciting time to be joining Vendavo as organizations around the globe navigate persistent economic uncertainty," said Weatherall. "With industry-leading pricing and selling solutions, Vendavo is well positioned to help our customers boost resiliency, optimize revenue, and increase profitability."

About Vendavo

Vendavo empowers global manufacturers and distributors to accelerate growth, profitability, and revenue with leading pricing, selling, and rebate management solutions. Enterprises like Ford, Emerson, Medtronic, GAF, and AmerisourceBergen rely on Vendavo to manage, optimize, and digitize their end-to-end commercial processes. Vendavo's SaaS solutions, team of pricing and selling experts, and proven, repeatable process accelerates value and outcomes that are not only predictable, but unrivaled. With Vendavo, the world's most ambitious B2B organizations can develop dynamic customer insights and execute optimal pricing strategies that maximize margin, boost sales effectiveness, and improve the customer experience.

Vendavo is headquartered in Denver, with offices in Czech Republic, India, and Sweden. For more information, please visit http://www.vendavo.com

