Vendor Neutral Archiving (VNA) Solutions Industry Report: Large Imaging Data Silos and a Rising Number of Medical Imaging Procedures Drive the Demand - Focus on North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific

DUBLIN, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Vendor Neutral Archiving Solutions Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study offers a detailed analysis of market sizing, trends, competitive landscape, future market outlook by region, and growth opportunities.

This research provides an overview of the global vendor neutral archive (VNA) solutions industry, covering North America (NA), Europe, and Asia-Pacific (APAC).

VNA solutions are defined as software, platform, and professional services that healthcare facilities extensively utilize to establish a repository of images and data from different picture archiving and communication systems.

VNA solutions enable healthcare professionals with single-point access to standardized and consolidated imaging data from PACS systems belonging to different vendor companies. Hence, these solutions are vendor-neutral, as they overcome the barrier of exchanging images within PACS from different vendors.

Market sizing includes historical and forecast revenue data by region and segments and competitive landscape analysis looks into companies providing VNA solutions. Data and analysis regarding vendor market shares have 2021 as their base year.

Furthermore, the study includes a detailed discussion of VNA growth opportunities related to adoption, geography, and market segments. It identifies trends such as AI integration and cloud adoption, and addresses the challenges of the high cost of VNA solutions to provide useful, valuable information.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Expanding Role of Medical Imaging in Major Healthcare Interventions to Improve Healthcare Fueling the Need for Effective Imaging Data Management

AI Integration with VNA to Enhance Imaging Data Analysis Has Potential to Transform Patient Care and Treatment

Flexible and Cost-effective Cloud and Hybrid Deployment will Expand Access to VNA across Medium and Small Healthcare Facilities

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) Market

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Segmentation by Geography

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Methodology and Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Revenue Forecast by Deployment

Revenue Forecast by Component

Revenue Forecast by End User

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Key Competitors

Companies to Watch in VNA Solutions

Revenue Share Analysis

Deployment

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Growth Metrics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y8xb3h

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets