Vendor Neutral Archiving (VNA) Solutions Industry Report: Large Imaging Data Silos and a Rising Number of Medical Imaging Procedures Drive the Demand - Focus on North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific

DUBLIN, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Vendor Neutral Archiving Solutions Industry" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study offers a detailed analysis of market sizing, trends, competitive landscape, future market outlook by region, and growth opportunities.

This research provides an overview of the global vendor neutral archive (VNA) solutions industry, covering North America (NA), Europe, and Asia-Pacific (APAC).

VNA solutions are defined as software, platform, and professional services that healthcare facilities extensively utilize to establish a repository of images and data from different picture archiving and communication systems.

VNA solutions enable healthcare professionals with single-point access to standardized and consolidated imaging data from PACS systems belonging to different vendor companies. Hence, these solutions are vendor-neutral, as they overcome the barrier of exchanging images within PACS from different vendors.

Market sizing includes historical and forecast revenue data by region and segments and competitive landscape analysis looks into companies providing VNA solutions. Data and analysis regarding vendor market shares have 2021 as their base year.

Furthermore, the study includes a detailed discussion of VNA growth opportunities related to adoption, geography, and market segments. It identifies trends such as AI integration and cloud adoption, and addresses the challenges of the high cost of VNA solutions to provide useful, valuable information.

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Expanding Role of Medical Imaging in Major Healthcare Interventions to Improve Healthcare Fueling the Need for Effective Imaging Data Management
  • AI Integration with VNA to Enhance Imaging Data Analysis Has Potential to Transform Patient Care and Treatment
  • Flexible and Cost-effective Cloud and Hybrid Deployment will Expand Access to VNA across Medium and Small Healthcare Facilities

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) Market

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Segmentation
  • Segmentation by Geography
  • Growth Metrics
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Forecast Methodology and Assumptions
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
  • Revenue Forecast by Deployment
  • Revenue Forecast by Component
  • Revenue Forecast by End User
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis
  • Competitive Environment
  • Key Competitors
  • Companies to Watch in VNA Solutions
  • Revenue Share Analysis

Deployment

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis
  • Growth Metrics

