Vending machine market size to grow by USD 12.42 billion from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by increasing demand for cashless vending machines - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global vending machine market size is estimated to grow by USD 12.42 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.81% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by increasing demand for cashless vending machines. The rising adoption of smartphones and the rapid penetration of the internet has led to the growth of cashless payments worldwide. To attract customers, companies and retailers are adopting vending machines that can accept payments made through credit cards, debit cards, and mobile payments. Some retailers are retrofitting vending machines to allow cashless transactions. With the growing adoption of cashless payments, the demand for cashless vending machines will increase during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Global Vending Machine Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (low-end vending machines and intelligent vending machines), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America).

The market will observe significant growth in the low-end vending machines segment during the forecast period. Many small and medium-scale retailers prefer low-end vending machines as they cannot afford to purchase intelligent vending machines. These machines also minimize the recurring costs associated with labor to improve productivity and promote cashless payments. Such benefits are driving the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global vending machine market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global vending machine market.

North America will account for 37% of the market growth during the forecast period. The region is witnessing an increased demand for vending machines from retailers and part-time and home-based businesses. Besides, many end-users are exhibiting high demand for interactive kiosks and intelligent vending machines that provide enhanced user experience. In addition, the rising demand for self-help automated and technologically advanced machines in retail outlets is fueling the growth of the vending machines market in North America .

Global Vending Machine Market – Market Dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market

The real-time data collection capabilities of intelligent vending machines is identified as the key trend in the market.

Intelligent vending machines are backed with advanced features such as operations management, inventory management, customer analytics, transaction management, software and platform management, and digital advertising and content management system.

This allows vending machine operators to collect and manage a large volume of customer data.

Machine learning and real-time data allow retailers to analyze customer profiles based on their behavior and the number of purchases.

This helps retailers to focus on their core competencies and improve productivity. All these benefits will have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

High initial investments and maintenance costs of vending machines are hindering the growth of the market.

The cost of manufacturing vending machines is high, and the cost of renting is increasing every year.

End-users require significant investments in purchasing software to manage intelligent vending machines.

Besides, vendors are compelled to launch innovative products by making heavy investments in R&D.

Such challenges are reducing the growth potential in the market.

What are the key data covered in this vending machine market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the vending machine market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the vending machine market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the vending machine market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of vending machine market vendors

