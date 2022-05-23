Vendor Management Software Market Size to Grow by USD 4.06 Bn| Increased adoption of cloud-based vendor management software to boost market growth| Technavio

End-user - BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, and Others

Deployment - On-premises and Cloud-based

Geography - North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Vendor Insights

The Vendor Management Software Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

360factors Inc.

Corcentric Inc.

Coupa Software Inc.

Deskera USA Inc.

Inc. eSellerHub

EV Cargo

HICX Solutions Ltd.

Intelex Technologies

International Business Machines Corp.

Ivalua Inc.

LogicGate Inc.

LogicManager Inc.

MasterControl Inc.

MetricStream Inc.

Proactis Holdings Plc

Quantivate LLC

SalesWarp

SAP SE

Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

Zycus Inc.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will account for 42 percent of market growth. In North America, the US is the most important market for vendor management software. The market in this region will increase faster than the markets in South America and the Middle East and Africa.

Vendor management software market expansion in North America would be aided by the availability of suitable IT infrastructure and the wide geographical presence of personnel as a result of increased globalization.

Furthermore, countries such as US, China, Japan, Germany, and France are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the Vendor Management Software Market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The BFSI segment's vendor management software market share will expand significantly. Due to a number of legislative and demographic reasons, as well as different technology, the BFSI sector is in change. These variables have a significant impact on the BFSI sector, as traditional banking procedures are insufficient to meet rising client expectations and boost profitability. The adoption of vendor management software is increasing in the BFSI industry, as companies strive for cost-effectiveness and increased operational savings.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The rising adoption of cloud-based vendor management software is one of the primary reasons driving growth in the vendor management software market. A vendor management software industry trend that is predicted to have a beneficial impact in the coming years is the rise in demand for integrated vendor management solutions.

During the projection period, however, high implementation and maintenance costs will be a major problem for the vendor management software industry.

Vendor Management Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.27% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 4.06 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.46 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 360factors Inc., Corcentric Inc., Coupa Software Inc., Deskera USA Inc., eSellerHub, EV Cargo, HICX Solutions Ltd., Intelex Technologies, International Business Machines Corp., Ivalua Inc., LogicGate Inc., LogicManager Inc., MasterControl Inc., MetricStream Inc., Proactis Holdings Plc, Quantivate LLC, SalesWarp, SAP SE, Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd., and Zycus Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Deployment

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 46: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 48: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

6.3 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on On-premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on On-premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 58: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 59: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 60: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 62: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 64: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 68: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 84: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 100: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 104: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Corcentric Inc.

Exhibit 111: Corcentric Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Corcentric Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Corcentric Inc. - Key offerings

11.4 Coupa Software Inc.

Exhibit 114: Coupa Software Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Coupa Software Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Coupa Software Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Coupa Software Inc. - Segment focus

11.5 Intelex Technologies

Exhibit 118: Intelex Technologies - Overview



Exhibit 119: Intelex Technologies - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Intelex Technologies - Key offerings

11.6 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 121: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 122: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

11.7 LogicGate Inc.

Exhibit 125: LogicGate Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: LogicGate Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: LogicGate Inc. - Key offerings

11.8 MasterControl Inc.

Exhibit 128: MasterControl Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: MasterControl Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: MasterControl Inc. - Key offerings

11.9 MetricStream Inc.

Exhibit 131: MetricStream Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: MetricStream Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: MetricStream Inc. - Key offerings

11.10 SAP SE

Exhibit 134: SAP SE - Overview



Exhibit 135: SAP SE - Business segments



Exhibit 136: SAP SE - Key news



Exhibit 137: SAP SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: SAP SE - Segment focus

11.11 Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 139: Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.12 Zycus Inc.

Exhibit 142: Zycus Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Zycus Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Zycus Inc. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 145: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 146: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 147: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 148: Research methodology



Exhibit 149: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 150: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 151: List of abbreviations

