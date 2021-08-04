Vendavo Secures Strategic Investment to Accelerate Growth
New Investment from Accel-KKR and Francisco Partners Will Enable the Industry Leader in B2B Pricing and CPQ Solutions to Extend Its Innovation and Success in a Rapidly Evolving Segment.
Aug 04, 2021, 10:00 ET
DENVER, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vendavo, the global market leader in AI-enabled SaaS pricing and CPQ solutions, today announced it has secured a major round of strategic investment from Accel-KKR, along with a re-investment by current owner Francisco Partners.
With this investment, Vendavo will scale product development to satisfy client demand for innovative B2B commercial solutions that unlock growth and profitability. It will also fund future go-to-market strategies and accelerate partnership and M&A opportunities, helping it expand its leadership position and best-in-class customer loyalty and retention.
"Our solutions are already delivering tangible results for our customers, and they'll only grow in importance for the rest of the market as digital transformation and B2B omnichannel ecommerce become more widespread," said Bruno Slosse, CEO of Vendavo. "Today, B2B organizations need the ability to quickly go to market with the right products at the right prices, every time. Meeting today's challenges and tomorrow's opportunities requires modern, intelligent solutions that enable commercial excellence."
Dean Jacobson, Managing Director at Accel-KKR, said, "It's hard to overstate the opportunity ahead for Vendavo. More than ever, dynamic pricing is the most powerful, short-term lever for C-suites to drive revenue growth and increased profitability. Vendavo has already proven to many top-tier B2B enterprises that it has the best available solutions to that challenge. There's a clear road ahead toward even bigger success."
"We continue to see a substantial growth opportunity ahead for Vendavo," said Petri Oksanen, Partner at Francisco Partners. "We're choosing to re-invest in their success, because they're poised to tremendously extend their leadership position across the commercial excellence and pricing paradigm."
Lazard and Spurrier Capital Partners served as financial advisors to Vendavo. Accel-KKR was advised by Kirkland & Ellis and Francisco Partners was advised by Paul Hastings.
About Vendavo
Vendavo provides leading-edge pricing and sales SaaS solutions with embedded AI to empower global manufacturers and distributors to digitally transform their commercial operations in order to unlock value, grow margins, accelerate revenue, and achieve Commercial Excellence. We enable the most demanding B2B organizations to develop dynamic customer insights and optimal pricing strategies that maximize margin, boost sales effectiveness and improve customer experience.
For more information, please visit http://www.vendavo.com
