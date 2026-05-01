Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) & PACS Market worth $8.57 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) & PACS Market is projected to grow from about USD 5.60 billion in 2026 to USD 8.57 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 8.9%.

Browse 316 market data Tables and 250 Figures spread through 289 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) & PACS Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) & PACS Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2031

2025–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 5.60 billion

USD 5.60 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 8.57 billion

USD 8.57 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 8.9%

Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) & PACS Market Trends & Insights:

By modality, the X-ray segment accounted for the largest share (42.8%) of the VNA & PACS market in 2025.

The cloud-based deployment models' segment is projected to register the highest CAGR (10.4%) from 2026 to 2031.

North America accounted for the largest share (42.9%) of the VNA & PACS market in 2025.

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The growth rate is mainly fuelled by the explosive increase in medical imaging data, the growing use of enterprise imaging systems, and the rising need for interoperable, vendor-neutral, and data management systems. There is a growing trend towards moving from departmental PACS to an enterprise VNA architecture to ensure easy data exchange across many locations, departments, and healthcare specialties. This development is being aided by technological advances, such as AI-based image analysis, workflow orchestration, and cloud-native storage, among others, to optimize performance. Furthermore, the market benefits greatly from the authorities' push for interoperable solutions and modernization initiatives in healthcare IT infrastructure. The major consumers of medical imaging data management systems include hospitals and imaging centers, owing to the increasing volume of imaging data across modalities such as CT, MRI, and ultrasound. The market momentum is further bolstered by recent industry trends. For instance, in January 2026, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan) demonstrated advances in its cloud-first Synapse PACS system, featuring AI-powered workflow orchestration, at the RSNA 2025 conference. Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany) also stressed in October 2025 the growing move towards cloud-native VNA and PACS solutions with AI triage capabilities.

By application, the orthopaedic segment is expected to register the fastest growth in the VNA & PACS market during the forecast period.

the market for VNA & PACS has been divided into Cardiology, Orthopedic, Oncology, Neurology, Obstetrics & Gynecology, and Others. Among all these applications of medical imaging, the Orthopedic segment is projected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period, driven by several factors, including the growing burden of musculoskeletal diseases, rising volumes of traumatic and injury cases, and increasing joint replacement surgeries worldwide. Orthopedic imaging involves the use of modalities like x-rays, CT scan, and MRIs that generate high-frequency imaging data, and therefore, need effective storage, retrieval, and longitudinal imaging capabilities, which VNA and PACS are capable of delivering. As stated by WHO (July 2022), 1.71 billion individuals suffer from musculoskeletal disorders and constitute a significant proportion of the global burden of disabilities. With this huge pool of patients, there will be an increased demand for imaging in orthopedics. Moreover, the growing prevalence of joint replacement surgeries, according to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (2023). In addition, in 2025, Sectra AB (Sweden) launched its orthopedic imaging application into an enterprise PACS solution, while Fujifilm Holdings Corporation improved its Synapse Platform for musculoskeletal imaging applications.

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By vendor type, the independent vendor segment held the largest share of the VNA & PACS market in 2025.

the VNA & PACS market has been divided into independent and third-party vendors. In 2025, independent vendors are expected to have the largest market share since they can provide neutral, interoperable, and scalable imaging solutions across multiple vendors' technologies. Providers have become inclined towards independent vendors since they can easily escape from vendor lock-in and gain the flexibility to manage their imaging information through multiple devices and legacy systems. Independent vendors are also essential to enterprise imaging strategies, as they provide advanced VNA platforms that enable long-term archiving of imaging information, cross-departmental accessibility of such data, and integration of VNA with EHR systems. As mentioned by the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (2023), interoperability is one of the most prioritized features for providers, who are increasingly focusing on standardized and open architecture in healthcare information technology, thus providing an edge for independent VNA vendors. Furthermore, independent vendors are more flexible in implementing cloud-native architectures and AI-enabled imaging solutions, which are becoming highly popular among large health organizations. For example, in 2025, Hyland Software, Inc. (US) extended its cloud-based VNA solution, whereas BridgeHead Software Ltd. (UK) upgraded its interoperable data management services for multi-vendor imaging platforms.

North America registered the largest share in the VNA & PACS market in 2025.

The largest revenue share in the VNA & PACS market was observed in North America in 2025 due to the presence of several large IDN and academic medical center players that have a requirement for enterprise imaging and data consolidation. Well-established reimbursement policies and significant investment in digital infrastructure have made it possible to deploy VNA & PACS solutions on a wider scale in North America. As mentioned by the American Hospital Association (2024), there are more than 6,100 hospitals in the United States alone, most of which are multi-hospital systems that require centralized imaging storage and easy access to images from multiple locations. Moreover, as stated by the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (2023), North American healthcare organizations are advancing their digital journey toward higher digital maturity, and enterprise imaging remains a major area of development. Besides, North America enjoys significant innovation activity and early adoption of the newest imaging technologies. For instance, in 2025, Intelerad Medical Systems Incorporated (Canada) expanded its cloud imaging solutions among outpatient imaging providers, while Merative L.P. (US) enhanced its imaging informatics solutions for large healthcare providers.

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Top Companies in Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) & PACS Market:

The Top Companies in Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) & PACS Market include Hyland Software, Inc. (US), Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium), Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), GE HealthCare (US), Merative L.P. (US), Sectra AB (Sweden), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), BridgeHead Software Ltd. (UK), Canopy Partners (US), Novarad Corporation (US), PostDICOM (US), CrelioHealth Inc. (India), Medicasoft LLC (US), Esaote S.p.A. (Italy), PaxeraHealth Corp. (US), VISUS Health IT GmbH (Germany), Aspyra, LLC (US), and Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands).

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