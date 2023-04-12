Vending Machine for PPE Growth and Future Prospects: Disruptive Technology to Ensure Better Inventory Control and Savings

DUBLIN, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vending Machine for PPE: Growth and Future Prospects" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The evolution of vending technology that enables stocking and dispensing a wide range of PPE irrespective of size and weight will boost the update of PPE vending machines. To gain a competitive advantage, larger distributors/ MROs are offering vending machines at no cost but charging a monthly subscription.

The penetration of dual technology with vending machines and reverse vending machines will boost end-user sustainability and carbon footprint reduction efforts. Reduction in PPE misuse, thefts, and wastage will persuade employers to opt for vending machines. When using vending machines, PPE consumption is expected to reduce by 30% to 50%, thus creating a lucrative cost-control alternative.



The onus of inventory replenishment rests on distributors and vending service providers and reduces the requirement for an own/ leased warehouse; this and the increase in productivity will reduce the cost of PPE ownership and drive the adoption of PPE vending machines. As PPE is available 24*7 and easily accessible, it will reduce downtime significantly. A PPE vending machine ensures compliance, increases safety awareness, reduces on-the-job-hazard, and serves as a cost-effective option, as PPE usage can be easily tracked. PPE vending machines offer better inventory control and lower the requirement for PPE stock-keeping personnel and the chances for manual errors.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Vending Machine for PPE

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Type of Vending Machines

Coil-type Vending Machines

Revolving-carousel-type Vending Machines

Locker-/drawer-type Vending Machines

Scale-based Machine-type Vending Machines

PPE Product Segments Covered

Industries Covered

Distribution Channels

Distribution Channel Analysis

Benefits Across the Value Chain

Key Competitors - Partial List, Based on Distribution Channel

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Growing Verticals

Traditional PPE Management

Challenges to Traditional PPE Management

Advantages of PPE Vending Machines

PPE Vending Machine: Reporting Capabilities

Working Principle of a Typical PPE Vending Machine

Product Innovation

Enhanced Safety & Compliance

The Move Toward Sustainability

PPE Asset Management

The Future of PPE Vending Machines

Future Business Model: Case Study (Rental & Laundry)

Limitations of PPE Vending Machines

3. PPE Vending Viability

Factors Determining the Current and Future Growth of Vending Machines for PPE

Vending Viability Assessment: Industrial Above-the-Neck PPE

Vending Viability Assessment: Industrial Respiratory Protection PPE

Vending Viability Assessment: Industrial Hand Protection PPE

Vending Viability Assessment: Industrial Protective Clothing PPE

Vending Viability Assessment: Industrial Protective Footwear PPE

Vending Viability Assessment: Industrial Fall Protection PPE

Vending Viability Assessment: Industrial Gas Detection PPE

Vending Viability Assessment: Industrial Workwear PPE

Vending Viability Assessment: Healthcare Respiratory Protection PPE

Vending Viability Assessment: Healthcare Hand Protection PPE

Vending Viability Assessment: Healthcare Protective Clothing PPE Vending

Vending Viability Assessment: Healthcare Face Protection PPE

Feasibility Assessment of PPE Vending Machine by Product Segment

Factors Determining the Current and Future Growth of PEE Vending Machines across End-user Industries

Assessment of Vending Machine Viability in the Construction Industry

Assessment of Vending Machine Viability in the Manufacturing Industry

Assessment of Vending Machine Viability in the Utilities Industry

Assessment of Vending Machine Viability in the Oil & Gas Industry

Assessment of Vending Machine Viability in the Mining Industry

Assessment of Vending Machine Viability in the Transportation Industry

Assessment of Vending Machine Viability in the Chemical Industry

Assessment of Vending Machine Viability in the Automotive Industry

Assessment of Vending Machine Viability in the Healthcare Industry

Assessment of Vending Machines for PPE by Industry

4. Case Study

Case Study 1: 1sourcevend

Case Study 2: AutoCrib

Case Study 3: Blackwoods

Case Study 4: CribMaster

Case Study 5: Fastenal

Case Study 6: Stauffer Glove & Safety

Case Study 7: Turtle & Hughes Inc.

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Vending Machines That Offer a Wider Range of PPE

Growth Opportunity 2: Reverse Vending Machines

Growth Opportunity 3: Creation of a Continuous Revenue Stream

6. Appendix

List of Vending Machine Companies

7. Next Steps

Your Next Steps

List of Exhibits

Legal Disclaimer

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

1sourcevend

AutoCrib

Blackwoods

CribMaster

Fastenal

Stauffer Glove & Safety

Turtle & Hughes Inc.

