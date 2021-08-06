Vending Machine Market 2021-2025 | Increasing Adoption of Vending Machines to Boost Growth | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Although the increasing adoption of vending machines will offer immense growth opportunities, high initial investments and maintenance costs for vending machines will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Vending Machine Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Vending Machine Market is segmented as below:

Product

Intelligent Vending Machines



Low-End Vending Machines

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Vending Machine Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our vending machine market report covers the following areas:

Vending Machine Market size

Vending Machine Market trends

Vending Machine Market industry analysis

This study identifies the growing demand for retrofitting of vending machines as one of the prime reasons driving the vending machine market growth during the next few years.

Vending Machine Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Vending Machine Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Vending Machine Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Vending Machine Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist vending machine market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the vending machine market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the vending machine market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vending machine market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Low end vending machines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Intelligent vending machines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Azkoyen SA

Compass Group Plc

Crane Co.

FAS International Srl

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

GLORY Ltd.

Orasesta Spa

Royal Vendors Inc.

Sanden Retail System Co. Ltd.

Westomatic Vending Services Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

