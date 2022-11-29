Vending Machine Market to Grow by USD 12,426.7 Million, Electronic Equipment and Instruments Industry Considered as Parent Market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global vending machine market has been categorized as a part of the global electronic equipment and instruments market. The parent market, the global electronic equipment and instruments market, covers manufacturers of communications equipment, technology hardware storage and peripherals, electronic equipment and instruments, electronic components, consumer electronics, and industrial electronics products, as well as electronic manufacturing services. The market is expected to grow at a moderate pace.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Vending Machine Market 2023-2027

The vending machine market size is expected to grow by USD 12,426.7 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.81% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Vending Machine Market 2023-2027: Scope

The vending machine market report covers the following areas:

Vending Machine Market 2023-2027: Vendor Landscape

The global vending machine market has well-established players that design and produce vending machines for customers. Manufacturers of vending machines are working continuously on developing innovative products and expanding their customer base. In addition, prominent vendors are expected to increase their focus on intelligent vending machines during the forecast period. The revenue of the market is expected to increase during the forecast period, with the rising demand for vending machines from end-users.

Azkoyen SA, Bianchi Industry Spa, BULK VENDING SYSTEMS Ltd., Compass Group Plc, Continental Vending Inc., Crane Payment Innovations Inc., Ellab AS, Federal Machine, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Future Techniks India Pvt. Ltd., Glory Ltd., Intel Corp., Orasesta Spa, Royal Vendors Inc., Sanden Corp., Seaga Manufacturing Inc., Sielaff GmbH & Co. KG, The Coca Cola Co., Westomatic Vending Services Ltd., and Worldline SA are among some of the major market participants.

Vending Machine Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

Low-end vending machines



Intelligent vending machines

The vending machine market share growth in the low-end vending machines segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by a strong increase in the number of retail outlets. Most small and medium-scale retailers use low-end vending machines. They are increasingly adopting such machines to minimize the recurring costs associated with manpower to enhance productivity and promote cashless and quick shopping practices.

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

37% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for the vending machine market in North America. The growth of the market in the region is attributed to factors such as the rising adoption of vending machines by different end-user industries.

Distribution channel

Offline



Online

Vending Machine Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist vending machine market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the vending machine market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the vending machine market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the vending machine market vendors

Vending Machine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.81% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 12,426.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.69 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Companies profiled Azkoyen SA, Bianchi Industry Spa, BULK VENDING SYSTEMS Ltd., Compass Group Plc, Continental Vending Inc., Crane Payment Innovations Inc., Ellab AS, Federal Machine, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Future Techniks India Pvt. Ltd., Glory Ltd., Intel Corp., Orasesta Spa, Royal Vendors Inc., Sanden Corp., Seaga Manufacturing Inc., Sielaff GmbH & Co. KG, The Coca Cola Co., Westomatic Vending Services Ltd., and Worldline SA Market Dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

