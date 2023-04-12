Vending Machine for PPE Growth and Future Prospects: Disruptive Technology to Ensure Better Inventory Control and Savings

Apr 12, 2023, 19:00 ET
DUBLIN, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vending Machine for PPE: Growth and Future Prospects" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The evolution of vending technology that enables stocking and dispensing a wide range of PPE irrespective of size and weight will boost the update of PPE vending machines. To gain a competitive advantage, larger distributors/ MROs are offering vending machines at no cost but charging a monthly subscription.
The penetration of dual technology with vending machines and reverse vending machines will boost end-user sustainability and carbon footprint reduction efforts. Reduction in PPE misuse, thefts, and wastage will persuade employers to opt for vending machines. When using vending machines, PPE consumption is expected to reduce by 30% to 50%, thus creating a lucrative cost-control alternative.
The onus of inventory replenishment rests on distributors and vending service providers and reduces the requirement for an own/ leased warehouse; this and the increase in productivity will reduce the cost of PPE ownership and drive the adoption of PPE vending machines. As PPE is available 24*7 and easily accessible, it will reduce downtime significantly. A PPE vending machine ensures compliance, increases safety awareness, reduces on-the-job-hazard, and serves as a cost-effective option, as PPE usage can be easily tracked. PPE vending machines offer better inventory control and lower the requirement for PPE stock-keeping personnel and the chances for manual errors.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Vending Machine for PPE
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Type of Vending Machines
- Coil-type Vending Machines
- Revolving-carousel-type Vending Machines
- Locker-/drawer-type Vending Machines
- Scale-based Machine-type Vending Machines
- PPE Product Segments Covered
- Industries Covered
- Distribution Channels
- Distribution Channel Analysis
- Benefits Across the Value Chain
- Key Competitors - Partial List, Based on Distribution Channel
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Growing Verticals
- Traditional PPE Management
- Challenges to Traditional PPE Management
- Advantages of PPE Vending Machines
- PPE Vending Machine: Reporting Capabilities
- Working Principle of a Typical PPE Vending Machine
- Product Innovation
- Enhanced Safety & Compliance
- The Move Toward Sustainability
- PPE Asset Management
- The Future of PPE Vending Machines
- Future Business Model: Case Study (Rental & Laundry)
- Limitations of PPE Vending Machines
3. PPE Vending Viability
- Factors Determining the Current and Future Growth of Vending Machines for PPE
- Vending Viability Assessment: Industrial Above-the-Neck PPE
- Vending Viability Assessment: Industrial Respiratory Protection PPE
- Vending Viability Assessment: Industrial Hand Protection PPE
- Vending Viability Assessment: Industrial Protective Clothing PPE
- Vending Viability Assessment: Industrial Protective Footwear PPE
- Vending Viability Assessment: Industrial Fall Protection PPE
- Vending Viability Assessment: Industrial Gas Detection PPE
- Vending Viability Assessment: Industrial Workwear PPE
- Vending Viability Assessment: Healthcare Respiratory Protection PPE
- Vending Viability Assessment: Healthcare Hand Protection PPE
- Vending Viability Assessment: Healthcare Protective Clothing PPE Vending
- Vending Viability Assessment: Healthcare Face Protection PPE
- Feasibility Assessment of PPE Vending Machine by Product Segment
- Factors Determining the Current and Future Growth of PEE Vending Machines across End-user Industries
- Assessment of Vending Machine Viability in the Construction Industry
- Assessment of Vending Machine Viability in the Manufacturing Industry
- Assessment of Vending Machine Viability in the Utilities Industry
- Assessment of Vending Machine Viability in the Oil & Gas Industry
- Assessment of Vending Machine Viability in the Mining Industry
- Assessment of Vending Machine Viability in the Transportation Industry
- Assessment of Vending Machine Viability in the Chemical Industry
- Assessment of Vending Machine Viability in the Automotive Industry
- Assessment of Vending Machine Viability in the Healthcare Industry
- Assessment of Vending Machines for PPE by Industry
4. Case Study
- Case Study 1: 1sourcevend
- Case Study 2: AutoCrib
- Case Study 3: Blackwoods
- Case Study 4: CribMaster
- Case Study 5: Fastenal
- Case Study 6: Stauffer Glove & Safety
- Case Study 7: Turtle & Hughes Inc.
5. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Vending Machines That Offer a Wider Range of PPE
- Growth Opportunity 2: Reverse Vending Machines
- Growth Opportunity 3: Creation of a Continuous Revenue Stream
6. Appendix
- List of Vending Machine Companies
7. Next Steps
- Your Next Steps
- List of Exhibits
- Legal Disclaimer
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- 1sourcevend
- AutoCrib
- Blackwoods
- CribMaster
- Fastenal
- Stauffer Glove & Safety
- Turtle & Hughes Inc.
