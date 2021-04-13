Vendo Partners With The Creative Partners Group to Accelerate Marketplace Growth for E-Commerce Companies

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vendo, an online digital growth company, announced today its partnership with the Creative Partners Group (The CPG) to offer clients a best-in-class experience on the top-performing online marketplaces.

Vendo and The CPG strategically formed this partnership to help online sellers own their respective categories including Amazon, Target and Walmart. By joining forces, Vendo and The CPG are combining an extensive, rich history in building credible relationships with the online marketplaces and accelerating growth for consumer brands on these channels.

"The CPG is an industry leader in helping clients win on Target, and we're excited to have that complement our notable success in helping brands succeed on Amazon and Walmart," said Darren Saul, CEO at Vendo. "This strategic partnership will afford us the opportunity to drive even more online revenue for our clients and diversify their marketplace presence while protecting their brand identity. We're thrilled to be partnering with The CPG and providing total marketplace growth for our clients."

Both companies work with an elite client base that ranges from Fortune 500 companies to emerging, venture capital-backed brands. Vendo and The CPG are uniquely positioned to offer clients something that hasn't been done before: industry-leading expertise in growing clients on Amazon, Target and Walmart under one entity.

"We're here to help you build your brand on multidimensional strategy," said Jeff Sunberg, Founder of The Creative Partners Group. "Our deep industry expertise allows us to create e-commerce growth for brands at any stage of their digital plan: from those looking to start from square one to well-established brands aiming to grow their online business. With the addition of Vendo's digital expertise to the foundational retail know-how of The CPG, we're uniquely equipped to scale brands, and help them remain current and on the right side of marketplace trends."

Vendo and The CPG share a vision of not only helping consumer brands grow profitability but also creating longevity for the e-commerce companies they serve. This partnership also promotes sharing relevant industry data in real-time to benefit clients as well as will help each company build out technology platforms.

"This partnership with The CPG is helping us future-proof retail strategies for online sellers," said Saagar Mehta, Chief Growth Officer at Vendo. "We can continue to protect the essence of their brand, help them reach new business milestones on multiple marketplaces, as well as help them remain at the forefront of the ever-evolving e-commerce industry."

The partnership takes effect immediately and is available for existing and prospective clients.

About Vendo

Vendo is a full-service digital growth company specializing in e-commerce strategies for Amazon and Walmart.com. With deep-rooted retail relationships and expertise, we guide partners through digital marketplaces; enabling brands to tell their story, spend smart and grow profitably while gaining access to more customers. Protect your brand and sell more with Vendo. Vendo is the sister company of Team Direct. To learn more about Vendo, please visit: www.vendocommerce.com

About The Creative Partners Group

The Creative Partners Group is a retail representation firm that goes beyond the typical suite of services you've come to expect - providing brands with a holistic toolset to grow, thrive and win. We combine world-class sales, e-commerce marketplace growth and management, retail intelligence and category management, as well as design, trend, and creative to create a one-stop retail powerhouse. To learn more, please visit: www.thecpgretail.com

