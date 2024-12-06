Vendr Announces Integration with Buy with AWS, Offering Simplified Procurement for AWS Customers

BOSTON, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vendr, the modern platform to buy and sell software at fair prices, today announced its integration with Buy with AWS, a new feature now available through AWS Marketplace. By implementing Buy with AWS, Vendr now provides simplified software buying experiences for customers on its website, powered by AWS Marketplace, a digital store that makes it easy for customers to find, buy, deploy, and manage software and services from AWS Partners.

Vendr provides pricing transparency and speed, offering customers fair price estimates, rapid contract checks, and personalized, private offers within 24 hours. This new level of purchasing control empowers buyers to make informed decisions on trusted software solutions. Sellers also benefit by accessing Vendr's qualified buyers, reducing sales cycles, and increasing close rates by establishing buyer trust.

Buy with AWS allows customers to discover and purchase software available in AWS Marketplace from Vendr's website. By leveraging Buy with AWS, Vendr now offers its customers the flexibility to explore and procure software solutions using their AWS accounts from Vendr's website, streamlining the purchasing process and accelerating time-to-value. Post-purchase, customers manage subscriptions in AWS Marketplace, and can take advantage of centralized AWS billing and cost optimization tools.

"This integration marks a pivotal moment in our mission to simplify software buying," said Ryan Neu, Founder and CEO of Vendr. "With Buy with AWS, we aim to eliminate friction for software buyers who need access to fair prices and a smooth purchasing process. Now, buyers can access the best software at competitive rates, transact instantly, and track all of it in one place, aligning with our vision of being the modern channel to buy and sell software."

Vendr's integration with Buy with AWS advances the buying process into an efficient, buyer-centric experience. By leveraging the robust AWS Marketplace catalog and streamlining the procurement process, Vendr empowers its customers to make informed decisions and accelerate their digital transformation journeys.

Customers can explore products available through Buy with AWS today on vendr.com . To learn more about Buy with AWS, visit the Buy with AWS webpage .

For ISVs looking to streamline private offers, visit vendr.com/sellers .

About Vendr

Founded in 2018, Vendr's mission is to provide buyers with fair, fast, and easy access to competitive software pricing, while offering sellers lower-cost acquisition and insights to win more deals. Trusted by over 17,000 software buyers and 5,600 sellers, Vendr is reshaping the software procurement landscape as the new way to buy and sell software. For more information, visit vendr.com .

Media contact: Greg Cochara, 630-730-2396, [email protected]

