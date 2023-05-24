Vendelux Crosses Milestone of 100,000 Events on Its AI Event Intelligence Platform, Showcases Massive 137% Growth in Verified Partners, and Earns Best Event AI Technology Award

NEW YORK, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vendelux, the leading AI event intelligence platform, today announced it has passed an impressive milestone: more than 100,000 global B2B events are now live on its platform. This remarkable achievement coincides with a record-breaking 137% quarterly growth in verified event organizer listings, reflecting Vendelux's increasing role as the trusted platform connecting event organizers with event marketers.

In recognition of its outstanding contributions and innovative approach, Vendelux also proudly announced that it has received the prestigious Eventex Award for Best Event AI Technology.

"The milestones we've achieved are a testament to Vendelux's commitment to delivering the best possible solutions to both event marketers and event organizers," said Alex Reynolds, Co-founder & CEO at Vendelux. "Our AI events platform provides powerful insights and tools that empower our users to make data-driven decisions, ensuring they can maximize their IRL marketing engagements and ROI at every event."

Vendelux's AI platform is revolutionizing the event marketing landscape by providing data and insights to improve collaboration between event marketing and sales teams. Using AI to power personalized event recommendations based on every users' ideal customer profiles, Vendelux enables event marketers to generate more event leads and build strategic trade show plans more efficiently.

For event organizers, Vendelux offers a smarter way to build out an audience, drive higher investment, and generate 10x impact for exhibitors and attendees. The platform serves up actionable insights and data-driven strategies for sourcing relevant exhibitors, speakers, and attendees, and it also helps organizers amplify the impact for their exhibitors and attendees.

Vendelux also delivers robust data protection that is compliant with GDPR and CCPA regulations as part of its commitment to responsible data use. The company's "Verified by Vendelux" checkmark also guarantees accurate information about events, providing peace of mind for event marketers and organizers.

The rise of Vendelux is part of a broader shift in the event industry, with increasing numbers of marketers turning to artificial intelligence solutions like ChatGPT and other AI tools to gain a competitive edge. As event professionals seek to build revenue growth plans while simultaneously dealing with tightening budgets, AI-powered tools are becoming essential to their strategy.

The team at Vendelux is honored by the recognition and is enthusiastic about continuing its mission to innovate and transform the event industry with AI.

About Vendelux: Vendelux is the leading AI event intelligence platform designed for event marketers and event organizers. The platform boasts over 100,000 global B2B events, providing users with powerful data-driven insights and an array of tools to optimize their event marketing budgets and event ROI. For more information, visit www.vendelux.com .

