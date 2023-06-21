Vendavo Named a Strong Performer by Independent Research Firm in Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) Report

News provided by

Vendavo

21 Jun, 2023, 09:02 ET

Vendavo one of 14 top providers in the CPQ space; cited for offering a unique capability for managing the synchronization of data.

DENVER, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vendavo, the global market leader in B2B pricing, selling, and rebate solutions, announced today it has been recognized as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) Platforms, Q2 2023 report.

In the first Forrester Wave for CPQ since 2017, analysts used a 24-criterion evaluation for current offering, strategy, and market presence to score 14 top CPQ solution providers. According to the report, "CPQ vendors have affordable solutions that address the needs of small, medium, and enterprise companies."

Continue Reading

In its debut-inclusion in the Forrester Wave, Vendavo is recognized as "a good solution for manufacturers and distributors with high price variability looking for a CPQ and pricing optimization solution that doesn't require subscription management." The report also states, "For over two decades, Vendavo has been helping global manufacturers and distributors drive predictable and profitable outcomes with its Intelligent CPQ and B2B pricing optimization solutions."

"CPQ buyer requirements vary widely, from small business needs to complex, global enterprise necessities," said Bruno Slosse, Vendavo CEO. "We believe the Forrester Wave for CPQ reinforces Vendavo as a key innovator for enterprises that have multifaceted commercial requirements like pricing agreements and rebate programs as well as enormous data sets."

Vendavo Intelligent CPQ advances B2B enterprises in their journey toward commercial excellence by helping coordinate, control, and streamline their quote-to-cash processes. Sales teams are empowered by the solution's ability to deliver the right product, at the right price, for the right customer, at the right time and organizations find improved customer experiences and win rates.

Learn more about the Vendavo perspective on analyst reports here. The Forrester Wave™: Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) Platforms, Q2 2023 report is available for Forrester subscribers at Forrester.com.

About Vendavo

Vendavo empowers global manufacturers and distributors to accelerate growth, profitability, and revenue with leading pricing, selling, and rebate management solutions. Enterprises like Ford, Emerson, Medtronic, GAF, and AmerisourceBergen rely on Vendavo to manage, optimize, and digitize their end-to-end commercial processes. Vendavo's SaaS solutions, team of pricing and selling experts, and proven, repeatable process accelerates value and outcomes that are not only predictable, but unrivaled. With Vendavo, the world's most ambitious B2B organizations can develop dynamic customer insights and execute optimal pricing strategies that maximize margin, boost sales effectiveness, and improve the customer experience.

Vendavo is headquartered in Denver, with offices in Czech Republic, India, and Sweden. For more information, please visit http://www.vendavo.com

SOURCE Vendavo

Also from this source

Vendavo annonce la nomination de Tim Weatherall comme nouveau vice-président des ventes pour la région EMEA

Vendavo ernennt Tim Weatherall zum neuen Vice President, Sales, EMEA

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.