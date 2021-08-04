Vendavo Secures Strategic Investment to Accelerate Growth

"Our solutions are already delivering tangible results for our customers, and they'll only grow in importance" Tweet this

"Our solutions are already delivering tangible results for our customers, and they'll only grow in importance for the rest of the market as digital transformation and B2B omnichannel ecommerce become more widespread," said Bruno Slosse, CEO of Vendavo. "Today, B2B organizations need the ability to quickly go to market with the right products at the right prices, every time. Meeting today's challenges and tomorrow's opportunities requires modern, intelligent solutions that enable commercial excellence."

Dean Jacobson, Managing Director at Accel-KKR, said, "It's hard to overstate the opportunity ahead for Vendavo. More than ever, dynamic pricing is the most powerful, short-term lever for C-suites to drive revenue growth and increased profitability. Vendavo has already proven to many top-tier B2B enterprises that it has the best available solutions to that challenge. There's a clear road ahead toward even bigger success."

"We continue to see a substantial growth opportunity ahead for Vendavo," said Petri Oksanen, Partner at Francisco Partners. "We're choosing to re-invest in their success, because they're poised to tremendously extend their leadership position across the commercial excellence and pricing paradigm."

Lazard and Spurrier Capital Partners served as financial advisors to Vendavo. Accel-KKR was advised by Kirkland & Ellis and Francisco Partners was advised by Paul Hastings.

About Vendavo

Vendavo provides leading-edge pricing and sales SaaS solutions with embedded AI to empower global manufacturers and distributors to digitally transform their commercial operations in order to unlock value, grow margins, accelerate revenue, and achieve Commercial Excellence. We enable the most demanding B2B organizations to develop dynamic customer insights and optimal pricing strategies that maximize margin, boost sales effectiveness and improve customer experience.

