Vending Machine Market size - 11.19% YOY growth observed in 2021 | Technavio

The market is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of well-established players that design and produce vending machines for customers. These players are continuously working on developing innovative products to meet changing consumer demands and increase their customer base. Prominent vendors are increasing their focus on the development of intelligent vending machines.

The growing demand for cashless vending machines has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, high initial investments and maintenance costs for vending machines might hamper the market growth. Market vendors have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Azkoyen SA, Compass Group Plc, Crane Co., FAS International Srl, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., GLORY Ltd., Orasesta Spa, Royal Vendors Inc., Sanden Retail System Co. Ltd., and Westomatic Vending Services Ltd. are identified as some of the major market participants.

Vending Machine Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Low-End Vending Machines



Intelligent Vending Machines

The low-end vending machines segment accounts for the largest market share. The rise in the number of retail outlets coupled with increasing overall household disposable incomes are driving the growth of the segment. Also, the affordability of low-end vending machines is contributing to the growth of the segment.

Geographic

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

About 38% of the global market growth will originate in North America. The region is witnessing rapid growth in the demand for vending machines from retailers and part-time and home-based businesses. Also, the increasing popularity of vending machines among several new end-user groups such as apartments and recreation and amusement centers is contributing to the growth of the vending machine market in North America.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The vending machine market report covers the following areas:

Vending Machine Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist vending machine market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the vending machine market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the vending machine market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vending machine market vendors

Vending Machine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 9.33 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.19 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Japan, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Azkoyen SA, Compass Group Plc, Crane Co., FAS International Srl, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., GLORY Ltd., Orasesta Spa, Royal Vendors Inc., Sanden Retail System Co. Ltd., and Westomatic Vending Services Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Electronic Equipment and Instruments

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Low end vending machines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Low end vending machines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: Low end vending machines - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Intelligent vending machines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Intelligent vending machines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: Intelligent vending machines - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Azkoyen SA

10.4 Compass Group Plc

Exhibit 48: Compass Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 49: Compass Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 50: Compass Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 51: Compass Group Plc - Segment focus

10.5 Crane Co.

Exhibit 52: Crane Co. - Overview



Exhibit 53: Crane Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 54: Crane Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 55: Crane Co. - Segment focus

10.6 FAS International Srl

Exhibit 56: FAS International Srl - Overview



Exhibit 57: FAS International Srl - Product and service



Exhibit 58: FAS International Srl - Key offerings

10.7 Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 59: Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 60: Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 61: Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 62: Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 63: Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 GLORY Ltd.

Exhibit 64: GLORY Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 65: GLORY Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 66: GLORY Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: GLORY Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Orasesta Spa

Exhibit 68: Orasesta Spa - Overview



Exhibit 69: Orasesta Spa - Product and service



Exhibit 70: Orasesta Spa - Key offerings

10.10 Royal Vendors Inc.

Exhibit 71: Royal Vendors Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 72: Royal Vendors Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 73: Royal Vendors Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Sanden Retail System Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 74: Sanden Retail System Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 75: Sanden Retail System Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 76: Sanden Retail System Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Westomatic Vending Services Ltd.

Exhibit 77: Westomatic Vending Services Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 78: Westomatic Vending Services Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 79: Westomatic Vending Services Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 80: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 81: Research Methodology



Exhibit 82: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 83: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 84: List of abbreviations

