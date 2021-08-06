Vending Machine Market 2021-2025 | Increasing Adoption of Vending Machines to Boost Growth | Technavio
Aug 06, 2021, 18:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the vending machine market and it is poised to grow by USD 9.33 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 16% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario and information on leading vendors in the market including Azkoyen SA (Spain), Compass Group Plc (UK), Crane Co. (US), FAS International Srl (Italy), Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. (Japan), GLORY Ltd. (Japan), Orasesta Spa (Italy), Royal Vendors Inc. (US), Sanden Retail System Co. Ltd. (Japan), and Westomatic Vending Services Ltd. (UK).
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Although the increasing adoption of vending machines will offer immense growth opportunities, high initial investments and maintenance costs for vending machines will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Vending Machine Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Vending Machine Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Intelligent Vending Machines
- Low-End Vending Machines
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" at only USD 3,000 a year to download 3 reports a year and view 3 reports every month
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Market - Global gifts novelty and souvenirs market is segmented by product (souvenirs and novelty items, seasonal decorations, greeting cards, and other gift items), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Online Clothing Rental Market - Global online clothing rental market is segmented by end-user (women, men, and children) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Vending Machine Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our vending machine market report covers the following areas:
- Vending Machine Market size
- Vending Machine Market trends
- Vending Machine Market industry analysis
This study identifies the growing demand for retrofitting of vending machines as one of the prime reasons driving the vending machine market growth during the next few years.
Vending Machine Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Vending Machine Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Vending Machine Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Vending Machine Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist vending machine market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the vending machine market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the vending machine market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vending machine market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Low end vending machines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Intelligent vending machines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Azkoyen SA
- Compass Group Plc
- Crane Co.
- FAS International Srl
- Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.
- GLORY Ltd.
- Orasesta Spa
- Royal Vendors Inc.
- Sanden Retail System Co. Ltd.
- Westomatic Vending Services Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/vending-machine-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article