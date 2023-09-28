Vendux and Varial Agency Forge Strategic Partnership to Empower SMBs with Comprehensive Digital Marketing and Sales Solutions

News provided by

Varial Agency

28 Sep, 2023, 06:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vendux and Varial Agency have announced a new partnership focused on combining their sales offerings for SMBs, delivering a suite of digital marketing expertise and the sales leaders to drive execution.

Varial Agency specializes in digital marketing tailored to producing meaningful sales results. They offer services to help sales leaders and teams achieve their digital goals, including strategy, digital advertising, social media, video production, content creation, email marketing, and web design.

Varial Agency helps clients maximize their digital reach, drive targeted traffic, and generate measurable results. They work closely with sales leaders and the C-Suite to develop customized strategies that align with their specific objectives and industry dynamics, aiming to boost brand awareness, increase conversions, and foster long-term growth.

Vendux specializes in helping companies grow their sales leadership capital - by matching them with a sales leader who will build, improve, or transform the sales strategy and increase revenue. 

Vendux provides growth-stage companies with sales leaders with their choice of engagement models, such as fractional, interim, or full-time. With a proprietary matching algorithm, Vendux has developed a process to facilitate the PerfectMatch™ between vetted sales leaders and the needs of the client organization.

Henning Schwinum, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Vendux, said: "We are delighted to be partnering with Varial Agency to provide a more comprehensive set of technologies, digital marketing, and executive sales leadership to our customers across North America." 

Varial's CEO, Thomas Beck, said, "Traditionally, both Vendux and Varial have worked with CEOs/Founders at similarly sized clients and with a similar approach to delivering both a white glove and tech-enabled service offering." 

Vendux's sales leader roster comprises approximately 700 professionals, according to Schwinum, and is "continually growing." 

By combining Varial's digital expertise to help companies scale and Vendux's sales leaders to drive the people and operations side of growth, clients will benefit from a more comprehensive revenue-generating offering than any other source.

More information on each company is here: 
https://www.vendux.org/
https://varialagency.com/
https://varialagency.com/vendux/

SOURCE Varial Agency

